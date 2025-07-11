POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch

It's not often we get to see a politician have a full-on mental breakdown live on X, but when it does happen, we like to put extra butter on our giant tub of popcorn. (Pro-tip: some grated parmesan cheese on your popcorn is unbelievably delicious.)

As Twitchy has reported, the Democrats' incitement of violence against ICE agents reached a new low last night during a raid on a California marijuana farm. Not only were there violent clashes between rioters and police, but one of the insurrectionists fired a gun in the direction of the federal agents.

Oh, excuse us. One of the 'protesters' 'apparently' fired 'some kind of weapon,' right, ABC7? (We don't hate the media enough.)

California Governor Gavin Newsom was conspicuously silent during the confrontation, both on his personal account as well as his official government account. Hours into the ongoing incident, the only post he had made about the conflict was this:

Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields.



Trump calls me “Newscum” — but he’s the real scum. pic.twitter.com/fj0l25mRBN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

Umm, excuse us, Governor, but that location is a pot farm. Why are there any children (illegal or otherwise) working there in the first place? Is there something you'd like to tell us?

As the violence escalated and shots were fired, Libs of TikTok posted a video of the gunfire and asked the question everyone was thinking: Where was the state's governor to condemn this attack on federal agents who were enforcing the law?

BREAKING: Anti-ICE protester just PULLED A GUN on ICE agents in California



Will @GavinNewsom condemn this??



ICE agents are facing a 700% increase in assaults!



This is insane! More people need to start getting arrested for impeding ICE! pic.twitter.com/iiCexOd5Av — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

And with that single, obvious question, Chaya Raichik broke the governor.

He responded to her with profanity and a hilariously pathetic attempt to pivot the conversation.

Of course I condemn any assault on law enforcement, you s*** poster.



Now do Jan 6. https://t.co/7DBFqGVQS1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

That's it. Right there. She OWNS him now.

Notice his wording (other than the profanity). He says he condemns 'any assault,' but he never actually or specifically condemned this one.

And of course, he brings up January 6 (where the only shot fired was into Ashley Babbitt's neck) because he's got nothing else. Absolutely nothing.

Not a single cop or officer was fired upon on January 6th you lying, greasy, slimy weirdo. https://t.co/yJ4Rltjp1D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

The only person who was shot at on January 6th was unarmed Ashli Babbitt.



Yes, I condemn the trigger-happy officer shooting her.



You?? https://t.co/yJ4Rltjp1D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

Raichik knew she had him. It was beautiful to watch.

Needless to say, Newsom returned to hiding in a corner somewhere after his failed comeback. But the dragging continued.

“Of course I condemn any assault on law enforcement”.



Does not condemn *this* assault.



Proceeds to pivot to lies.



Who again is the “s*** poster”, s*** poster? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 11, 2025

We might need a whole new poop map for California now, with a giant poo emoji following the governor wherever he is at any given moment.

Every sentence uttered by a Democrat contains a noun, a verb, and 1/6. https://t.co/vsxBjPeFCb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 11, 2025

Of course. It's as predictable as the tides.

You clearly do not, you lying scumbag. https://t.co/NneH6624cB — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 11, 2025

Hey. That's Governor lying scumbag, thank you very much.

But what you won’t say — and what no Dem will say — is everyone needs to step back and let ICE do their jobs. https://t.co/VO2vmn1qqW — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 11, 2025

Nope. He'll never say that. Because he wants these confrontations. In fact, he wants them to escalate, as does every Democrat not named John Fetterman.

He's reached the "I will show how hip and with-it I am by using modern slang" phase. And, like every slimy politician before him, he used it wrong. https://t.co/jbjNIerBV5 — Cody Baier (@LordShmeckie) July 11, 2025

Not to get too technical, Governor, but s***poster is ONE word, not two (and is usually used as a compliment). Your intern should have told you that.

Children were there working a marijuana farm, Gavin. Sit down. https://t.co/mAA0r8JfCH — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) July 11, 2025

The location of the raid was chosen specifically by ICE because of reports of hundreds of illegals who worked on the farm. But we're not sure they even knew that those illegals included unaccompanied minors.

You support child labor at pot farms, you s*** poster. https://t.co/amIoXt6UBH — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) July 11, 2025

In addition to all of the illegals who are going to be deported from this raid, Newsom and the owners of the weed farm have a LOT of questions they need to answer.

Remember when you went to rehab and then a few years later claimed it wasn't actually rehab, just therapy? That was awesome.



Maybe you should go back. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 11, 2025

After last night's drubbing, Newsom is going to need therapy, rehab, and LOTS of meds.

Maybe the farm can ship him some of their, ahem, 'product.'

HOLY SHT 🚨 Gov Gavin Newscum just now called @libsoftiktok a "sh*t poster” for reporting the truth



California is collapsing because of Newscum



He is panicking https://t.co/ygtq1jeDz8 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 11, 2025

And we've barely even made a dent in our tub of popcorn yet.

Gavin Newsom has a long history of treating women poorly. So him cursing at them on social media isn’t a surprise, sadly.



Back when Newsom was mayor of San Francisco, he cheated on his wife with his appointments secretary Ruby Rippey Gibney.



He was then forced to apologize. https://t.co/Oy9OmMHlnK pic.twitter.com/FrefLe2IZo — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 11, 2025

ALL of Newsom's dirty (French) laundry got brought up last night, including this embarrassing blast from the past.

But if he thought he could mistreat Raichik, he picked the wrong woman.

Since she was responsible for his massive faceplant and breakdown, we'll give her a few final words on the subject of the California governor.

According to the CBP Commissioner, 10 illegal alien juveniles were found at this marijuana facility. 8 of them are unaccompanied. The facility is now under investigation for child labor violations.



Gavin NewSCUM’s California. https://t.co/TAb51pbeoh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

So just to be clear, the Democratic Party is now the party of unaccompanied ilegal alien children being used for labor at weed farms.



Did I get that right?? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

Yes, that appears to be the accurate and current state of the Democrat Party.

Men, do you sit like this??? pic.twitter.com/Va2RDOf3OX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

And there it is, the last delicious kernel of popcorn. For now, anyway.

Libs of TikTok can take a bow for managing to completely break and expose the governor of California (and, laughably, still a Democrat presidential hopeful) with a single question.

As for Newsom, we have not heard hide nor hair of him since. On either of his accounts.

He's probably still licking his wounds.