POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on July 11, 2025
Oh No Popcorn meme

It's not often we get to see a politician have a full-on mental breakdown live on X, but when it does happen, we like to put extra butter on our giant tub of popcorn. (Pro-tip: some grated parmesan cheese on your popcorn is unbelievably delicious.)

As Twitchy has reported, the Democrats' incitement of violence against ICE agents reached a new low last night during a raid on a California marijuana farm. Not only were there violent clashes between rioters and police, but one of the insurrectionists fired a gun in the direction of the federal agents. 

Oh, excuse us. One of the 'protesters' 'apparently' fired 'some kind of weapon,' right, ABC7? (We don't hate the media enough.)

California Governor Gavin Newsom was conspicuously silent during the confrontation, both on his personal account as well as his official government account. Hours into the ongoing incident, the only post he had made about the conflict was this: 

Umm, excuse us, Governor, but that location is a pot farm. Why are there any children (illegal or otherwise) working there in the first place? Is there something you'd like to tell us?

As the violence escalated and shots were fired, Libs of TikTok posted a video of the gunfire and asked the question everyone was thinking: Where was the state's governor to condemn this attack on federal agents who were enforcing the law? 

And with that single, obvious question, Chaya Raichik broke the governor. 

He responded to her with profanity and a hilariously pathetic attempt to pivot the conversation.

That's it. Right there. She OWNS him now. 

Notice his wording (other than the profanity). He says he condemns 'any assault,' but he never actually or specifically condemned this one. 

And of course, he brings up January 6 (where the only shot fired was into Ashley Babbitt's neck) because he's got nothing else. Absolutely nothing. 

Raichik knew she had him. It was beautiful to watch. 

Needless to say, Newsom returned to hiding in a corner somewhere after his failed comeback. But the dragging continued. 

We might need a whole new poop map for California now, with a giant poo emoji following the governor wherever he is at any given moment. 

Of course. It's as predictable as the tides. 

Hey. That's Governor lying scumbag, thank you very much. 

Nope. He'll never say that. Because he wants these confrontations. In fact, he wants them to escalate, as does every Democrat not named John Fetterman

Not to get too technical, Governor, but s***poster is ONE word, not two (and is usually used as a compliment). Your intern should have told you that. 

The location of the raid was chosen specifically by ICE because of reports of hundreds of illegals who worked on the farm. But we're not sure they even knew that those illegals included unaccompanied minors. 

In addition to all of the illegals who are going to be deported from this raid, Newsom and the owners of the weed farm have a LOT of questions they need to answer. 

After last night's drubbing, Newsom is going to need therapy, rehab, and LOTS of meds. 

Maybe the farm can ship him some of their, ahem, 'product.'

And we've barely even made a dent in our tub of popcorn yet. 

ALL of Newsom's dirty (French) laundry got brought up last night, including this embarrassing blast from the past. 

But if he thought he could mistreat Raichik, he picked the wrong woman. 

Since she was responsible for his massive faceplant and breakdown, we'll give her a few final words on the subject of the California governor.

Yes, that appears to be the accurate and current state of the Democrat Party. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

And there it is, the last delicious kernel of popcorn. For now, anyway.  

Libs of TikTok can take a bow for managing to completely break and expose the governor of California (and, laughably, still a Democrat presidential hopeful) with a single question. 

As for Newsom, we have not heard hide nor hair of him since. On either of his accounts. 

He's probably still licking his wounds.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM ICE LIBS OF TIKTOK

