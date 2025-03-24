BUSTED: Allentown, PA School Board Member Faces Charges Over Another Hate Crime Hoax
Scott Jennings Makes Fun of Musk-Hating Tim Walz as Tesla Stock Rebounds Despite His 'Joyful' Hate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on March 24, 2025
Twitchy

Many are criticizing the failed vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz. The traveling Minnesota governor lied by saying he was kidding when he said he hoped Elon Musk’s Tesla stock would crash at a rally.

Scott Jennings is laughing at Walz now that the stock price is climbing. (READ)

Walz unsuccessfully tried to backpedal on his hateful wish of failure for Tesla. Posters point out why it was so stupid of him to comment in the first place.

Walz made it quite clear he draws joy from his hatred and jealousy of others. Yes, that’s as sad and pathetic as it sounds.

Who knows? He's probably not looking at recent polls for his plummeting party.

Posters say Walz should stick to things he’s familiar with.

Some wonder if Walz is the next Jim Cramer. We might all get rich, if Walz tells us which stock he hates next.

