Scott Jennings Makes Fun of Musk-Hating Tim Walz as Tesla Stock Rebounds Despite His 'Joyful' Hate

Many are criticizing the failed vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz. The traveling Minnesota governor lied by saying he was kidding when he said he hoped Elon Musk’s Tesla stock would crash at a rally.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings is laughing at Walz now that the stock price is climbing. (READ)

Tim Walz checking his TSLA stock tracker today muttering “me no understand numbers good” pic.twitter.com/pvjawwsxWR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 24, 2025

He's a Knucklehead. — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) March 24, 2025

Walz unsuccessfully tried to backpedal on his hateful wish of failure for Tesla. Posters point out why it was so stupid of him to comment in the first place.

The fact that @Tim_Walz is rooting for a company that keeps most of its workforce in the United States is crazy, also on top of the fact that so many people’s 401K programs probably invest into @Tesla. — Charlie (@NotSureOfNameYT) March 24, 2025

I read somewhere last week that Minnesota state workers’ 401K are partially in Tesla lol — David Gregg (@TheFindalorian) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile the Mn pension fund is invested in Tesla....



when it goes down, it hurts state employees. — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) March 24, 2025

Well firebombing vehicles, keying/shitting on peoples cars, and harassing drivers and dealer employees doesn’t help either, it’s putting fear in people, especially those that have families. Also many pension programs do invest in Tesla.https://t.co/j6RWymn9UI — Charlie (@NotSureOfNameYT) March 24, 2025

Me no understand pension funds for retirees in my state so good — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) March 24, 2025

Walz made it quite clear he draws joy from his hatred and jealousy of others. Yes, that’s as sad and pathetic as it sounds.

The dude was using it as an antidepressant and needed it 225 and dropping. I wonder if he is consulting with a physician about a more common treatment at this point? — Casey Chambless (@redairforce) March 24, 2025

“Me feeling very sad today cause American company is not going bankrupt” — Anna (@w9t52k7rz9) March 24, 2025

What is Tim going to do for a pick-me-up during the day now? — Beth (@Beth_IRL) March 24, 2025

Who knows? He's probably not looking at recent polls for his plummeting party.

Posters say Walz should stick to things he’s familiar with.

You're trying to inform people who believe FEMININE hygiene products belong in the wrong bathroom... — AllInWithMyOpinion (@IAmOnXToSee) March 24, 2025

I wonder how Tampax stock is doing. — DeAnn Nicole (@GreenEyedDogMom) March 24, 2025

LOL! “me only understand tampons in boys restrooms”



- Tim Walz. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 24, 2025

Some wonder if Walz is the next Jim Cramer. We might all get rich, if Walz tells us which stock he hates next.