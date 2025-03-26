Make Consumer Choice Great Again! Energy Department Rolls Back Biden Era Appliance Regulations

One of the most onerous, anti-choice things the Biden-Harris administration did (and that's a long list) was enact regulations that sought to limit consumer choice on a variety of appliances, including refrigerators and stoves.

Those are two pretty vital things for people to own if they like to eat, and yet the Biden-Harris administration put junk climate science and straight-up lies about the health risks of gas stoves ahead of freedom and consumer choice.

Not anymore.

Back in February, the Trump administration put forth a list of appliances he sought to free from those regulations:

Here's a partial list of the appliances that will be liberated from regulations either finalized or proposed under Biden:



- Gas Stoves

- Ovens

- Light Bulbs

- Cars

- Clothes Washers

- Refrigerators

- Freezers

- Air Conditioners

- Dishwashers

- Pool Pumps

- Battery Chargers

-… pic.twitter.com/4CMsSWIGOv — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) February 12, 2025

And now that's becoming a reality:

Here @ENERGY, we are ensuring that American families prosper. We're doing this by removing regulations imposed by the last admin & returning freedom of choice back to the American taxpayer. We want YOU to choose the appliances that work best for you, not the federal government. — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) March 25, 2025

And more from Politico:

The Department of Energy is revving up its war on efficient appliances, aiming to unravel a program at the center of former President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. The department announced Monday it is withdrawing four efficiency standards from the last administration, including a major rule for electric motors that had already been finished, as I wrote this morning. It also is punting the 'effective dates' for final standards for walk-in freezers and gas-fired water heaters. In doing so, Energy Secretary Chris Wright signaled that the efficiency program — which Congress authorized 50 years ago — faces a significant overhaul. The power to choose appliances “should not belong to the federal government,” he said in a statement.

Delaying the effective dates is not good enough. A Democrat will just enforce them down the road.

But we love the rhetoric on this: Trump is 'waging war' on efficient appliances.

No, he's not. He's letting Americans decide what's best for them.

Can we get a pipeline through New York into the Northeast? — UltraTrumpWins1776 (@USWins1776) March 25, 2025

That would be nice.

INCANDESCENT BULBS, TOO, PLEASE! — PlainAndSimple (@cham36640) March 25, 2025

Yes, please.

69% of voters oppose bans on gas stoves



60% of voters oppose EV mandates



This administration is listening to the will of the people! — The Empowerment Alliance (@EmpoweringUSA) March 25, 2025

Yes, they are.

The American people have always had the freedom to choose what appliances they prefer. However, Democrat runs states like Colorado are requiring permits for gas appliances for new homes. How will you combat these states from doing this? — York County GOP (@YorkCountyRP) March 25, 2025

Excellent question.

By removing burdensome regulations put in place by the Biden administration, we are lowering costs and returning freedom of choice to the American people, ensuring consumers can choose the home appliances that work best for their lives and budgets. — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) March 26, 2025

Choice! What a novel concept!

Dishwashers & washing machines, that actually clean dishes and clothes what a concept!



Thank you — Donpaul Stephens (@DonpaulStephens) March 26, 2025

Yes, thank you.

Trump’s Energy Department is ROLLING BACK Biden-era overreaching rules that have only jacked up costs and taken away your freedom to choose what’s best for your family. Thank you for putting Americans first again, Secretary Wright! https://t.co/2BBrkJW5cU — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) March 26, 2025

We're so glad the adults are back in charge.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

