Make Consumer Choice Great Again! Energy Department Rolls Back Biden Era Appliance Regulations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 26, 2025

One of the most onerous, anti-choice things the Biden-Harris administration did (and that's a long list) was enact regulations that sought to limit consumer choice on a variety of appliances, including refrigerators and stoves.

Those are two pretty vital things for people to own if they like to eat, and yet the Biden-Harris administration put junk climate science and straight-up lies about the health risks of gas stoves ahead of freedom and consumer choice.

Not anymore.

Back in February, the Trump administration put forth a list of appliances he sought to free from those regulations:

And now that's becoming a reality:

And more from Politico:

The Department of Energy is revving up its war on efficient appliances, aiming to unravel a program at the center of former President Joe Biden’s climate agenda.

The department announced Monday it is withdrawing four efficiency standards from the last administration, including a major rule for electric motors that had already been finished, as I wrote this morning. It also is punting the 'effective dates' for final standards for walk-in freezers and gas-fired water heaters.

In doing so, Energy Secretary Chris Wright signaled that the efficiency program — which Congress authorized 50 years ago — faces a significant overhaul. The power to choose appliances “should not belong to the federal government,” he said in a statement.

Delaying the effective dates is not good enough. A Democrat will just enforce them down the road.

But we love the rhetoric on this: Trump is 'waging war' on efficient appliances.

No, he's not. He's letting Americans decide what's best for them.

That would be nice.

Yes, please.

Yes, they are.

Excellent question.

Choice! What a novel concept!

Yes, thank you.

We're so glad the adults are back in charge.

