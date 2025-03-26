CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was Drinking in Europe

If there's one thing we know about Democrats, it's that they have never met a lie that they couldn't beat into submission longer than any dead horse.

A little over a month ago, 'journalist' Matthew Yglesias found the scoop of the century when he spotted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drinking 'bourbon' at a podium while speaking in Europe. There was only one problem with Yglesias's investigative journalism. Hegseth was drinking a glass of water.

Oops.

But that didn't stop leftists all over Twitter from repeating the lie.

At a House hearing today, however, California Rep. Jimmy Gomez went way beyond the pale, proving that Democrats truly have no integrity at all. First, he asked DNI Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe if Hegseth was drunk when he 'released classified information' in a Signal chat.

(Spoiler alert: No classified information was released in that chat.)

Gabbard politely declined to answer, but you could see the disgust on her face at the question. Ratcliffe, on the other hand, was not so demure. He absolutely lit Gomez up for asking such an offensive question. Watch:

.@RepJimmyGomez outrageously implies @SecDef was drunk during the successful Houthi strikes, going so far as to repeat a delusional (and debunked) conspiracy theory that he "stood in front of a podium in Europe holding a drink" (it was WATER).



Shame on you, Jim. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/miigymCauu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2025

The worst part of the exchange is that after cowardly refusing to let Ratcliffe answer and 'reclaiming his time,' Gomez used the remainder of that time to repeat the long-debunked lie that Hegseth was drinking alcohol while speaking in Europe in February.

NEW: Democrat floats DEBUNKED CONSPIRACY THEORY that Secretary Hegseth was drinking alcohol at a press conference.



IT WAS WATER.



This is a new low, even for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/ZQ3ADSISS8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2025

They really do not have a single ounce of shame or self-awareness, and Gomez deserved every second of the rebuffing he received from Ratcliffe.

And then some.

There's no level that Dems won't sink to. This is disgusting and irresponsible. https://t.co/sKo3WEqaV4 — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) March 26, 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson should not let Gomez get away with this reprehensible behavior in a House hearing.

Absolutely.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell didn't pull any punches about Gomez.

What a sickening false accusation. It’s all these Dems have.

Hoaxes & lies.

I see how the troops & military leaders react to Secretary Hegseth when he visits. They love every second of it.

Ignore this fake BS. https://t.co/qTZzs7W54i — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) March 26, 2025

He is correct in every word, but with all due respect, we will NOT ignore it when a Congressman acts this irresponsibly. We will point and mock him until he apologizes.

Gomez, of course, will never apologize, so we will never stop exposing him.

Good lawd! The Hirono male version. — Mariana (@texasmariana) March 26, 2025

Mazie Hirono used to stand out as being easily the stupidest member of Congress, but these days, people like Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Gomez here are making it a daily race to the bottom for the Democrat Party.

All democrats have left is claiming Pete Hegseth is drunk?



This is getting pathetic at this point. https://t.co/1VN8Myqbpz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 26, 2025

Democrats left pathetic in their rear-view mirror a long time ago. Now they're just acting disgracefully.

Clearly they are trying to create a hoax around Hegseth just like they did to General Flynn.



Its not going to work this time. Hegseth is going nowhere. https://t.co/ME4AppK6xM — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 26, 2025

President Trump is not going to fire Hegseth over this fake scandal, and Hegseth isn't going to resign because of it either.

All Democrats have left is to throw poo at the walls like animals in a zoo.

Kudos to @CIADirector for slapping down these disgusting, fabricated, and nonsensical accusations



Slippin' Jimmy here is now the poster child for FAFO https://t.co/fzbPP8WWA4 — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) March 26, 2025

A lot of people probably didn't even know Gomez's name yesterday. But they know it today, and that name is 'mud.'

Hadn't heard of Jimmy Gomez before but this is a heck of an introduction.



Hegseth didn't leak classified information, that's defamatory.



Hegseth was drinking water in Europe, any implication otherwise is also defamatory.



Not a very good look here, Rep. Gomez. Enjoy censure. — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) March 26, 2025

Is there a time in recent weeks when any Democrat has said anything that IS a good look?

I’ll say what all of us wish @DNIGabbard or @CIADirector would have said to you, but couldn’t @RepJimmyGomez you are an absolute disgrace to your office, and you should be censured and removed from your committees. You represent nobody, and certainly not the American public. https://t.co/PN7rdWZL4N — Bartholomuse, Dunedain (@_ok_nat_) March 26, 2025

Gomez represents Los Angeles, so we're not holding our breath that his constituents will vote him out in 2026. But Speaker Johnson can still make him suffer some serious consequences within the House.

With 100% certainty, Rep. Gomez, that question was not "top of mind" for all Americans, certainly not for me. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 26, 2025

It was not top of mind for anyone. It wasn't even top of mind for Gomez.

He wasn't asking his question in a desire to get an answer. He was asking it to deliberately smear the Secretary of Defense with a lie.

We've met rattlesnakes with more honesty and integrity than Gomez. At least they announce to everyone that they are venomous reptiles that we should avoid.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez? Not so much.