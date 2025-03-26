CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was Drinking in Europe

Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS P...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on March 26, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

If there's one thing we know about Democrats, it's that they have never met a lie that they couldn't beat into submission longer than any dead horse. 

A little over a month ago, 'journalist' Matthew Yglesias found the scoop of the century when he spotted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drinking 'bourbon' at a podium while speaking in Europe. There was only one problem with Yglesias's investigative journalism. Hegseth was drinking a glass of water. 

Oops. 

But that didn't stop leftists all over Twitter from repeating the lie

At a House hearing today, however, California Rep. Jimmy Gomez went way beyond the pale, proving that Democrats truly have no integrity at all. First, he asked DNI Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe if Hegseth was drunk when he 'released classified information' in a Signal chat. 

(Spoiler alert: No classified information was released in that chat.)

Gabbard politely declined to answer, but you could see the disgust on her face at the question. Ratcliffe, on the other hand, was not so demure. He absolutely lit Gomez up for asking such an offensive question. Watch:

The worst part of the exchange is that after cowardly refusing to let Ratcliffe answer and 'reclaiming his time,' Gomez used the remainder of that time to repeat the long-debunked lie that Hegseth was drinking alcohol while speaking in Europe in February. 

This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts to Deny Allegations of Bias
Doug P.
They really do not have a single ounce of shame or self-awareness, and Gomez deserved every second of the rebuffing he received from Ratcliffe. 

And then some. 

Speaker Mike Johnson should not let Gomez get away with this reprehensible behavior in a House hearing. 

Absolutely. 

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell didn't pull any punches about Gomez. 

He is correct in every word, but with all due respect, we will NOT ignore it when a Congressman acts this irresponsibly. We will point and mock him until he apologizes. 

Gomez, of course, will never apologize, so we will never stop exposing him.

Mazie Hirono used to stand out as being easily the stupidest member of Congress, but these days, people like Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Gomez here are making it a daily race to the bottom for the Democrat Party. 

Democrats left pathetic in their rear-view mirror a long time ago. Now they're just acting disgracefully. 

President Trump is not going to fire Hegseth over this fake scandal, and Hegseth isn't going to resign because of it either. 

All Democrats have left is to throw poo at the walls like animals in a zoo. 

A lot of people probably didn't even know Gomez's name yesterday. But they know it today, and that name is 'mud.'

Is there a time in recent weeks when any Democrat has said anything that IS a good look? 

Gomez represents Los Angeles, so we're not holding our breath that his constituents will vote him out in 2026. But Speaker Johnson can still make him suffer some serious consequences within the House. 

It was not top of mind for anyone. It wasn't even top of mind for Gomez. 

He wasn't asking his question in a desire to get an answer. He was asking it to deliberately smear the Secretary of Defense with a lie. 

We've met rattlesnakes with more honesty and integrity than Gomez. At least they announce to everyone that they are venomous reptiles that we should avoid. 

Rep. Jimmy Gomez? Not so much.

