Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, wannabe hall monitor Matthew Yglesias weighed in on the whole conspiracy about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drinking bourbon while giving a press conference. "I assume this is a trick of the light and he’s not actually throwing back bourbon on camera, but it’s interesting that the water looks brown." He's not actually drinking, but it's "interesting" that the water looks brown.

Rumors that Hegseth was falling down drunk at work were on of the reasons Democrat Senators said they couldn't vote for his confirmation. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, "entrusting these kinds of issues to someone who might be incapacitated for any reason is a risk we cannot take." Sen. Mazie Hirono smeared him as a drunk womanizer. CNN went all-in on the alcoholic angle, spending two minutes on Hegseth drinking beer on "Fox & Friends" in a segment about St. Patrick's Day.

So where did Yglesias get his information? It turns out there were a lot of people accusing Hegseth of swigging back bourbon (or scotch) at work. The rumor seems to have originated on TikTok, from where it was shared by someone called Beep.

BREAKING: Trump’s new minted Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who promised Congress he had his drinking “under control” during his confirmation is already taking swigs of bourbon at a NATO presser earlier this week. The guy is an alcoholic & shouldn’t be leading our military! pic.twitter.com/PyOatCnTNp — Beep🇺🇸 (@fiercefreckled) February 14, 2025

Tristan Snell wanted to know when the media was going to cover this scandal:

Is ANY journalist going to ask Hegseth what he was drinking during this press conference?!?



pic.twitter.com/BerjUmYtOy — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 15, 2025

Christopher Webb said it was a weird way to drink "water."

Weird way to drink “water”… pic.twitter.com/1zF2H5KjIy — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 15, 2025

According to Ron Filipkowski, who posted a damning still, said it wasn't bourbon but scotch.

So you are saying @PeteHegseth was drinking alcohol at the podium and you stand by that statement? — Rick Monroe and The Hitmen (@rickmonroe) February 15, 2025

Touch some grass, good lord! — NFT Boomer! (@marraro_danny) February 15, 2025

Here is the unaltered video. Stop this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/5IXeuvDAZr — E (@EPSedlock) February 15, 2025

OMG! Y’all just got trolled! 🤣 Watch the video at the DOD website. It’s a clear glass. The “scotch” is his thumb seen through the glass. 😂 Nice job, Ron. You got ‘em! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/E253x9AN3k — Scott Brinkley (@gsbrink69) February 15, 2025

One answer: It’s water. — Puddy Allen (@PuddyAllen) February 15, 2025

Would've been a good talking point for you but it's water.

Keep throwing punches. — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) February 15, 2025

He picked it up, flaunted the glass of clear liquid right in our face and took a drink. Like it was water or something. — Bloat McQueen (@BloatMcQueen) February 15, 2025

My money is on him drinking a glass of your liberal tears — Southern Libertarian (@So_Libertarian) February 15, 2025

The liberals are clearly out of talking points if the best they can do is accuse Hegseth of drinking during a press conference. It's water. Hegseth took a sip of water and liberals decided it was clearly bourbon from that one still frame.

