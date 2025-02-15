Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Pr...
Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitter

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, wannabe hall monitor Matthew Yglesias weighed in on the whole conspiracy about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drinking bourbon while giving a press conference. "I assume this is a trick of the light and he’s not actually throwing back bourbon on camera, but it’s interesting that the water looks brown." He's not actually drinking, but it's "interesting" that the water looks brown.

Rumors that Hegseth was falling down drunk at work were on of the reasons Democrat Senators said they couldn't vote for his confirmation. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, "entrusting these kinds of issues to someone who might be incapacitated for any reason is a risk we cannot take." Sen. Mazie Hirono smeared him as a drunk womanizer. CNN went all-in on the alcoholic angle, spending two minutes on Hegseth drinking beer on "Fox & Friends" in a segment about St. Patrick's Day

So where did Yglesias get his information? It turns out there were a lot of people accusing Hegseth of swigging back bourbon (or scotch) at work. The rumor seems to have originated on TikTok, from where it was shared by someone called Beep.

Tristan Snell wanted to know when the media was going to cover this scandal:

Christopher Webb said it was a weird way to drink "water."

According to Ron Filipkowski, who posted a damning still, said it wasn't bourbon but scotch.

The liberals are clearly out of talking points if the best they can do is accuse Hegseth of drinking during a press conference. It's water. Hegseth took a sip of water and liberals decided it was clearly bourbon from that one still frame.

***

