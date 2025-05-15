From Fruit Loops to Fentanyl: RFK Jr Dominates Democrats on Capitol Hill (Watch)

Scott Jennings Asks ‘Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?’ as Manly...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on May 15, 2025
Pool via AP

Budget and appropriations hearings are usually so dull that they are considered a surefire cure for insomnia in some circles. That was not the case when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was on Capitol Hill to answer questions about his department's proposed budget and the 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda.

Democrats came into the hearings loaded for bear, and after Capitol Police quickly put down a ruckus created by some leftist protesters, the real fireworks began.

Secretary Kennedy came prepared and crushed Democrats' hollow talking points. He held a master class in combating fiction with facts.

Here are a few of the highlights.

The bullet points of his opening statement:

• Ending “gain-of-function experiments and research based upon radical gender ideology”

• A full-scale crackdown on fentanyl and drug addiction

• $94 billion toward better food, fitness, and childcare

• FDA action to remove toxic chemicals from the food supply

• Slashing wasteful NIH projects

• Merging mental health and addiction programs for faster, better care

• Giving local leaders more power to fix problems in their own communities

• A major upgrade to Head Start, the early education program for low-income children

“We intend to make the Trump HHS not just the most effective, but also the most compassionate in U.S. history,” Kennedy said.

Scott Jennings Asks 'Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?' as Manly Makeover Massively Fails
Warren Squire
A smaller, more efficient HHS. The MAHA agenda with a dash of DOGE.

Democrats, who have never been interested in small, efficient government, came out swinging. They were not prepared when Kennedy counterpunched.

The post continues:

DeLauro asked, “Do you commit to following the law, again, fully obligating those funds so that we can help adults who want to quit using tobacco and prevent teens from becoming addicted?

”Kennedy fired back: “Allow me to answer that by pointing out the absolute cataclysmic disorganization of this agency. Under your oversight, for 40 years, we had nine separate offices of Women’s Health.”

And he didn’t stop there.“When we consolidate them, the Democrats say we’re eliminating them. We’re not. We’re still appropriating the 3.7 billion, but we’re not keeping all nine. 

We had eight separate offices for minority health. We eliminated one. We had 27 HIV offices.”

DeLauro tried to interrupt—“Okay, let me just. I’m going to—

”But Kennedy kept rolling: “We had 59 behavioral health programs.”

At that point, DeLauro backed off: “I’m well over time.”

DeLauro, a walking billboard for term limits, had had enough and was forced to throw in the towel. Kennedy, on the other hand, was just getting warmed up.

Steny Hoyer stepped into the ring and was quickly TKO'd when he challenged Kennedy on the department's budget cuts.

Hoyer was punching out of his weight class.

Mark Pocan stepped into the ring and tried to frame Kennedy as an antivaxer, asking him if he would give his kids a measles vaccine.

The personal jab didn't faze Kennedy, and he responded perfectly.

Democrats threw everything they had at Kennedy, but nothing landed.

When DeLauro returned for round two, Kennedy finished her with his best response of the day—reminding her that it took him a hundred days to succeed where she had failed for twenty years.

The knockout blow was brutally eloquent.

“So, let’s work together and do something that we all believe in, which is have healthy kids in our country for God’s sake. There’s no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children. There’s just kids, and we should all be concerned with them.”

It was over. Kennedy had gone the distance, and he barely broke a sweat.

It was a master class, and the Democrats never knew what hit them. 

