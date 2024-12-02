Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve

The New Yorker is out with a new hit piece on Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. They've already tried labeling him a rapist, but just in case that doesn't stick, their now suggesting that Hegseth would be intoxicated on the job. The New Yorker's Jane Mayer talked to no less than Sen. Dick Blumenthal about his dire concerns of an alcoholic with control over nuclear weapons.

Reports of Pete Hegseth being intoxicated while acting in his official capacity as the president of Concerned Veterans for America should disqualify his nomination to be the Secretary of Defense, Senator Richard Blumenthal told @JaneMayerNYer. https://t.co/2N4XSsHuV9 pic.twitter.com/4R2wPsgiJ3 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 2, 2024

They couldn't find another story about Hegseth allegedly raping another woman, so now they're publishing articles claiming he's an alcoholic. pic.twitter.com/CmeAL3BA8l — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) December 2, 2024

The excerpt from "Pete Hegseth's Secret History" reads:

In a phone interview, Blumenthal, who currently leads the Senate committee that will review Hegseth's nomination, told me, "Much as we might be sympathetic to people with continuing alcohol problems, they shouldn't be at the top of our national-security structure." Blumenthal went on, "It's dangerous. The Secretary of Defense is involved in every issue of national security. He's involved in the use of nuclear weapons. He's the one who approves sending troops into combat. He approves drone strikes that may involve civilian casualties. Literally life-and-death issues are in the hands of the Secretary of Defense, and entrusting these kinds of issues to someone who might be incapacitated for any reason is a risk we cannot take.

That's pretty rich the day everyone is lauding President Joe Biden for pardoning his crack-addicted son, which explains away all of his crimes. Speaking of Biden, we have someone with questionable mental acuity handling nuclear football. And speaking of "drone strikes that may involve civilian casualties," President Barack Obama didn't have to be drunk to kill an American citizen in a drone strike, and Biden killed an innocent man and his family after the suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Blumenthal is actually going to claim Hegseth's an alcoholic who couldn't be trusted to do the job?

Damn, that’s crazy. It’s a good thing the Democrats never try to put alcoholics into office. pic.twitter.com/I4XnFFq4oD — Jonathan Toronto (@MythicalExegete) December 2, 2024

The weren’t too worried about an “incapacitated” Secretary of Defense when Austin bugged out to a hospital and didn’t tell anyone. — AnimateObject (@Staticoffload) December 2, 2024

Lloyd Austin was incapacitated in the hospital for three days and nobody knew about it. — Joseph James (@TurchiJoseph) December 2, 2024





We checked The New Yorker's timeline for their story on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin going missing for three days without telling anyone that he was hospitalized.

Blumenthal's probably going through Hegseth's high school yearbook to see if he had any parties at his house.

Richard Blumenthal lied about serving in Vietnam.



He can sit down and #STFU. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 2, 2024

You're quoting Blumenthal who lied about his combat service? Give me AF break. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸 (@here_garbage) December 2, 2024

Grasping at straws. — Jon (@Jon097470946325) December 2, 2024

Ahh, back to Kavanagh playbook I see — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) December 2, 2024

New Yorker has no more integrity than @SenBlumenthal who has none — james dollar (@jamesdollar5) December 2, 2024

A lot of people in the responses are asking if we can get a breathalyzer test for Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

***