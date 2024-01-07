LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as...
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Intervi...
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just...
Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Pr...
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed...
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice...
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over...
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and...
Brian Stelter Explains Why January 6 Gets So Much More Attention Than the...
Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection

Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's Hospitalization for Days

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 07, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day for 'complications following an elective medical procedure', but the White House -- and President Biden -- were not informed until January 4th.

Advertisement

Austin is a cabinet member, and sixth in line for the presidency.

Someone dropped the ball here. Big time.

Politico writes:

The Pentagon did not tell President Joe Biden and other top officials about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization for three days, three U.S. officials said.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan and other senior White House aides didn’t know of Austin’s Jan. 1 hospitalization until the Defense Department sent over word Jan. 4, two other U.S. officials said. Sullivan informed Biden shortly after DOD’s Thursday notification.

The officials said it was highly unlikely that Austin conveyed word to Biden privately before Sullivan’s briefing. “If Jake didn’t know, no way the president knew,” one of them said. “Who would have told him of Austin’s condition if not Jake? And if someone did tell the president, Jake would’ve been his first call.”

Mentioned about halfway through the story is the fact Austin spent four days in the ICU.

So this wasn't just a cold. It was serious.

Someone messed up and didn't do their job.

Recommended

LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as Example of Harvard's Excellence
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Absolutely unacceptable.

Sen. Rick Scott was not happy about this news.

We agree with this. The public doesn't necessarily need to know this, but the White House did.

Just incredible stuff.

Exactly.

There were also security risks from having him in the ICU. Were other protocols followed?

Advertisement

How about all of them? They're all dysfunctional and incompetent.

Will there be consequences?

Probably not.

This requires competent people, who are sorely lacking in this administration.

Yes they are.

Given how they've massively failed their annual audits, they're probably not going to care about the missing rifles or tank engines.

See? Great minds think alike.

Advertisement

Because they're not the brightest crayons in the box.

Absolutely bonkers.

Concerning doesn't even begin to cover it. As we said, the public didn't have to necessarily be made aware of this, but the White House should have known, immediately.

We're so glad the adults are back in charge, a return to norms, and all that. Under a Republican, this would be a scandal, but under Biden, it gets barely a shrug.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AUSTIN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE WHITE HOUSE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as Example of Harvard's Excellence
Grateful Calvin
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview
Grateful Calvin
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
Jacob B.
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback
Sam J.
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed in BRUTAL Post After Media Targets His Wife
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as Example of Harvard's Excellence Grateful Calvin
Advertisement