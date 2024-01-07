Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's Hospitalization for Days

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day for 'complications following an elective medical procedure', but the White House -- and President Biden -- were not informed until January 4th.

Austin is a cabinet member, and sixth in line for the presidency.

Someone dropped the ball here. Big time.

Pentagon took 3 days to inform White House’s NSC of Austin’s hospitalization https://t.co/tsup53tJ3j — POLITICO (@politico) January 6, 2024

Politico writes:

The Pentagon did not tell President Joe Biden and other top officials about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization for three days, three U.S. officials said. National security adviser Jake Sullivan and other senior White House aides didn’t know of Austin’s Jan. 1 hospitalization until the Defense Department sent over word Jan. 4, two other U.S. officials said. Sullivan informed Biden shortly after DOD’s Thursday notification. The officials said it was highly unlikely that Austin conveyed word to Biden privately before Sullivan’s briefing. “If Jake didn’t know, no way the president knew,” one of them said. “Who would have told him of Austin’s condition if not Jake? And if someone did tell the president, Jake would’ve been his first call.”

Mentioned about halfway through the story is the fact Austin spent four days in the ICU.

So this wasn't just a cold. It was serious.

How is that even possible. Is that not a huge security concern? — Banana Manzo (@ManzoBanana) January 7, 2024

Someone messed up and didn't do their job.

Totally unacceptable — mjd.nyc (@MichaelDEsposi1) January 7, 2024

Absolutely unacceptable.

Sen. Rick Scott was not happy about this news.

Unacceptable & dangerous. @SecDef is a key member of the U.S. national security team & has a critical role in our most sensitive military & nuclear protocols.



Sec. Austin must come to SASC immediately, explain why this happened & who helped keep it from our nation’s leaders. https://t.co/728WJ30pxs — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2024

We agree with this. The public doesn't necessarily need to know this, but the White House did.

NEWS



CNN has now confirmed that President Biden was not aware that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized and in intensive care for nearly four days.



Biden only found out when National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed him Thursday afternoon shortly after… pic.twitter.com/S1lJPFYsR0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 7, 2024

Just incredible stuff.

This only happens if those in charge feel no obligation to inform the president, or they have no confidence in the president. Great job, everyone. https://t.co/JFzrAm29Ei — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) January 7, 2024

Exactly.

There were also security risks from having him in the ICU. Were other protocols followed?

The competition for most dysfunctional branch of the US government is really heating up https://t.co/frgZ73TeHK — J (@mindjitsu) January 6, 2024

How about all of them? They're all dysfunctional and incompetent.

Ok - if this is true the Deputy Secretary, the SecDef’s Chief of Staff and the White House liaison should be fired immediately. cc: @MorganOrtagus https://t.co/rcNMlZd2j8 — Kevin Curran (@kevinhcurran) January 6, 2024

Will there be consequences?

Probably not.

Succession planning is crucial in all industries, and especially at the highest level of government; it is equally critical in helping develop timely, effective, and accountable communications to the public, shareholders and stakeholders. 👇 https://t.co/nGY0LmpkcE — Michael Genova (@MichaelVGenova) January 7, 2024

This requires competent people, who are sorely lacking in this administration.

This entire administration is incompetent https://t.co/jePwEimzHk — msnatalie (@realmsnatalie) January 6, 2024

Yes they are.

Imagine a company commander waiting three days to report a soldier was in the hospital, or that a rifle was missing, or a tank engine had blown. https://t.co/bkphTJDBGl — Peter Norris (@texaspetros) January 6, 2024

Given how they've massively failed their annual audits, they're probably not going to care about the missing rifles or tank engines.

They can't keep track of billions of dollars, so what makes you think they can't lose the SecDef. — TheCopperBandit (@AnOrangeMetal) January 6, 2024

See? Great minds think alike.

When will people learn transparency is always the best, safest route? This is a stupid, self-inflicted wound. https://t.co/rFWhFW0EQp — Rob Owen (@RobOwenTV) January 6, 2024

Because they're not the brightest crayons in the box.

Absolutely bonkers.

Concerning delay in communication regarding General Austin's hospitalization. #TransparencyMatters #NationalSecurity — Bobbie Reid (@ReidBobbie_) January 7, 2024

Concerning doesn't even begin to cover it. As we said, the public didn't have to necessarily be made aware of this, but the White House should have known, immediately.

We're so glad the adults are back in charge, a return to norms, and all that. Under a Republican, this would be a scandal, but under Biden, it gets barely a shrug.





***

