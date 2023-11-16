Oops. Pentagon Fails Annual Audit Of $3.8 TRILLION In Military Assets Again

Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surpri...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 16, 2023
Twitchy

We are in the best of hands. Nothing to worry about at all. This is fine, it's fine. Everything is hunky-dory.

The Pentagon just failed another audit of its $3.8 trillion in military assets. No biggie.

'Not a surprise'? 

Imagine if a private corporation failed a $3.8 trillion audit.

People would be in prison.

Stars and Stripes writes:

The Pentagon has again failed its independent annual audit, mainly because defense officials could not provide auditors with enough information to form a full accounting evaluation, according to the Defense Department’s yearly financial report released Wednesday.

“Auditing the department’s $3.8 trillion in assets and $4 trillion in liabilities is a massive undertaking,” Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord said. “But the improvements and changes we are making every day as a result of these audits positively affect every soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, guardian and DOD civilian.”

Hundreds of independent auditors examine the Pentagon’s books each year to determine whether it can account for the money it’s given and how effectively the military is spending it. There are three possible audit ratings – an unqualified opinion, a qualified opinion and a disclaimer of opinion.

The consolidated 2023 audit, which is the overall accounting of the Defense Department, gave a disclaimer of opinion, which means the Pentagon couldn’t give auditors enough financial data to allow them to form an opinion. An unqualified, or “clean,” opinion is the highest possible rating and a qualified opinion is an acceptable rating. Both mean that auditors were given enough information to make a complete judgment.

Wow.

We are, but we aren't. If that makes sense.

Again: $3.8 trillion. And they failed another audit. But tell us more about how we need to pay our fair share.

Yes. Enjoy the 87,000 IRS agents who will look at every penny you spend.

We can't. We're not capable.

We would hope so, but probably not.

Like we said, a private corporation did this and there would be prosecutions.

Might be a good place to start.

They will crack down on the rest of us. Hard.

Yep.

Without a doubt.

Don't get your hopes up.

Like clockwork.

Some people are (D)ifferent.

No one does. Because they think they can keep coming back to the taxpayers like their personal piggy banks.

Must be nice.

They're special. We're not.

Not a chance.

Our government is never accountable for their reckless spending and irresponsible bookkeeping. They just go along their merry way and lecture us on not paying more.

***

Tags: BUDGET PENTAGON SPENDING

