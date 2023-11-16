Oops. Pentagon Fails Annual Audit Of $3.8 TRILLION In Military Assets Again

We are in the best of hands. Nothing to worry about at all. This is fine, it's fine. Everything is hunky-dory.

The Pentagon just failed another audit of its $3.8 trillion in military assets. No biggie.

Advertisement

‘This was not a surprise’: Pentagon again fails annual audit of $3.8 trillion in military assetshttps://t.co/wR2WlxVmaz — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) November 16, 2023

'Not a surprise'?

Imagine if a private corporation failed a $3.8 trillion audit.

People would be in prison.

Stars and Stripes writes:

The Pentagon has again failed its independent annual audit, mainly because defense officials could not provide auditors with enough information to form a full accounting evaluation, according to the Defense Department’s yearly financial report released Wednesday. “Auditing the department’s $3.8 trillion in assets and $4 trillion in liabilities is a massive undertaking,” Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord said. “But the improvements and changes we are making every day as a result of these audits positively affect every soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, guardian and DOD civilian.” Hundreds of independent auditors examine the Pentagon’s books each year to determine whether it can account for the money it’s given and how effectively the military is spending it. There are three possible audit ratings – an unqualified opinion, a qualified opinion and a disclaimer of opinion. The consolidated 2023 audit, which is the overall accounting of the Defense Department, gave a disclaimer of opinion, which means the Pentagon couldn’t give auditors enough financial data to allow them to form an opinion. An unqualified, or “clean,” opinion is the highest possible rating and a qualified opinion is an acceptable rating. Both mean that auditors were given enough information to make a complete judgment.

Wow.

Yes get to the part where we are supposed to be shocked and amazed by this news…! — lajonw (@lajonw) November 16, 2023

We are, but we aren't. If that makes sense.

JUST IN - Pentagon has again failed its independent annual audit of $3.8 trillion in military assets — Stripes — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 16, 2023

Again: $3.8 trillion. And they failed another audit. But tell us more about how we need to pay our fair share.

While this is happening, enjoy your audit on the $600 Venmo payment you didn't properly document — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) November 16, 2023

Yes. Enjoy the 87,000 IRS agents who will look at every penny you spend.

make it make sense ! pic.twitter.com/CVP0f6VzwX — Jess ☕️ (@CryptoNCoffeee) November 16, 2023

We can't. We're not capable.

If I Venmo them $600, will they have to start taking these audits seriously? https://t.co/GyB1OdC44h — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2023

We would hope so, but probably not.

Enron's CEO got 20 years for mis-stating their financials 🤔 https://t.co/wUlUnw0CkJ — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) November 16, 2023

Like we said, a private corporation did this and there would be prosecutions.

Did they look in Ukraine and Afghanistan? Because that’s where Biden has sent or abandoned most of our military assets. https://t.co/TCTqtqVj97 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 16, 2023

Might be a good place to start.

Just a quick reminder that these same people just hired 87,000 IRS agents to find your daughter’s $600 baby sitting income and will heavily penalize her for inaccurate tax reporting.🙃 https://t.co/pUq4cVWA3z — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

They will crack down on the rest of us. Hard.

I guess we know who's really running the country. https://t.co/SXsd9EM7ou — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) November 16, 2023

Yep.

fun fact:



if this happened to you, you'd rapidly learn about why the IRS buys so many guns. https://t.co/qbf2FSdEiw — el gato malo (@boriquagato) November 16, 2023

Without a doubt.

Dear @SpeakerJohnson



Are you actually going to do anything about this? https://t.co/h8hIwYVNWK — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) November 16, 2023

Don't get your hopes up.

Like clockwork.

Normally if you fail an audit you are required to fix the issues. Apparently this only applies to everyone except the DOD…and probably every other federal government agency, and the United States Congress. https://t.co/JjGlB4Z15w — Troy Woodruff (@troywoodruff) November 16, 2023

Some people are (D)ifferent.

Absolutely mind blowing that this is real and virtually nobody in Government seems to care https://t.co/sRRH0syV2l — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) November 16, 2023

No one does. Because they think they can keep coming back to the taxpayers like their personal piggy banks.

🚨 Only in Washington, D.C. does failing your audit every single year earn you MORE money. #ampFW https://t.co/EHyClzssVU — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) November 16, 2023

Must be nice.

Advertisement

Why don’t they ever “mess up” when collecting my taxes? https://t.co/XhqztKYLfE — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) November 16, 2023

They're special. We're not.

For the sixth straight year.



Is there any accountability for this? https://t.co/eZJA8alPX8 — Farzad Mesbahi (@farzyness) November 16, 2023

Not a chance.

Our government is never accountable for their reckless spending and irresponsible bookkeeping. They just go along their merry way and lecture us on not paying more.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!