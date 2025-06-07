Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a...
Groundhog Day: Scott Jennings Likens Dealing with CNN Dems to Living Bill Murray’s Comedy Classic

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 PM on June 07, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says he feels like he’s living his own personal Groundhog Day, referencing the Bill Murray comedy where his character relives the same day over and over. Can you blame him for feeling this way? Democrat-loved deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S., facing federal human trafficking charges. This means that Jennings will once again have to explain basic things about his case to Democrats on CNN’s NewsNight because nothing sticks. Ever.

Check this out. (WATCH)

It certainly feels like that when discussing any issues with Democrats involving illegal aliens, especially Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Commenters have noticed that Democrats don’t seem concerned that they fully supported 'innocent, family man' Garcia, only for him to be charged with trafficking not just adults but children.

If Garcia’s convicted, Democrats will be known for demanding a criminal, child-smuggling, illegal alien be released back into the U.S.

One poster says they’ve uncovered the main requirement to be a Democrat.

The Dems have made things worse for Garcia and themselves by demanding, and now getting, his return to the U.S. It’s going to be horrible for them if ‘innocent Maryland man’ gets flipped to ‘convicted illegal alien child trafficker.’ Republicans will make sure Dems relive that moment every day until the midterms, Hey, just like Groundhog Day!

