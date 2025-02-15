'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent...
Drinking Games: Wannabe Hall Monitor Matt Yglesias Gets DRAGGED for Lame Smear of Pete Hegseth's Drink

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 15, 2025
Gif meme

During his confirmation hearings, the Left pointed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's drinking as a disqualifying factor. It might have been an argument with weight if the Left weren't raging hypocrites on the issue (as they always are), and Hegseth was confirmed despite the attacks.

Having learned nothing from that, Matt Yglesias is trying to pull the 'he's drinking!' card and it did not go well for him. At all:

Seriously?

SERIOUSLY?!

That's clearly Hegseth's distorted hand through a glass of water.

Remember when he did that? Matty thinks he's the good guy.

He is not.

Careful, or you'll make him cry into his soy latte.

Matt is the ultimate Karen.

Science and honesty aren't Matty's strong suits.

It's all they've got left.

We don't despise them enough.

It's an embarrassment.

Our sentiments exactly.

They reek of desperation.

That, or it's photoshopped.

