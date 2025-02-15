Drinking Games: Wannabe Hall Monitor Matt Yglesias Gets DRAGGED for Lame Smear of Pete Hegseth's Drink

During his confirmation hearings, the Left pointed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's drinking as a disqualifying factor. It might have been an argument with weight if the Left weren't raging hypocrites on the issue (as they always are), and Hegseth was confirmed despite the attacks.

Advertisement

Having learned nothing from that, Matt Yglesias is trying to pull the 'he's drinking!' card and it did not go well for him. At all:

I assume this is a trick of the light and he’s not actually throwing back bourbon on camera, but it’s interesting that the water looks brown. pic.twitter.com/M8vpj7FpLt — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 15, 2025

Seriously?

SERIOUSLY?!

That's clearly Hegseth's distorted hand through a glass of water.

Yes, this is what you are reduced to.



Your parents must be so proud.



Hey, why don't you go snitch on some more disabled veterans who parked somewhere you didn't like, Matty. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 15, 2025

Remember when he did that? Matty thinks he's the good guy.

He is not.

It’s interesting that you’re such a retard. And I use the word ‘retard’ in the literal, offensive way. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 15, 2025

Careful, or you'll make him cry into his soy latte.

“Yea police the water looks brown on my tv” pic.twitter.com/fwl04Pw5aU — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 15, 2025

Matt is the ultimate Karen.

I mean... The properties of water would indicate that might just be a refraction from his hand. pic.twitter.com/WcIY37qaV0 — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) February 15, 2025

Science and honesty aren't Matty's strong suits.

It's interesting that an alleged intellectual is actually a mouth-breathing idiot.



Or does he just think his followers are?



Less than a month into the new admin, and Matt is trying to make drinking water a scandal. https://t.co/KaJZ7UpZ8p pic.twitter.com/WWW9e3E59m — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) February 15, 2025

It's all they've got left.

Ladies and gentlemen, your intellectual betters in the media. https://t.co/Wt6UPeD04F pic.twitter.com/ad1e8OMdOW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 15, 2025

We don't despise them enough.

This boys and girls is how bad the Department of Education has failed you. SMH https://t.co/fUDaN1JXeJ — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 15, 2025

It's an embarrassment.

Our sentiments exactly.

Journalists are desperate for anything. Anything ... https://t.co/VMJhf9lSkA — Dean in Waukesha ✝🇺🇸🇵🇬🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) February 15, 2025

They reek of desperation.

How high did you have to turn up the color saturation settings on your tv to make it look like this ? https://t.co/nviGzYzF3X pic.twitter.com/4QEYBYNcRD — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 15, 2025

That, or it's photoshopped.