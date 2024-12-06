Statistically Insignificant Number of Former National Security Officers Sign Anti-Gabbard...
Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surface Online

Warren Squire  |  10:15 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The public is in shock tonight after startling photos of a 'journalist' were posted on X. The candid photos show Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post not only around alcohol, but also happily-engaged in the consumption of the employment-disqualifying beverage. Those who have seen the pics are now questioning why he has been trusted to gather news and share it with the public. Many have no idea how the writer was able to bypass The Times rigorous employee screening process.

Here's how the story unfolded.

It's been published in a paper. So, it must be true and earth-shattering!

Continue reading.

The pics that are emerging are worst than many feared. Looking at this one the answer should be quite obvious.

Scandalous!

The following statements can not be proven, but one of the writers has wisely attached 'anonymous sources' to it so its veracity can not be questioned.

Hopefully, The Washington Post responds soon since someone may be up against a deadline.

Oh no, it's spreading.

Apparently, this beer-drinking behavior has infected our nation's leaders and lawmakers. But, no one cared until recently for some reason we can't put our finger on.  

