Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surface Online

The public is in shock tonight after startling photos of a 'journalist' were posted on X. The candid photos show Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post not only around alcohol, but also happily-engaged in the consumption of the employment-disqualifying beverage. Those who have seen the pics are now questioning why he has been trusted to gather news and share it with the public. Many have no idea how the writer was able to bypass The Times rigorous employee screening process.

Advertisement

Here's how the story unfolded.

HYPOCRISY ALERT: Dozens of pictures of Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe drinking surface after he wrote a piece attacking Pete Hegseth for having a couple beers pic.twitter.com/Zh7uqiOMB3 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 7, 2024

Is this how this works? pic.twitter.com/uKkBD8MC5X — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 7, 2024

It's been published in a paper. So, it must be true and earth-shattering!

Continue reading.

WHAT A DRUNK!

Obviously, he has a drinking problem. I think Washington Post must have a problem with employees that drink so much. He’s a terrible person and he’s not qualified for his job. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 7, 2024

@DanLamothe care to address these concerning photos? When did you cease to be a raging, destructive, and dangerous alcoholic? Did you even stop? How can we, the public, trust you are qualified to give us reliable news in light of these shocking images — Pudding Pouch (@yumyum_puddin) December 7, 2024

The pics that are emerging are worst than many feared. Looking at this one the answer should be quite obvious.

Bud Light? This isn’t surprising pic.twitter.com/5J3teYdDLt — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) December 7, 2024

I mean.. we get it! Look at those arms! pic.twitter.com/0jxaIJBfBn — Melinda (@Roxiebully) December 7, 2024

hey, but check out the guns... — Joe C (@jpowellc) December 7, 2024

Scandalous!

The following statements can not be proven, but one of the writers has wisely attached 'anonymous sources' to it so its veracity can not be questioned.

I heard Dan Lamothe was a raging alcoholic from several people close to him but promised not to reveal their identities.



They said Dan drinks at work all the time. He keeps a flask in his drawer under a bunch of papers.



🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) December 7, 2024

@washingtonpost, are you cool with having probably the biggest alcoholic in the whole Milky Way galaxy working for you?



What a monster 😨 — 🔴 Yo Dino 🌽 (@brandonfrank09) December 7, 2024

Hopefully, The Washington Post responds soon since someone may be up against a deadline.

Oh no, it's spreading.

Along with these alcoholics pic.twitter.com/fYRZwtIeDY — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) December 7, 2024

How did any of these alcoholics make it into office? — G.Kearney (@19gpk63) December 7, 2024

Apparently, this beer-drinking behavior has infected our nation's leaders and lawmakers. But, no one cared until recently for some reason we can't put our finger on.