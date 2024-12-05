CNN Goes All-In on Allegations that Pete Hegseth Is a Heavy Drinker

Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Washington Post says Fox News employees found it "jarring" that "Fox & Friends Weekends" co-host and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth drank beer after the show on St. Patrick's Day. At 10 a.m.! Of course, once again all of these sources remained anonymous, while at least 18 people have gone on the record defending Hegseth.

As we reported on Tuesday, CNN's Brian Stelter was very concerned that Fox News was ignoring the anonymously sourced Washington Post hit piece. His own network, though, was all over the Washington Post story. Here's Curtis Houck from NewsBusters.

This editor wants to remind our readers that Dana Bash said last year, "I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." So she's a liar or just incredibly ignorant.

But wait, there's more:

"Remember your New Year's Eve shows?" asks Houck.


We checked CNN's website and were shocked that they actually did one story on Doug Emhoff's spokesman denying the tabloid story that he'd assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Last month, they also published a piece called, "38 best alcohol, wine and barware gifts that’ll make spirits bright in 2024."

Ah yes, Barack Obama and Joe Biden's notorious "beer summit."

Or Elizabeth Warren's folksy, "I'm gonna get me a beer" Zoom broadcast. Or presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand doing shots in a gay bar for Pride Month and auctioning off the chance to drink whiskey with her.

Yes, but that was New Year's Eve, plus no one's putting them up for Defense Secretary, so it's OK.

CNN really is the worst. Let's see how long they try to drag this out in the news cycle.

