CNN Goes All-In on Allegations that Pete Hegseth Is a Heavy Drinker

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Washington Post says Fox News employees found it "jarring" that "Fox & Friends Weekends" co-host and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth drank beer after the show on St. Patrick's Day. At 10 a.m.! Of course, once again all of these sources remained anonymous, while at least 18 people have gone on the record defending Hegseth.

As we reported on Tuesday, CNN's Brian Stelter was very concerned that Fox News was ignoring the anonymously sourced Washington Post hit piece. His own network, though, was all over the Washington Post story. Here's Curtis Houck from NewsBusters.

CNN really had a two-minute discussion of The Washington Post story expressing horror at @PeteHegseth for having consumed beer during a Fox & Friends segment *about St. Patrick's Day* pic.twitter.com/7QjgM7ho5V — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 5, 2024

This editor wants to remind our readers that Dana Bash said last year, "I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." So she's a liar or just incredibly ignorant.

But wait, there's more:

The Washington Post story about Hegseth also came up on CNN in the 9am Eastern hour, touting the anonymous sources claiming to have worked at Fox News, but left out the fact that the incident in question in which they saw him drink beer....was on St. Patrick's Day pic.twitter.com/LOPkxEDCi0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 5, 2024

But, wait, there's more! 'CNN This Morning' host Kasie Hunt brought it up in each hour of her show, touting Hegseth drinking on St. Patrick's Day (except she left out which day) as a HUGE problem.



Here was the 5am hour: “But new reporting Wednesday night from The Washington Post… pic.twitter.com/p8lBdLdRtR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 5, 2024

And the 6am hour....



“Hegseth has denied all wrongdoing; yesterday mounted a public defense in an interview with fellow former Fox host Megyn Kelly...Last night, The Washington Post reporting this: ‘At FOX News, Hegseth had a reputation as a heavy drinker. According to six… pic.twitter.com/kXV8WmtfUV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 5, 2024

"Remember your New Year's Eve shows?" asks Houck.

Guess CNN has forgotten about Don Lemon getting bombed on air on NYE? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) December 5, 2024





We checked CNN's website and were shocked that they actually did one story on Doug Emhoff's spokesman denying the tabloid story that he'd assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Last month, they also published a piece called, "38 best alcohol, wine and barware gifts that’ll make spirits bright in 2024."

Ah yes, Barack Obama and Joe Biden's notorious "beer summit."

“Let’s put some meat on the bones,” @DanaBashCNN says as she and colleagues share allegations from unnamed sources while minimizing all the coworkers who have said the exact opposite ON the record. Those bones are still lacking much meat, IMO. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) December 5, 2024

So let me get this straight - drinking a beer on St. Patrick's Day is a bad thing? Well, damn, then pretty much the entire American public is "bad". — Kirk von der Heydt (@KirkvdHeydt) December 5, 2024

They all cheered when Kamala had a beer with Gretchen — Missy (@missroxilla) December 5, 2024

Or Elizabeth Warren's folksy, "I'm gonna get me a beer" Zoom broadcast. Or presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand doing shots in a gay bar for Pride Month and auctioning off the chance to drink whiskey with her.

This from the Network that used to routinely watch Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin get progressively hammered on New Years Eve — The Fed Up O.I.C (@Toxic_LDR) December 5, 2024

Yes, but that was New Year's Eve, plus no one's putting them up for Defense Secretary, so it's OK.

CNN really is the worst. Let's see how long they try to drag this out in the news cycle.

