Beer Banshees: ‘Journos’ Shriek Over Pete Hegseth Drinking Alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day

Notice: This Twitchy article covers a legacy media story which relies on anonymous sources. As with any media story that relies on ‘sources say’ you should treat it as fake news. Now on with the show!

Drinking on St. Patrick’s Day is a given, like eating turkey on Thanksgiving or downing candy on Halloween. Well, that’s if you’re normal and honest. If you’re Washington Post ‘journalists’ or alleged anonymous Fox News employees and you see Pete Hegseth throwing back brews on St. Patrick's Day it’s a scandal! Stop the presses, a man is drinking on St. Patrick’s Day! What is this world coming to?

Let’s get chugging.

The scandalous story here as relayed by the Washington Post is that ***after*** the morning St. Patrick’s Day segment ***ended***, Pete Hegseth drank some beers. On ***St. Patrick’s Day***. This is described as “jarring” by these alleged anonymous sources. pic.twitter.com/dr6IhKgsma — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 5, 2024

Nothing has less credibility than a ‘sources say’ story unless something worse is added. Oh look, ‘journos’ added something worse.

The Washington Post article also features bulls$$t Hunter Biden laptop letter signer & partisan hack Leon Panetta weighing in to attack Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/7hwlYTEnz4 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 5, 2024

Important to Note: The @washingtonpost is not a news organization.#facts — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) December 5, 2024

Without the names of these six accusers their words are meaningless. — J C Singer (@JCSinger5) December 5, 2024

Wait, we have breaking news! Sources are telling us Hegseth drank champagne on New Year’s Eve! In fact, he’s done this every year of his adult life! Now, back to our Twitchy article!

Wow, they’ve got him now! Who knows what this madman does on Independence Day?

Ffs.. next we’re gonna hear about his Fourth of July and eating the 20 f**king hotdogs and that he eats too much on air who the hell do these people think they are? — ❤️🌵 (@lovemypups12) December 5, 2024

Hahaha 10:00 is an hour early for alcohol consumption???? Is this a law somewhere? — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) December 5, 2024

WTF? That is something anyone I know would do. Probably saying something like "Are you just going to let these go to waste?" — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) December 5, 2024

Assuming this story is real, ‘journalists’ are purposely leaving out some important context of why TV news employees drinking alcohol in the morning is not as big a deal as they are pretending it to be.

If you work nights the morning is your relax time, go out with friends time. Do the things people that work 9 to 5 do! I might want to try the different types of brew. Have you ever gone to 1 of those places where they bring a bunch of different types of drinks & u try them all — Amy 🇺🇸 (@Amyo269Ao) December 5, 2024

The notion that someone might drink beer on the weekend is jarring to me. Especially if it’s 10am, which is the afternoon for anyone who does a morning show.



Those f*****s get up at 3am. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 5, 2024

We have former TV News employees working for Twitchy. The writer of this article you’re reading right now is one of them. He vouches for the above posters. They’re all right.

Of course, Hegseth is a Republican, so when it comes to consuming alcohol it’s just (D)ifferent somehow.

Kamala and Gretchen went to a bar and everyone thought it was cool, Kamala drank beer with Jimmy Fallon, Kamala bragged about getting high on Charlemagne, Obama had a beer summit, etc. So, spare me your vapors on Pete tasting beers during a St Patrick’s Day on a F & F segment. — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) December 5, 2024

Anyone remember Don Lemon on NYE?https://t.co/nz9X1kmPMF — Danelle Tyler (@DanelleTyler2) December 5, 2024

We had a first hand, corroborated account that the VP’s husband smacked around a woman, and got crickets. A real man has a few beers on St Paddy’s morn, and it’s disqualifying? GFY NBC and the rest of the dying propaganda outlets. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) December 5, 2024

Obviously they're leaving out some important facts.



If he drank the whole line of beers there would have to have been at least one tremendous belch. — Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) December 5, 2024

Yes, even a belch has more substance than this Washington Post story. Wait, more breaking news that proves what a violent man Hegseth is! Details are just coming in! This could be the big one! We’re hearing something about a pumpkin and a knife! We’ve got him now!