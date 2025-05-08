Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears

Sen. John Fetterman is still our favorite Democratic senator, mostly for his staunch support of Israel … it would be nice if he could put on a suit now and then, however. According to the AP, Fetterman met with a teachers' union in Pennsylvania and sent a staffer into the hallway crying.

Fetterman's demeanor quickly unraveled in a teachers union meeting, the AP reports. https://t.co/KpbdToxKxW — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 8, 2025

Newsweek reports:

Last week's meeting took place in Fetterman's Washington, D.C., office during what was supposed to be a routine discussion with education representatives according to the AP. Instead, the news agency reported Fetterman's demeanor quickly unraveled, citing individuals briefed on the meeting. The senator reportedly began shouting, repeating himself, and slammed his hands on a desk while asking: "Why does everyone hate me, what did I ever do?" One staff member ultimately cut the meeting short and escorted the union visitors out, then broke down crying in the hallway. The union representatives reportedly comforted the staffer.

What did he ever do? He refused to toe the Democratic Party line and even met with President Donald Trump.

🚨 HOLY SHT: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) reportedly has massive OUTBURST during a recent meeting with teachers union representatives in Pennsylvania.



AP: He yelled "Why does everyone hate me, what did I ever do?" and "Everybody is mad at me" - at one point slamming his hands… pic.twitter.com/yHqdHvv5bi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 8, 2025

The post continues:

… on the desk."As the meeting deteriorated, a staff member moved to end it and ushered the visitors into the hallway, where she broke down crying."

We picture some sort of "HULK SMASH" scenario.

He's just noticing how fickle progressives are? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 8, 2025

Maybe he should take some time off... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2025

One of the few Democrats I actually like. — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) May 8, 2025

I think his recovery is in decline. — GingerSnaps 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KateDav42926640) May 8, 2025

i mean, you wouldn't with teachers union? — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) May 8, 2025

Good point … they could drive any person to the edge.

That’s what you get when you are sympathetic to the conservative side. Hit pieces. — Mommabear (@LovelyLawton) May 8, 2025

Sounds like the Democratic Party is unhappy with him and are trying to create a scenario wherein there can get him removed.



Just sayin’… — Skatvedt (@StanSkatvedt) May 8, 2025

Video or it didn't happen. — Shylo (@shy_ferg) May 8, 2025

Media really wants to oust him.😳 — LorDoriel🌸 (@LorDoriel) May 8, 2025

Newsweek says they've reached out to Fetterman's office for comment but haven't heard back. Could this be a relapse?

Outbursts probably residual side effects of his stroke. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 8, 2025

