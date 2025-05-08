Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears

VIP
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Sen. John Fetterman is still our favorite Democratic senator, mostly for his staunch support of Israel … it would be nice if he could put on a suit now and then, however. According to the AP, Fetterman met with a teachers' union in Pennsylvania and sent a staffer into the hallway crying.

Advertisement

Newsweek reports:

Last week's meeting took place in Fetterman's Washington, D.C., office during what was supposed to be a routine discussion with education representatives according to the AP. Instead, the news agency reported Fetterman's demeanor quickly unraveled, citing individuals briefed on the meeting.

The senator reportedly began shouting, repeating himself, and slammed his hands on a desk while asking: "Why does everyone hate me, what did I ever do?"

One staff member ultimately cut the meeting short and escorted the union visitors out, then broke down crying in the hallway. The union representatives reportedly comforted the staffer.

What did he ever do? He refused to toe the Democratic Party line and even met with President Donald Trump.

The post continues:

… on the desk."As the meeting deteriorated, a staff member moved to end it and ushered the visitors into the hallway, where she broke down crying."

We picture some sort of "HULK SMASH" scenario.

Good point … they could drive any person to the edge.

Newsweek says they've reached out to Fetterman's office for comment but haven't heard back. Could this be a relapse?

***

