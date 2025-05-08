Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure

What's going on in Minnesota (and Wisconsin)? Libs of TikTok reports that the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that a woman who exposed her breasts in a gas station parking lot was not guilty of a misdemeanor conviction under the indecent exposure statute.

The court said the state did not show that Eloisa Rubi Plancarte's conduct was not of a sexual nature. The court's opinion read that Plancarte hadn't broken the law because her breasts are not "private parts" under the state, and even if they were, her exposure was not "lewd." The woman also argued that her constitutional right to equal protection under the law was violated because men are freely permitted to go topless.

WOW. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that women who are completely topless in public are not guilty of "indecent exposure."



Umm what? pic.twitter.com/9d90iGyIUo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 8, 2025

Before men in Minnesota get their hopes up:

Let’s be honest here, the only women that will be doing this will be the 250lb+, purple haired, bull ring in the nose, hairy armpit type of women.

Bad move Minnesota. — Jayne. (@ThoughtsofLots) May 8, 2025

Minnesota is falling fast. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2025

Minnesota is content on eroding all morals of society. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 8, 2025

I’m all good with the unfettered puppies but they are probably not going to be the ones anyone is picturing in their mind’s eye. — Daniel Mahoney (@danwentfishing) May 8, 2025

The Muslims there will love this — Leonidas (@Spartan4Freedom) May 8, 2025

I mean.., I would be in full support of this,



But it always seems like the people who wanna be topless in public are the ones who need a shirt on the most — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 8, 2025

what you think you'll see vs what you will get pic.twitter.com/vjxyLmu4UJ — Carry (@boatgirl3) May 8, 2025

Queue young teenage boys going from extremely excited too highly disappointed and potentially needing therapy for years. — JEOII (@JEOII) May 8, 2025

Been like that here in Toronto for 30 years already — James Courneyea (@JamesCourneyea) May 8, 2025

That should go over well in a Muslim community. — Rational_Thoughts (@PioneerSwimmer) May 8, 2025

Will this ruling spark a surge in women in Minnesota running around topless? That sounds unlikely. We'd still like to consider boobs to be "private parts," though. We're still not cool with that man flashing his fake breasts in "a moment of trans joy" on the White House lawn.

