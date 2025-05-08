NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

What's going on in Minnesota (and Wisconsin)? Libs of TikTok reports that the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that a woman who exposed her breasts in a gas station parking lot was not guilty of a misdemeanor conviction under the indecent exposure statute.

The court said the state did not show that Eloisa Rubi Plancarte's conduct was not of a sexual nature. The court's opinion read that Plancarte hadn't broken the law because her breasts are not "private parts" under the state, and even if they were, her exposure was not "lewd." The woman also argued that her constitutional right to equal protection under the law was violated because men are freely permitted to go topless.

Before men in Minnesota get their hopes up:

Will this ruling spark a surge in women in Minnesota running around topless? That sounds unlikely. We'd still like to consider boobs to be "private parts," though. We're still not cool with that man flashing his fake breasts in "a moment of trans joy" on the White House lawn.

***

