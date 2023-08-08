CNN's Dana Bash has never spoken to a Democrat who supports late-term abortions

Police in Oakland advise citizens to carry air horns
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 08, 2023
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported Monday, during an interview with GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, NBC News' Dasha Burns decided to turn the interview into a debate, correcting DeSantis and his claim that Democrats are pushing for abortion on demand right up until delivery. If that's true, why do so many Democrats want to codify Roe v. Wade, which made late-term abortions legal nationwide? And speaking of Democrats, after how many weeks are they pushing to make abortion illegal? They've railed against every law limiting abortion, be it six weeks or 15 weeks. What's the cutoff Democrats are pushing for, because we haven't heard. Why do Democrats vote against legislation that would require a baby that survives an abortion to be given medical care?

Now we have CNN's Dana Bash saying she too has never talked to a Democrat who wants abortion on demand right up until delivery. She has talked to Democrats before, right? In that case, she has.

She's a pretty big deal at CNN. You'd think she could reach out to some Democrats and ask them after how many weeks abortion should be illegal. She's the journalist, right?

That's all we ask. Give us the name of one Democrat who supports limits on abortion.

Bash should get out there on the street and ask some Democrats about it:

