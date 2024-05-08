Princeton University Hunger Striker for Hamas Is 'Literally Shaking'

John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons fr...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on May 08, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Remember last November when a group of eight people, including "Sex and the City" star and former New York City gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, declared a hunger strike in front of the White House, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza? Are they all dead now? You would have thought at least People Magazine would have reported on a celebrity like Nixon starving to death.

Apparently feeling they weren't getting enough attention, a group of Princeton student protesters for Hamas announced a hunger strike, but it sounds like it's been rough. They said it was "shameful and cruel" that Princeton wouldn't let them set up tents, leaving them "vulnerable and unsafe." Now they're complaining that the school administration isn't monitoring their vitals. "They are not at all taking care of us," they said.

This plus-size participant read her list of demands off of her iPhone a few days ago.

Now the hunger strikers are "literally shaking," which has us literally shaking.

They knew what a hunger strike was, right? And that the human body needs food?

Is Palestine free yet? Did Israel stop the genocide?

This editor had dinner while writing this post. Salmon. It was delicious.

They should have followed Harvard's lead and announced a 12-hour hunger strike.

***

COLLEGE HAMAS PALESTINE PROTEST

