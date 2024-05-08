Princeton University Hunger Striker for Hamas Is 'Literally Shaking'

Remember last November when a group of eight people, including "Sex and the City" star and former New York City gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, declared a hunger strike in front of the White House, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza? Are they all dead now? You would have thought at least People Magazine would have reported on a celebrity like Nixon starving to death.

Apparently feeling they weren't getting enough attention, a group of Princeton student protesters for Hamas announced a hunger strike, but it sounds like it's been rough. They said it was "shameful and cruel" that Princeton wouldn't let them set up tents, leaving them "vulnerable and unsafe." Now they're complaining that the school administration isn't monitoring their vitals. "They are not at all taking care of us," they said.

This plus-size participant read her list of demands off of her iPhone a few days ago.

Princeton student announces she is on HUNGER STRIKE for Palestine.



The woman reads a list of demands for her ‘solidarity fast’ and vows to starve until the university caves to her demands. pic.twitter.com/rkpemxJU9h — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2024

Now the hunger strikers are "literally shaking," which has us literally shaking.

Princeton University students—who are voluntarily participating in a self-imposed hunger strike—are “literally shaking and immunocompromised” because the University is ignoring their demands.



Did they…not expect to be hungry? pic.twitter.com/GZqTrNbpu4 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) May 8, 2024

They knew what a hunger strike was, right? And that the human body needs food?

Is Palestine free yet? Did Israel stop the genocide?

This editor had dinner while writing this post. Salmon. It was delicious.

They should have followed Harvard's lead and announced a 12-hour hunger strike.

