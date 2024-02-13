Such Bravery! Harvard Students Go on 'Hunger Strike', Skip a WHOLE Meal in Support of Hamas

It's important for the modern Progressive to be able to signal that they're on the 'Right Side of History™' , whatever the correct side of history happens to be at that moment based on what their professors or whoever told them they should be believing. But the big problem with loudly signaling your virtue to the entire world at every possible opportunity is that it can be so darned inconvenient! Who has time to go to a sit-in at the Dean's office or stand out in the cold picketing when there are parties to get to? Well, some enterprising Hamas terrorist sympathizers in the student body at dear old Harvard have found this one simple trick to make a big splash about how committed to the cause you are without causing too much inconvenience... skip a meal to strike a blow for Hamas!

More than 30 pro-Palestinian Harvard students participated in a 12-hour hunger strike Friday in solidarity with students at Brown University pressuring the Brown Corporation to divest from Israel.@mnamponsah and @AzusaLippit report.https://t.co/SePl9AvkHI — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) February 12, 2024

At least the students at Brown put themselves through some actual discomfort in their zeal to show how much they love and support the Palestinian radical terrorist organization Hamas, they appear to have gone on a full eight day hunger strike to show their allegiance to foreign terrorists and their war aims. But you know, Harvard students are the cream of the crop or something, so they don't have time to go that all out in supporting Hamas! Gotta stay in shape for Rugby or Polo or whatever it is they do with their free time in those rarified social climes!

'Anti-semites skip breakfast' isn't really very newsworthy, imo. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) February 13, 2024

Breaking: 30+ people skipped lunch. World changed, experts say. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) February 13, 2024

12 hours is intermittent fasting — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 13, 2024

Look, they were serving that really good baked ziti at the dining hall for lunch that day. You don't understand how much intestinal fortitude it took to skip out on that meal!

This is intermittent fasting, not a hunger strike, you pathetic virtue-signaling morons. — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 13, 2024

I had hamburger but not a cheeseburger to protest world hunger and the Heartbreak of Psoriasis. No ketchup on the fries either. — 460 Fairlane (@boarhogb24) February 13, 2024

Wow, 12 hours? Downright heroic having dinner, then not eating until breakfast. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 13, 2024

The struggle of skipping having a midnight snack is real!

Remember when this guy didn’t drink water for like 7 hours thought he was Mahatma Ghandi? https://t.co/Yt7GksAtmi pic.twitter.com/GZoiQFRl47 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 13, 2024

Where I come from we call a 12-hour hunger strike "forgetting lunch" https://t.co/qoKKuMHgqd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 13, 2024

Wait until the people of Gaza find out some a couple dozen Harvard students avoided snacking for 12 hours, they’ll probably weep tears of joy https://t.co/OPeH241ei0 — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 13, 2024

Truly, the world stands in awe at the strength and bravery of these mildly peckish Harvard students!

*12 hour* hunger strike lmaoooooo these idiots skipped a meal one time and are like 'FOLLOW ME TO FREEDOM' https://t.co/KesW6FbmVt — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 13, 2024

12 hrs? Lmao



These kids are garbage… they really are just straight trash and will be nothing but a burden on society https://t.co/4qzarp4me2 — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 13, 2024

12 hours? Damn!



They are the new Boys of Pointe du Hoc!

🫡🫡🫡



Someone go wake up Biden. He’s got some Medals of Honor to hand out. https://t.co/ooYlPnwzK5 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 13, 2024

We thank you for your service, Harvard students!

At least with traditional hippie pinko demonstrations there's an actual element or risk and/or sacrifice in play... you're occupying the University Presidents office until he agrees to meet your demands, you're out screaming in the faces of soldiers returning from war calling them fascist pigs or something, you're hucking rocks at armed National Guardsmen who you've surrounded, that kind of thing. It's really stupid but at least there's an element of putting yourself on the line for what you believe (even if what you believe is objectively really dumb and probably incredibly wrong). These Harvard yahoos apparently expect people to give them a standing ovation for doing what has to be literally the least they could possibly do in support of their misguided cause. It's yet another reminder that the college hippie rabble rouser is built a lot weaker these days.

