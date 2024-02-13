Oklahoma Drag Queen Principal Resigns and NBC News Tries to Obscure His Repugnant...
CNN Announces Promotion of Natasha 'Fusion GPS' Bertrand
Michigan State Rep Loses Committee Seats and Staff After Racist Post
Shocker: Catherine Herridge Fired by CBS News
NYT: Biden Administration Concerned Over Fighting in Gaza During Ramadan
Sounds AWFUL! Hannah Gadsby to Headline 'Genderqueer' Comedy Special on Netflix
Dana Loesch Notes the Deafening Silence From the Gun Control Lobby Over Church...
Please Submit Your Identity for Approval: LGBTQ Nation Tries Denying Trans Shooter's Ident...
Sen. John Cornyn Lashes Out at Attorney General Ken Paxton Over Foreign Aid...
Beau Biden's Mother Fundraising off of Special Counsel's Report on Classified Docs
Palestinians Recall ‘Night Full of Horror’ During Hostage Rescue
Priorities: Guess What NYC Is Banning to Save the Environment
A Republic, If You Can Keep It: Democrats 'Defend' Democracy by Barring Their...
Whoops: California Minimum Wage Hike to Hit Consumers Hard

Such Bravery! Harvard Students Go on 'Hunger Strike', Skip a WHOLE Meal in Support of Hamas

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on February 13, 2024
AngieArtist

It's important for the modern Progressive to be able to signal that they're on the 'Right Side of History™' , whatever the correct side of history happens to be at that moment based on what their professors or whoever told them they should be believing. But the big problem with loudly signaling your virtue to the entire world at every possible opportunity is that it can be so darned inconvenient! Who has time to go to a sit-in at the Dean's office or stand out in the cold picketing when there are parties to get to? Well, some enterprising Hamas terrorist sympathizers in the student body at dear old Harvard have found this one simple trick to make a big splash about how committed to the cause you are without causing too much inconvenience... skip a meal to strike a blow for Hamas!

Advertisement

At least the students at Brown put themselves through some actual discomfort in their zeal to show how much they love and support the Palestinian radical terrorist organization Hamas, they appear to have gone on a full eight day hunger strike to show their allegiance to foreign terrorists and their war aims. But you know, Harvard students are the cream of the crop or something, so they don't have time to go that all out in supporting Hamas! Gotta stay in shape for Rugby or Polo or whatever it is they do with their free time in those rarified social climes!

Look, they were serving that really good baked ziti at the dining hall for lunch that day. You don't understand how much intestinal fortitude it took to skip out on that meal!

Recommended

Shocker: Catherine Herridge Fired by CBS News
Amy
Advertisement

The struggle of skipping having a midnight snack is real!

Truly, the world stands in awe at the strength and bravery of these mildly peckish Harvard students! 

Advertisement

We thank you for your service, Harvard students!

At least with traditional hippie pinko demonstrations there's an actual element or risk and/or sacrifice in play... you're occupying the University Presidents office until he agrees to meet your demands, you're out screaming in the faces of soldiers returning from war calling them fascist pigs or something, you're hucking rocks at armed National Guardsmen who you've surrounded, that kind of thing. It's really stupid but at least there's an element of putting yourself on the line for what you believe (even if what you believe is objectively really dumb and probably incredibly wrong). These Harvard yahoos apparently expect people to give them a standing ovation for doing what has to be literally the least they could possibly do in support of their misguided cause. It's yet another reminder that the college hippie rabble rouser is built a lot weaker these days.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HARVARD ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shocker: Catherine Herridge Fired by CBS News
Amy
Michigan State Rep Loses Committee Seats and Staff After Racist Post
Brett T.
Sen. John Cornyn Lashes Out at Attorney General Ken Paxton Over Foreign Aid Vote
Brett T.
Whoops: California Minimum Wage Hike to Hit Consumers Hard
Amy Curtis
Dana Loesch Notes the Deafening Silence From the Gun Control Lobby Over Church Shooter
Brett T.
NYT: Biden Administration Concerned Over Fighting in Gaza During Ramadan
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shocker: Catherine Herridge Fired by CBS News Amy
Advertisement