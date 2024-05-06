Cue the Tiny Violins! Princeton Hunger Strikers Get ZERO Sympathy for Whining About 'Unsafe' Conditions

If you're going to protest for a cause, and you really believe in that cause, you should be willing to sacrifice and suffer for it. Women who protested for suffrage did. So did civil rights activists in the 60s. They were beaten, harassed, arrested. But they believed their cause was bigger than their personal suffering.

Advertisement

Modern-day campus protesters? Not so much. They think their protests should be more like they're glamping at Cochella and not advocating for a cause.

So when Princeton student's complained about the 'unsafe' conditions surrounding their 'hungers strike for Gaza', they got a lesson in what protests are really all about:

On the third day of Princeton’s Hunger Strike for Gaza, as the temperatures fall and rain continues, @Princeton admin refuses still to allow our strikers to have tents, leaving them huddled under umbrellas, vulnerable and unsafe. Shameful and cruel. pic.twitter.com/GbYALLcgzN — Aditi (@aditilrao) May 5, 2024

'Shameful and cruel' that Princeton won't indulge their toddler temper tantrums.

They are free to leave any time they want.

But because the protest is not really about Gaza, but about them and their performative virtue signaling, they'll whine on X instead.

It should also be noted this brave protester locked replies. But the quotes are golden.

Including these little tidbits.

Why do Soledad O'Brien, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and HILLARY CLINTON of ALL people follow this little Commie rat? https://t.co/BQlCeKGWsm pic.twitter.com/VKCnFCBeuc — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) May 6, 2024

We all know why.

Hillary Clinton follows fewer than 1,000 people.



This is one of them. https://t.co/XGCNxESTSU pic.twitter.com/ti869N3zj8 — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 6, 2024

Priorities.

Being gang raped and murdered, then having your naked body paraded through the streets while the “innocent”public cheers is a hell of a lot more shameful and cruel.



GFSF. https://t.co/4Frzh4Gjnd — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 6, 2024

Yes it is.

Perfect gif for this.

The entire pro-Palestinian cause consists of demanding no consequences for violent actions and playing victim for imagined outrages. https://t.co/XGCNxESTSU — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 5, 2024

Nailed it.

If it’s unsafe then they can always go home. https://t.co/USzbta1RCb — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) May 6, 2024

They can hunger strike from their dorm room, too.

You Jew-hating Nazis insist you want to suffer for your terrorist palestinian brethren. So suffer. Embrace the suck, Nazis. https://t.co/3M2YeXvvz6 — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) May 5, 2024

Embrace it good and hard.

The only people truly “unsafe” on Princeton’s campus are Jewish students and it’s because of you and your pals. Read a book. https://t.co/NqfjlGuMI1 — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) May 6, 2024

Yep.

A history book, preferably.

Proposal: go get a cheeseburger and stop supporting rapist/murderers. https://t.co/LC465GCjkM — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 6, 2024

The vegans in this crowd just fainted.

Advertisement

SHAMEFUL AND CRUEL.

They honestly have no clue that 99% of the country is laughing at them. Ignorant petty children. https://t.co/jePhAEPbHM — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 6, 2024

They're totes serious though, guys.

Totes.

Has anybody set up a food truck and start cooking bacon or smoking a whole hog?? Make them work for that hunger strike. https://t.co/OSW8OMxCuF — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) May 5, 2024

This would be epic.

RX Freeze harder, bigots.



You can always return to the warm confines of your dorm rooms and starve there. https://t.co/W9F8gVNwDh — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 5, 2024

Exactly as we said.

Y’all got defeated by rain. Lmfaooooo https://t.co/K1JRCH6roS — Squirrel Matador (@BudLightSadness) May 5, 2024

But they'll lead the revolution. Or something.