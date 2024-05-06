Trump Threatened With Prison Time, Mad-Maxine's Meltdown!
You're Lying: Biden Smacked DOWN for Gaslighting About Wages 'Outpacing' Inflation'
I've Formed My Own Google Encampment to Demand FREE SPEECH (Here's the 1st...
Judge Tosses Challenge to NY Ammo Background Checks
'Islamists Who Hate ... Well, Everyone.' Jesse Kelly Breaks Down 'Proxy War' Groups...
GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding...
Oh Joy! Bernie Sanders Is Running Again for the Senate
WATCH MSNBC Host (Cringe) As Maxine Waters RANTS About Trump Orgs 'in the...
Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call...
David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's...
Terrorists Win: Columbia University Officially Cancels Commencement
'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO...
Mr. Wonderful Drops a Truth-Bomb on Pro-Hamas Agitators
WH Strategy to Counter Economic Reality: Lie, Mislead and Don't Use the B-Word...

Cue the Tiny Violins! Princeton Hunger Strikers Get ZERO Sympathy for Whining About 'Unsafe' Conditions

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 06, 2024
Twitchy

If you're going to protest for a cause, and you really believe in that cause, you should be willing to sacrifice and suffer for it. Women who protested for suffrage did. So did civil rights activists in the 60s. They were beaten, harassed, arrested. But they believed their cause was bigger than their personal suffering.

Advertisement

Modern-day campus protesters? Not so much. They think their protests should be more like they're glamping at Cochella and not advocating for a cause.

So when Princeton student's complained about the 'unsafe' conditions surrounding their 'hungers strike for Gaza', they got a lesson in what protests are really all about:

'Shameful and cruel' that Princeton won't indulge their toddler temper tantrums.

They are free to leave any time they want.

But because the protest is not really about Gaza, but about them and their performative virtue signaling, they'll whine on X instead.

It should also be noted this brave protester locked replies. But the quotes are golden.

Including these little tidbits.

We all know why.

Recommended

You're Lying: Biden Smacked DOWN for Gaslighting About Wages 'Outpacing' Inflation'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Priorities.

Yes it is.

Perfect gif for this.

Nailed it.

They can hunger strike from their dorm room, too.

Embrace it good and hard.

Yep.

A history book, preferably.

The vegans in this crowd just fainted.

Advertisement

SHAMEFUL AND CRUEL.

They're totes serious though, guys.

Totes.

This would be epic.

Exactly as we said.

But they'll lead the revolution. Or something.

Tags: CAMPUS PROTEST PROTESTER PROTESTERS PROTESTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You're Lying: Biden Smacked DOWN for Gaslighting About Wages 'Outpacing' Inflation'
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Islamists Who Hate ... Well, Everyone.' Jesse Kelly Breaks Down 'Proxy War' Groups in Hilarious Thread
Sam J.
GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding Military Aid to Israel
Sam J.
Don't You Like Your Stupid Prizes? Hims CEO Andrew Dudum Is Upset About Reaping What He Sowed
Grateful Calvin
'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO BOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You're Lying: Biden Smacked DOWN for Gaslighting About Wages 'Outpacing' Inflation' Amy Curtis
Advertisement