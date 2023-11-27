Editor of 'Palestine: A Socialist Introduction' Announces Hunger Strike in Front of White House

We love hunger strikes. No one ever pays attention to them, and the media never follows up to see how things are going. Back in 2019, climate alarmists took over Nancy Pelosi's office, saying they were going on a week-long hunger strike. In 2021, Rep. Cori Bush, who once camped out on the Capitol steps surrounded by donated bags of Oreos and Ruffles, cheered on five children participating in the Sunrise Movement’s “Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice.” Hunger strikes seem to do about as much to change hearts and minds as blocking roads.

What we see here is a group of eight people calling for a permanent ceasefire and blaming President Joe Biden for "starving Gaza." (As the hospital that has taken in the released Hamas hostages about starving.) The tweet was posted by Sumaya Awad, who says in her X bio she's the co-editor of "Palestine: A Socialist Introduction." So she's a socialist, meaning she knows even more about starvation. As James Lindsay says, "The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution."

Today we begin a hunger strike in front of the White House demanding a permanent ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/BChpnSJX7z — Sumaya Awad (@sumayaawad) November 27, 2023

Knock yourselves out.

Whatever you do, do NOT give in. ✊🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 27, 2023

Please don't give up. We need people like you to starve so that everyone will take note. If you are not on life support in 5 days nobody will care so it's very important that you keep it up. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) November 27, 2023

Inshallah and don’t cheat like your terrorist friends in Israeli prison. Go all the way! No water too to really show Biden how much you want a ceasefire! — David (@porgcupinetree) November 27, 2023

Lol you'll be eating pork pies by nightfall. — Marcus Porcius Cato (@Cato_the_Censor) November 27, 2023

You could just eat food and demand that Hamas release the hostages and surrender. So unnecessary :/ — Daniel Day Jewish 🔥 (@DanielDayJewish) November 27, 2023

There was a ceasefire. Hamas broke it.

How about demanding all the hostages get released? How about you denounce Hamas for terrorism. — BunnyG (@BunnyG12024) November 27, 2023

I give it 4 hours — Someone (@OGreeni1) November 27, 2023

How about Hamas surrendering instead of a ceasefire? A surrender is more permanent. Don't you want to make sure the war is over permanently so more Gazan children don't die? — alboalt (@albo_alt) November 27, 2023

Is that actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon? After a quick search, we believe it is.

Actually, Hamas is starving Gaza. — Cabbage Patch Mather (@cabbage1492) November 27, 2023

What did they do with all the foreign aid?

The free peoples of the world are ok with fascists starving themselves. I wish you all the success in the world. — Todd Weinstein (@TKWeinstein) November 27, 2023

Is this one of those trick hunger strikes that have a built-in end date, or are they there until Biden somehow brokers a ceasefire?

***

