Editor of 'Palestine: A Socialist Introduction' Announces Hunger Strike in Front of White House

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 27, 2023
We love hunger strikes. No one ever pays attention to them, and the media never follows up to see how things are going. Back in 2019, climate alarmists took over Nancy Pelosi's office, saying they were going on a week-long hunger strike. In 2021, Rep. Cori Bush, who once camped out on the Capitol steps surrounded by donated bags of Oreos and Ruffles, cheered on five children participating in the Sunrise Movement’s “Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice.” Hunger strikes seem to do about as much to change hearts and minds as blocking roads.

What we see here is a group of eight people calling for a permanent ceasefire and blaming President Joe Biden for "starving Gaza." (As the hospital that has taken in the released Hamas hostages about starving.) The tweet was posted by Sumaya Awad, who says in her X bio she's the co-editor of "Palestine: A Socialist Introduction." So she's a socialist, meaning she knows even more about starvation. As James Lindsay says, "The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution."

Knock yourselves out.

Recommended

There was a ceasefire. Hamas broke it.

Is that actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon? After a quick search, we believe it is.

What did they do with all the foreign aid?

Is this one of those trick hunger strikes that have a built-in end date, or are they there until Biden somehow brokers a ceasefire?

***

