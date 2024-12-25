Trolling Trump: President-Elect Sends Sarcastic ‘Season’s Greetings’ to Those on His Naughty List

President-Elect Donald Trump issued a merry and sarcastic holiday message to a slew of enemies on Christmas Day. He covers a lot of ground, getting in jabs at Canada, Justin Trudeau, Greenland, China and the murderers and rapists who recently had their death sentences commuted to life in prison by President Joe Biden (or whoever’s actually in charge). It’s classic Trump trolling.
Take a look. (READ)
🚨 NEW: Trump delivers a vintage-style Merry Christmas message to all of his enemies.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 25, 2024
"Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal..."
LMAO. This just keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/RnJsRbPvVn
Well said Mr. President. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/PJrKgC09Ta— JAC (@JAC05176024) December 25, 2024
Many posters say the message may seem cheery, but Trump is dead serious when it comes to protecting America’s interests.
That's our President, always keeping it real and not afraid to speak his mind! Love how he's trolling his enemies with a Merry Christmas message. The Panama Canal comment is just the cherry on top!— Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 25, 2024
And can we talk about how the left is going to lose their minds over this?…
Trump knows how to deliver a message that cuts through the noise— Cruz Parker 🇺🇸🦅 (@CruzParker47) December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas, enemies, here’s a dose of truth! 🇺🇸
Trump’s message is classic and bold, blending holiday cheer with his trademark sarcasm. It’s a unique way to keep his critics and rivals on their toes while making headlines.— 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐦 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝟐.𝟎 (@saleemspeaks4) December 25, 2024
One commenter says Trump is summoning the spirit of Manifest Destiny by attempting to expand America by adding new states and territories. Others are glad Trump is back.
Check out these posts.
President Trump is channeling the great American spirit of manifest destiny, the magnitude of which we haven't seen since President James K. Polk.— Barry Wernick (@Wernick4Dallas) December 25, 2024
Exciting times ahead.
With the bangers Trump keeps sending into the X-sphere, the media is sure to never let up or change course on the way they cover him or conservatives.— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 25, 2024
I don't mind, keep them coming!
My god these next 4 years are going to be incredible 🔥🔥🔥— Jake Snake (@JakeSnake4321) December 25, 2024
Trump is the best Christmas present America ever got.— That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) December 25, 2024
Watch out. 26 more days until the new Golden Age!
Merry Christmas, even to the haters :) pic.twitter.com/MbJUTE1XqV— Matthew Martin (@killerparrot6) December 25, 2024
Many welcome the return of ‘mean tweets’ which they say reflects Trump’s humor and leadership style. You can expect he’ll kick his posting into overdrive once he’s sworn back into office next month.
