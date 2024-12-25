Trolling Trump: President-Elect Sends Sarcastic ‘Season’s Greetings’ to Those on His Naughty List

What the Puck? Trump Suggests NHL Superstar Wayne Gretzky Replace Justin Trudeau
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on December 25, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President-Elect Donald Trump issued a merry and sarcastic holiday message to a slew of enemies on Christmas Day. He covers a lot of ground, getting in jabs at Canada, Justin Trudeau, Greenland, China and the murderers and rapists who recently had their death sentences commuted to life in prison by President Joe Biden (or whoever’s actually in charge). It’s classic Trump trolling.

Take a look. (READ)

Many posters say the message may seem cheery, but Trump is dead serious when it comes to protecting America’s interests.

One commenter says Trump is summoning the spirit of Manifest Destiny by attempting to expand America by adding new states and territories. Others are glad Trump is back.

Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
FuzzyChimp
Check out these posts.

Many welcome the return of ‘mean tweets’ which they say reflects Trump’s humor and leadership style. You can expect he’ll kick his posting into overdrive once he’s sworn back into office next month.

