Trolling Trump: President-Elect Sends Sarcastic ‘Season’s Greetings’ to Those on His Naughty List

President-Elect Donald Trump issued a merry and sarcastic holiday message to a slew of enemies on Christmas Day. He covers a lot of ground, getting in jabs at Canada, Justin Trudeau, Greenland, China and the murderers and rapists who recently had their death sentences commuted to life in prison by President Joe Biden (or whoever’s actually in charge). It’s classic Trump trolling.

🚨 NEW: Trump delivers a vintage-style Merry Christmas message to all of his enemies.



"Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal..."



LMAO. This just keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/RnJsRbPvVn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 25, 2024

Many posters say the message may seem cheery, but Trump is dead serious when it comes to protecting America’s interests.

One commenter says Trump is summoning the spirit of Manifest Destiny by attempting to expand America by adding new states and territories. Others are glad Trump is back.

Check out these posts.

Many welcome the return of ‘mean tweets’ which they say reflects Trump’s humor and leadership style. You can expect he’ll kick his posting into overdrive once he’s sworn back into office next month.