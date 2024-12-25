Simply ‘Wonderful’: Classic Holiday Film Reminds Generations It’s Okay to Cry at Christmas
Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:00 PM on December 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

'Tis the season for sharing good food and merriment with friends and family. We're certainly not going to ship food to you, but we can share some good-humored laughs with our dear Twitchy friends on this fine Christmas Day.

We know it's not Monday, but here are some of the finest Christmas clips, memes, and jokes you'll find this side of the North Pole.

We're pretty sure we can pull that one off! 😂

This makes perfect sense, depending on which part of the country you grew up in. LOL.

Yeesssss!

LOLOLOL!

This is hilarious.

'That it is, Edward. That it is.'

Get 'em, Santa!

Wait for it … 😂😂😂

Ha! Merry Chrithmath!

Some people: 'Don't you think it's sort of cruel to teach your kids about Santa Claus and then have their dreams crushed?'

These people: 'So … we get a Grinch costume … '

Thankfully, he made it.

Bwahaha!

Nice! Someone put some work into that one. 😂

They finally made a cat-proof tree!

We all knew it was coming, right? 😂

It's gonna be more of a drive-by delivery.

Dude … 😂😂😂

'Little full … lots of sap.'

Some things never change. LOL.

HAHA!

Notice the cat went straight for the tree. 😂

Why not? LOL.

This is just awesome. 😂

We wonder if the man survived after she found out.

LOLOLOL!

Bwahaha! That ending!

What if the Grinch really was just living his best life? 😂

We hope you all have a blessed Christmas with friends and family. Don't get too hung up on all the trappings of the day. Just take time to enjoy those around you and have some laughs.

Remember, sometimes it really is the thought that counts and that gift you've been worrying about for a month will be just fine … even if it sucks.

Merry Christmas!

