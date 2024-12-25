Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You

'Tis the season for sharing good food and merriment with friends and family. We're certainly not going to ship food to you, but we can share some good-humored laughs with our dear Twitchy friends on this fine Christmas Day.

We know it's not Monday, but here are some of the finest Christmas clips, memes, and jokes you'll find this side of the North Pole.

We're pretty sure we can pull that one off! 😂

A Christmas present they’ll remember for years to come 🤣 pic.twitter.com/T5cHCgrRuG — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) December 24, 2024

This makes perfect sense, depending on which part of the country you grew up in. LOL.

“A Christmas Story” has been updated. pic.twitter.com/YVD08wEObT — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 24, 2024

Yeesssss!

LOLOLOL!

This is hilarious.

'That it is, Edward. That it is.'

BREAKING: Santa Claus is currently in a dogfight with Drones over the State of New Jersey https://t.co/3smbzRNN0l — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) December 24, 2024

Get 'em, Santa!

Wait for it … 😂😂😂

Ha! Merry Chrithmath!

Dog almost needed a new tail for Christmas 🤣😂



Merry Christmas Eve !! 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/xKlhLa3m3M — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) December 24, 2024

Some people: 'Don't you think it's sort of cruel to teach your kids about Santa Claus and then have their dreams crushed?'

These people: 'So … we get a Grinch costume … '

BREAKING: Santa has torn his ACL in Detroit, and is questionable to return pic.twitter.com/FR9egksuhZ — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) December 25, 2024

Thankfully, he made it.

"I asked my husband to dispose of the Christmas tree and noticed that it was taking a REALLY long time"

(jukin) pic.twitter.com/e9bll1rEJc — theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) December 24, 2024

Bwahaha!

Nice! Someone put some work into that one. 😂

They finally made a cat-proof tree!

We all knew it was coming, right? 😂

It's gonna be more of a drive-by delivery.

the only Christmas music I’ll be listening to the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/vFhXYkoU5w — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) December 24, 2024

Dude … 😂😂😂

'Little full … lots of sap.'

Some things never change. LOL.

HAHA!

Notice the cat went straight for the tree. 😂

pic.twitter.com/ifk8l6vTul — Ordnance Jay Packard's Yule Log Emporium (@OrdnancePackard) December 23, 2024

Why not? LOL.

If you want to be happier practice gratitude even for the little things. 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/qgP7gyGbgx — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) December 24, 2024

This is just awesome. 😂

We wonder if the man survived after she found out.

OMG. I haven't laughed this hard in a long time. 🤣 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/hKnf5iAPxo — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 24, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Watch till the end. pic.twitter.com/AdWckrmDTD — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) December 24, 2024

Bwahaha! That ending!

pic.twitter.com/LrnJEE0X6W — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 25, 2024

What if the Grinch really was just living his best life? 😂

Dudes are indeed simple creatures pic.twitter.com/ePO8ofi5Mz — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) December 24, 2024

We hope you all have a blessed Christmas with friends and family. Don't get too hung up on all the trappings of the day. Just take time to enjoy those around you and have some laughs.

Remember, sometimes it really is the thought that counts and that gift you've been worrying about for a month will be just fine … even if it sucks.

Merry Christmas!