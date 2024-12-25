Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You

'Tis the season for sharing good food and merriment with friends and family. We're certainly not going to ship food to you, but we can share some good-humored laughs with our dear Twitchy friends on this fine Christmas Day.
We know it's not Monday, but here are some of the finest Christmas clips, memes, and jokes you'll find this side of the North Pole.
Merry Christmas, X! 😃🎄 pic.twitter.com/ICSxIpbeXH— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) December 25, 2024
We're pretty sure we can pull that one off! 😂
A Christmas present they’ll remember for years to come 🤣 pic.twitter.com/T5cHCgrRuG— The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) December 24, 2024
This makes perfect sense, depending on which part of the country you grew up in. LOL.
“A Christmas Story” has been updated. pic.twitter.com/YVD08wEObT— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 24, 2024
Yeesssss!
Epic 😂 pic.twitter.com/rkOHJJGypK— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 24, 2024
LOLOLOL!
This is hilarious.
'That it is, Edward. That it is.'
BREAKING: Santa Claus is currently in a dogfight with Drones over the State of New Jersey https://t.co/3smbzRNN0l— The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) December 24, 2024
Get 'em, Santa!
Never gets old.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/61fBhhLctZ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 24, 2024
Wait for it … 😂😂😂
Good morning 🎄 pic.twitter.com/wl2wRWU6hY— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) December 24, 2024
Ha! Merry Chrithmath!
Dog almost needed a new tail for Christmas 🤣😂— Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) December 24, 2024
Merry Christmas Eve !! 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/xKlhLa3m3M
Some people: 'Don't you think it's sort of cruel to teach your kids about Santa Claus and then have their dreams crushed?'
These people: 'So … we get a Grinch costume … '
BREAKING: Santa has torn his ACL in Detroit, and is questionable to return pic.twitter.com/FR9egksuhZ— Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) December 25, 2024
Thankfully, he made it.
"I asked my husband to dispose of the Christmas tree and noticed that it was taking a REALLY long time"— theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) December 24, 2024
(jukin) pic.twitter.com/e9bll1rEJc
Bwahaha!
December 24, 2024
Nice! Someone put some work into that one. 😂
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/r1Io5ncrPA— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 24, 2024
They finally made a cat-proof tree!
Excellent.— YouF**kingIdiot 𝕏 (@YouF**kingIdio9) December 24, 2024
🎄 pic.twitter.com/aDdtaiXY0s
We all knew it was coming, right? 😂
LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/H51C75G66H— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) December 24, 2024
It's gonna be more of a drive-by delivery.
the only Christmas music I’ll be listening to the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/vFhXYkoU5w— Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) December 24, 2024
Dude … 😂😂😂
December 24, 2024
'Little full … lots of sap.'
December 25, 2024
Some things never change. LOL.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WktDIb0eJY— Paratrooper Brady™️ 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) December 24, 2024
HAHA!
Notice the cat went straight for the tree. 😂
December 23, 2024
Why not? LOL.
If you want to be happier practice gratitude even for the little things. 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/qgP7gyGbgx— TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) December 24, 2024
This is just awesome. 😂
A classic.— YouF**kingIdiot 𝕏 (@YouF**kingIdio9) December 23, 2024
🎄 pic.twitter.com/xWOWARLlVH
We wonder if the man survived after she found out.
OMG. I haven't laughed this hard in a long time. 🤣 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/hKnf5iAPxo— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 24, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Watch till the end. pic.twitter.com/AdWckrmDTD— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) December 24, 2024
Bwahaha! That ending!
December 25, 2024
What if the Grinch really was just living his best life? 😂
Dudes are indeed simple creatures pic.twitter.com/ePO8ofi5Mz— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) December 24, 2024
We hope you all have a blessed Christmas with friends and family. Don't get too hung up on all the trappings of the day. Just take time to enjoy those around you and have some laughs.
Remember, sometimes it really is the thought that counts and that gift you've been worrying about for a month will be just fine … even if it sucks.
Merry Christmas!
