Not Surprisingly, Climate, Trans Activists Align With Hamas Hostage-Takers

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 22, 2023
Twitter

It's pretty clear that when it comes down to it, all of these so-called activists are Marxists at their core. They're commies, and commies stick together. The co-founders of Black Lives Matter referred to themselves as "trained Marxists" — they just swapped out class for race and ran with the playbook.

So it's no surprise that these activists have found a common cause with the Palestinian people. 

Spiegel International reports:

It was last Sunday in Amsterdam that the world's view of Greta Thunberg suddenly shifted. She was bundled up against the November chill, wearing a gray, quilted jacket as she stood on a stage in front of a vast crowd. Her hair fell loosely over her shoulders.

Event organizers estimate that 85,000 people turned out, making it perhaps the largest climate demonstration in the history of the Netherlands. But Thunberg, as shown by the black-and-white Palestinian kaffiyeh wrapped around her neck, had something else on her mind. As a climate justice movement, "we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and justice." The reference was to the Palestinians.

Twenty-two-year-old Ida Korhonen of Finland helped organize what was likely Europe’s northernmost climate blockade last January in Lapland. She spoke with DER SPIEGEL at the time about trees and nature conservation. The forestry student is now back in Helsinki and has other interests.

"Actually, we shouldn’t be talking about ourselves anymore, but only about Palestine," she says. By "us," she means the climate movement. "War against people is also always war against nature," she says. "There can be no justice without an end to the genocide against the Palestinians."

"War against people is also always war against nature" … ah, the wisdom of 22-year-old forestry students who block roads to win hearts and change minds.

As Dreyfuss said, "it can't just be climate or racial equality or lgbt rights. it's everything or nothing." Check out this banner hanging in Toronto:

In case that gets cut off, it reads, "Trans Liberation Can't Happen Without Palestinian Liberation." Um, how so?

Yep.

Yes, trans liberation. "Trans genocide." And the White House press secretary just honored Transgender Day of Remembrance and said that America grieves for the 26 transgender lives lost. Like the trans Antifa activist who shot at a cop.

They're all commies. That's it.

***

