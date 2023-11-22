Not Surprisingly, Climate, Trans Activists Align With Hamas Hostage-Takers

It's pretty clear that when it comes down to it, all of these so-called activists are Marxists at their core. They're commies, and commies stick together. The co-founders of Black Lives Matter referred to themselves as "trained Marxists" — they just swapped out class for race and ran with the playbook.

Advertisement

So it's no surprise that these activists have found a common cause with the Palestinian people.

this story is a pretty perfect example of everything wrong with progressive activist groups.



it can never be one thing. it can't just be climate or racial equality or lgbt rights. it's everything or nothing. https://t.co/G6gIYYB3gY pic.twitter.com/DwQlrQMN78 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 21, 2023

Spiegel International reports:

It was last Sunday in Amsterdam that the world's view of Greta Thunberg suddenly shifted. She was bundled up against the November chill, wearing a gray, quilted jacket as she stood on a stage in front of a vast crowd. Her hair fell loosely over her shoulders. Event organizers estimate that 85,000 people turned out, making it perhaps the largest climate demonstration in the history of the Netherlands. But Thunberg, as shown by the black-and-white Palestinian kaffiyeh wrapped around her neck, had something else on her mind. As a climate justice movement, "we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and justice." The reference was to the Palestinians. … Twenty-two-year-old Ida Korhonen of Finland helped organize what was likely Europe’s northernmost climate blockade last January in Lapland. She spoke with DER SPIEGEL at the time about trees and nature conservation. The forestry student is now back in Helsinki and has other interests. "Actually, we shouldn’t be talking about ourselves anymore, but only about Palestine," she says. By "us," she means the climate movement. "War against people is also always war against nature," she says. "There can be no justice without an end to the genocide against the Palestinians."

"War against people is also always war against nature" … ah, the wisdom of 22-year-old forestry students who block roads to win hearts and change minds.

As Dreyfuss said, "it can't just be climate or racial equality or lgbt rights. it's everything or nothing." Check out this banner hanging in Toronto:

I'm lost for words, this is Toronto. pic.twitter.com/STjyQdp2rV — Five Lucky Fingers (@5luckyfingers) November 21, 2023

In case that gets cut off, it reads, "Trans Liberation Can't Happen Without Palestinian Liberation." Um, how so?

The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution. https://t.co/CsQSSq0Hut — James Lindsay, enraged the male hags (@ConceptualJames) November 22, 2023

Yep.

It’s communism. That’s all it is. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) November 22, 2023

Yep. Implementation of Lenin‘s plan. — Ciboag (@Ciboag) November 22, 2023

This is what leftists consider logic and reasoning. I think we’re in the dark ages again. We need a revival of the age of reason. — Dogmom3161 (@Dorothysdottir) November 22, 2023

Revolution + current thing — DYoung (@iamdyoung1) November 22, 2023

Who's going to tell them?? 🤣🤣 — befoe1958 (@befoe1958) November 22, 2023

Difficult to understand what trans liberation actually even means as a concept. it involves removing body parts. — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

Yes, trans liberation. "Trans genocide." And the White House press secretary just honored Transgender Day of Remembrance and said that America grieves for the 26 transgender lives lost. Like the trans Antifa activist who shot at a cop.

This makes zero sense. — Yul B (newbie but not a rando) (@yul_b_happy) November 22, 2023

They're all commies. That's it.

***