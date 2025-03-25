It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat...
VIP
It's Not Double-Speak to Acknowledge Fossil Fuels Keep America Running
Federal Judge Rules That Trump Administration Must Continue Funding Voice of America
VIP
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Surrogacy Choice for Twin Boys Sparks Ethical Controversy
'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline...
So What? Ayanna Pressley Warns President Trump's Cabinet Is One of the Whitest...
What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against...
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have...
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if Pete Hegseth Has Resigned Yet
When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List...
Jennifer Newsom Screeches About the Oligarchy, Blind to Her Own Smug Mug In...

Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins Just for Fun

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:45 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order aimed at ensuring integrity in federal elections. 'The farthest-reaching executive action taken in the history of the republic to secure our elections,' the EO requires proof of citizenship to register to vote, cuts federal funding to states that don't take reasonable steps to secure their elections, a crackdown on election crime, and, perhaps most importantly, it revoked President Biden's executive order 14-019.

Advertisement

Biden's EO 14-019 allocated federal funds and mandated all federal offices to register voters.

Just to drive home the point of how ridiculously un-American Biden's now-revoked EO was. Watch this clip of congressional testimony from 2024.

Under this EO, a US Marshal was REQUIRED to provide voter registration materials to a Mexican citizen who was in a federal holding facility for illegally crossing the border after already having been deported, and they used taxpayer dollars to pay for it all.

Is there any other conclusion to be made beyond that Democrats hate America?

Trump indicated that this EO was an important first step and that his administration would take additional steps to secure election integrity in the coming weeks.

The entire post:

Trump just signed a sweeping election integrity bill:

-Requires proof of US citizenship on voter registration forms

-Cut funding to states that do not secure elections

-Vigorously prosecute election crimes

-Take action against states who count ballots received after Election Day in federal elections

-Prosecute foreign interference in elections-Revokes Biden EO that turned Federal agencies into Democrat voter turnout centers.

Anyone who’s against election integrity means they want to cheat.

Recommended

It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Everything in this EO is common sense, and it's being well received.

President Trump took questions from the press after signing the EO. During the QA session, he scolded CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for speaking out of turn.

The camera angle makes it tough to see, but the look on her face is priceless.

Was there a hint of a smirk on his face?

The CNN smackdown, as entertaining as it was, was the sideshow. The main event was the signing of the EO.

Anyone who believes in election integrity will agree with every word.

That said, we're expecting Democrats to start melting down in 3...2...1...

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELECTION ELECTION FRAUD ELECTIONS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline As Only SHE Can
Amy Curtis
Federal Judge Rules That Trump Administration Must Continue Funding Voice of America
Brett T.
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against Her Mom's Wishes
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement