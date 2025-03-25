Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins Just for Fun

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order aimed at ensuring integrity in federal elections. 'The farthest-reaching executive action taken in the history of the republic to secure our elections,' the EO requires proof of citizenship to register to vote, cuts federal funding to states that don't take reasonable steps to secure their elections, a crackdown on election crime, and, perhaps most importantly, it revoked President Biden's executive order 14-019.

Biden's EO 14-019 allocated federal funds and mandated all federal offices to register voters.

Just to drive home the point of how ridiculously un-American Biden's now-revoked EO was. Watch this clip of congressional testimony from 2024.

Under this EO, a US Marshal was REQUIRED to provide voter registration materials to a Mexican citizen who was in a federal holding facility for illegally crossing the border after already having been deported, and they used taxpayer dollars to pay for it all.

Is there any other conclusion to be made beyond that Democrats hate America?

Trump indicated that this EO was an important first step and that his administration would take additional steps to secure election integrity in the coming weeks.

Trump just signed a sweeping election integrity bill: -Requires proof of US citizenship on voter registration forms -Cut funding to states that do not secure elections -Vigorously prosecute election crimes -Take action against states who count ballots received after Election Day in federal elections -Prosecute foreign interference in elections-Revokes Biden EO that turned Federal agencies into Democrat voter turnout centers. Anyone who’s against election integrity means they want to cheat.

Everything in this EO is common sense, and it's being well received.

President Trump took questions from the press after signing the EO. During the QA session, he scolded CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for speaking out of turn.

The camera angle makes it tough to see, but the look on her face is priceless.

Was there a hint of a smirk on his face?

The CNN smackdown, as entertaining as it was, was the sideshow. The main event was the signing of the EO.

Anyone who believes in election integrity will agree with every word.

That said, we're expecting Democrats to start melting down in 3...2...1...