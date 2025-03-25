VIP
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'
Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'
Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie -...
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on...
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat...
VIP
It's Not Double-Speak to Acknowledge Fossil Fuels Keep America Running
Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins...
Federal Judge Rules That Trump Administration Must Continue Funding Voice of America
VIP
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Surrogacy Choice for Twin Boys Sparks Ethical Controversy
'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline...
So What? Ayanna Pressley Warns President Trump's Cabinet Is One of the Whitest...
What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against...
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have...
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They...

Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 25, 2025
derooshh

OK, so it's not as bad as shooting up a dealership or firebombing a charging station, but keying a Tesla just because it's a Tesla is sociopathic. If you're a liberal who bought an electric vehicle to save the planet, do you feel safe leaving your Tesla in a parking lot? You shouldn't.

Advertisement

Cybersecurity firm ArmorCode has been made aware of an employee — a regional sales director — who was caught vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck. The company doesn't condone destruction of private property in any way, but we don't see the part where he was fired. Of course, they locked down replies.

Oops.

Recommended

It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

A lot of people are taking exception to the word "allegedly," seeing as he was caught on video. It's no wonder they've turned off replies since hundreds of people are asking if this nut still works for them.

***

Tags: STATEMENT TESLA VANDALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins Just for Fun
Eric V.
Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'
Brett T.
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on COVID
Brett T.
'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline As Only SHE Can
Amy Curtis
Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie - Here Are the Receipts
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement