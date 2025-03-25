Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck

OK, so it's not as bad as shooting up a dealership or firebombing a charging station, but keying a Tesla just because it's a Tesla is sociopathic. If you're a liberal who bought an electric vehicle to save the planet, do you feel safe leaving your Tesla in a parking lot? You shouldn't.

Cybersecurity firm ArmorCode has been made aware of an employee — a regional sales director — who was caught vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck. The company doesn't condone destruction of private property in any way, but we don't see the part where he was fired. Of course, they locked down replies.

ArmorCode has been made aware of an incident where one of our employees allegedly vandalized a Tesla vehicle. We of course do not condone violence or destruction of private property in any way, period. This is now in the hands of the proper authorities. — ArmorCode (@code_armor) March 25, 2025

Our Tesla cyber truck was vandalized this weekend in NH. While staying at our hotel, our vehicle was keyed within an hour of arriving. James “Jim” Pelis & chuck smith either didn’t know or didn’t care that they would be recorded. Charges pending! Class A felony In NH. pic.twitter.com/OcZTWD2Bck — Kerri Pouliot (@KerriLPouliot) March 24, 2025

Oops.

Wait so all teslas have camera or something ???? — Knex (@numba_go_up_) March 25, 2025

Jim keyed a cybertruck in NH over the weekend. I wonder if he thinks it was worth it. pic.twitter.com/4SlyoGf4wv — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 25, 2025

They are hiding all replies, blocking everyone and untagging themselves from all posts.



This ain’t it Cowboy. https://t.co/vHsy3ihg0C — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 25, 2025

So are you firing this employee for the conduct or are you just doing a PR message to save face? https://t.co/GYHkS7MZtA — BallisticWhippet (Bodybuilder Arc) (@BalisticWhippet) March 25, 2025

There was something missing in this pitiful attempt at PR.



If that piece of shit, Jim Pelis, is still employed by your company, you're absolutely condoning violence & property destruction.



You should fire the PR stooge who put this drivel out while you're at it.@code_armor https://t.co/Lsl3OM56Vo — bourbonballz (@bourbonballsy) March 25, 2025

Notice they forgot the word "fired" for the domestic terrorist they employ...@code_armor Sure hope none of their people support a politician someone doesn't like. They clearly condone this act if they keep him employed. https://t.co/CVL5YD4oTa — AZMan (@TimD34661292) March 25, 2025

So you want Jim Pellis in your lead management, representing your company and your product? https://t.co/5r0clKrq7w — GuardAmerican🐸 (@GuardAmerican) March 25, 2025

“Allegedly”. It’s on video. Your actions show that you stand behind them and them terrorizing innocent people based on their tribalism and political ideals. https://t.co/JOfl0N9lSK — Brad Ohmsford (@BradOhmsford) March 25, 2025

How will this employee treat fellow employees who happen to drive a car he doesn't like? What about clients? If I worked there I'd start with a lawsuit since they condone a workplace where hate is ok based on what car one drives. https://t.co/MdXY7P2nx6 — Austin Crazy Train 🇺🇲 (@AustinCrazyTrn) March 25, 2025

Sooooo ..... you're not suspending him given the VIDEO and the LYING to police? Just asking ..... https://t.co/3Xc3a07Iu9 — Steve Precourt (@precourtsols) March 25, 2025

Allegedly? It’s on video. You know that, right?



You’re a security company. You need to fire his ass immediately if he’s too stupid to know that all Tesla vehicles have cameras installed on all sides.. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/NDCsyxH7rH — MrSimmonsSr 🇺🇸 (@MrSimmonsSr) March 25, 2025

Narrator: ArmorCode in fact does support their employee's actions. https://t.co/ChC3nOiigB — Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) March 25, 2025

Great, now fire him. Utterly bizarre that you can keep a person like this employed. This is bizarre behavior, destroying personal property because of political views. Absurd https://t.co/Z8EA37h0Sm — John Peganto (@TheRepublic22) March 25, 2025

Hope he’s at least on leave. If not fired. He nuked his LinkedIn account. https://t.co/ZynjjBfhgI — ftedd (@realftedd) March 25, 2025

A lot of people are taking exception to the word "allegedly," seeing as he was caught on video. It's no wonder they've turned off replies since hundreds of people are asking if this nut still works for them.

***