The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall Featuring Tim Walz and Beto O’Rourke

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke is being plucked from obscurity to do a fake town hall with Tim Walz this Thursday. A poster on X posed a question: Would you rather attend their town hall or be stuck listening to a 3-hour-long Kamala Harris podcast? With those two choices being equally horrible, commenters came up with third options instead and they’re pretty hilarious.

Start here. (READ)

We put Beto out of our minds, too.

Commenters felt the two options were equally horrid so let’s see what third options they came up with instead.

Ouch!

We noticed there was a trend of posters who’d prefer blindness to the Tim and Beto show or the Kamala-cast.

Bear in mind this would not prevent you from hearing Tim, Beto, and Kams.

This next option doesn’t sound that much different than spending an evening with Walz.

Some would prefer some invasive medical procedures.

Other commenters would prefer naked pain. Well, pain endured while being naked.

Some want to go to Florida but not for vacation.

That place is Hell on Earth. Still preferable to an evening with Tim and Beto, though.

Looks like we got a Weird Al fan.

‘One More Minute’ is one of Weird Al’s best original songs.

Posters are wondering where Beto O’Rourke has been.

Don’t worry they’ll find paid and even unpaid Democrats to fill the seats at the ‘town hall.’ We have to admit Beto is an unusual choice to resurrect for this staged event, he has not been politically visible since losing to Texas Governor Greg Abbott way back in 2022.

