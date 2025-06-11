Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him - But It’s Not Over Yet

Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOW...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:25 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Members of the Democratic National Committee pulled the chair out from under Vice Chair David Hogg on Wednesday. The 25-year-old anti-gun rights activist was discharged in a 294 to 99 vote. He wasn’t alone. Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta was also given the boot. But, it may not be the end just yet.

Here’s more. (READ)

We guess ‘noodles arms’ doesn’t rank on the pyramid.

David Hogg was elected on February 1st of this year. His short tenure ended today after only 130 days. His firing did not come as a surprise to many posters.

It seems that many in the DNC did not like how he was threatening to primary Democrat incumbents he views as ineffective.

Posters are convinced there was more to his being let go.

His skin color doesn’t help him. But most likely, the old guard sees how going further to the left is going to hurt the Democrat Party nationally. Still, Hogg and Kenyatta get another chance. They can run again for their positions next week. It’s not known if one or both have the votes to regain their seats, so we'll have to wait and see if Hogg fully avoids the slaughter. 

