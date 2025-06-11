Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him - But It’s Not Over Yet

Members of the Democratic National Committee pulled the chair out from under Vice Chair David Hogg on Wednesday. The 25-year-old anti-gun rights activist was discharged in a 294 to 99 vote. He wasn’t alone. Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta was also given the boot. But, it may not be the end just yet.

🚨 JUST IN: The Democratic National Committee just OVERWHELMING voted to remove David Hogg from his position as Vice Chair, 294 to 99



They cited “diversity quotas” for his removal.



DARN. Vice Chair David Hogg is no more 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a37amW6r3K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

#BREAKING: DNC votes to redo vice-chair elections of David Hogg, Malcolm Kenyatta https://t.co/9CP1By8IQQ — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2025

When the liberal victimhood pyramid doesn’t let you be the victim you wanted to be. 😂 — Tiberious Spock (@tiberious_spock) June 11, 2025

We guess ‘noodles arms’ doesn’t rank on the pyramid.

David Hogg was elected on February 1st of this year. His short tenure ended today after only 130 days. His firing did not come as a surprise to many posters.

That was quick. — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) June 11, 2025

I’ve never seen someone crash and burn so quickly 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

I know. It was so predictable wasn’t it Nick?



I hope you’re well. It’s a wonderful time to be alive. — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) June 11, 2025

It seems that many in the DNC did not like how he was threatening to primary Democrat incumbents he views as ineffective.

Posters are convinced there was more to his being let go.

Why did he do to warrant to vote him out? I think that’s one thing democrats did right for once. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) June 11, 2025

He’s not trans or brown enough. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

I don’t think he’s soy enough but that’s just me. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) June 11, 2025

He’s 100% soy. That should be soy enough. The other factors are what really fkd him. — Kow Phart (@Kow_ah_bun_ga) June 11, 2025

Just because he's a White Male and for no other reason.



Do I understand that correctly? — Jack Steelbane (@PrimeVanguardX) June 11, 2025

His skin color doesn’t help him. But most likely, the old guard sees how going further to the left is going to hurt the Democrat Party nationally. Still, Hogg and Kenyatta get another chance. They can run again for their positions next week. It’s not known if one or both have the votes to regain their seats, so we'll have to wait and see if Hogg fully avoids the slaughter.