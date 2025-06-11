Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOWN

For anyone who has studied cults, like yours truly, there is ZERO doubt whatsoever that the gender ideology being pushed by the Left (and more than a few Democrats) is one hundred percent a cult, and boy howdy do the followers revile and attack those who leave the cult. Or simply question the cult. Or have doubts and concerns.

The latest to escape this cult is someone we've actually written about here at Twitchy at least once before. Well, at least peripherally.

'The P*ssed Off Lawyer,' a transgender activist (woman who identified as a man), has 'come out' and is de-transitioning. She recently came under fire for daring to question the tactics of the transgender movement and its supporters, so this news came as a major shock.

I’m detransitioning. My name will still be Hendrix. My birth name carries a lot of abuse with it, so Hendrix stays. I will block anyone using my prior name.



I was not talked into this or groomed. This is what I want. I made the choice to transition as an adult, and the buck… — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) June 11, 2025

As you, Dear Readers, would expect, the leftists entrenched in this cult have been throwing a temper tantrum and responded to Hendrix with viciousness and irrational anger.

Grift incoming!



Mark my words. https://t.co/LlK9I7UOsv — Josh or whatever. (@SerioJoshehe) June 11, 2025

Detransitioners deserve support, but TERF grifters who throw their community under the bus and suddenly get friendly with the Queen of Mold deserve nothing but vitriol https://t.co/Wdwh1Gu3Kt — Make Fascists Afraid Again (@kahnthots) June 11, 2025

scummy trans man to terf detrans arc is the least suprising thing to come from that waste of oxygen humanpic.twitter.com/ctQmRi7bIp https://t.co/6g7cqB0ZhO — •🜍•𝕋𝔸𝕃𝕃𝕆𝕎•🜍• (@Bambi_Sapphic) June 11, 2025

These are just a few of the, erm, 'nicer' responses Hendrix has received from critics. For obvious reasons, we cannot share a LOT of the others. In any cult, there is no room whatsoever for questions or critical inquiry. The unfortunate 'heretic' immediately experiences a relentless onslaught of scorn and hatred from current members in the cult. There is no tolerance for daring to question the narrative.

Also similar to other prominent cults throughout history, there is an unreasonable and irrational fear about everything that exists outside of the cult, i.e. the left's favorite boogeyman: 'ThE fAsCiSt RiGhT.' We've been screeched at for several years now that merely adhering to biological reality is literally a genocide against transgender individuals because, remember, words are literal violence in the minds of these cult members.

It’s coming. And I don’t want to take away trans rights at all. I want to see a better system in place. I’ll probably be talking about that in regard to FTM. I mean, I’m fully medicalized, I did this, and I blame no one else.



I hope we can both talk about why the open system of… — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) June 11, 2025

Now, she mentions the concept of 'no gatekeeping' here, so it's important to let her explain what this means (language warning):

You know what we need to bring back to the trans table? Gatekeeping. I’ve never believed in self-ID. I was just too afraid to say it. Transitioning is a life altering process. Throwing the door open wide and saying stupid shit like “you don’t need gender dysphoria to be… — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) June 9, 2025

The full text reads:

You know what we need to bring back to the trans table? Gatekeeping. I’ve never believed in self-ID. I was just too afraid to say it. Transitioning is a life altering process. Throwing the door open wide and saying stupid sh*t like 'you don’t need gender dysphoria to be transgender' is asking for a disaster. While I’m at it, I also think that neo-pronouns are absolutely ridiculous.

She is without a doubt entirely correct here. The current 'gender ideology' cult relies almost solely on 'self identification.' Meaning anyone can simply CLAIM that they are transgender, even if they do not suffer from gender dysphoria. The term 'gender dysphoria' is a mental disorder listed in the DSM-V (the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, volume five) and it's when someone experiences distress or discomfort arising from the idea that their 'gender identity' is in conflict with their biological sex.

'Neo-pronouns' are also something that this writer has always found hilariously absurd. You have an entire subset of people who think 'he/him' or 'she/her' are not applicable, so they instead came up with utter nonsense such as 'xe/xir'. It's insanity.

One telling thing she said here needs to be highlighted, though. She says 'I was too afraid to say it.' When you're too afraid of the cult and their reaction to your concerns, that's a huge problem. Groupthink is all that is allowed.

That said, what should be focused on is the enormous outpouring of love and support Hendrix has received from those of us who are called 'TERFs' (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) and 'gender critical' people. Despite our ideological, political, and social differences, its refreshing to see normal people being, well, normal to one another.

We got you, Hendrix. You don't have to say, do or believe anything you don't want to. All that is irrelevant - we're not a cult that demands you think as we demand, in fact we embrace our disagreements and encourage civil debate. If you need resources, let me know. — Sinéad Watson (@ImWatson91) June 11, 2025

Thank you Chloe. I know it’s not going to be easy & people will want my head on a platter. But I agree, I’ll come out of this stronger than ever. — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) June 11, 2025

Let the haters hate. It's all they have.

I am praying for your peace, welcoming yourself back into your body. Your message is powerful and not of hate. I'm sorry you struggled for so long. ❤️‍🩹 — Jess X (@xjessai) June 11, 2025

I want to say that I read this and immediately felt relief, but my initial emotion was shame, because

my field has failed people so badly.



How will anyone ever trust us again?



I'm sorry, friend. None of this should have ever happened to you.



Welcome home. https://t.co/yhD3zyXkmE — LetaLeStrange (@terfnurse) June 11, 2025

Now this right here is what truth and bravery looks like. 👏🏻 😭 👏🏻 😭



(Also, anyone who can’t respect homegirl asking us to call her Hendrix can fk right off. Unlike sex and pronouns, people actually can choose their name.) https://t.co/UsIbphsTL9 — Storm (@stormrobinson) June 11, 2025

When physicians do not discuss with their patients and gloss over the potential negative side effects of medicines and procedures (short and long term) they are preventing them from making fully informed decisions. We deserve actual healthcare and not wealthcare. https://t.co/a5Ev7AqnP2 — Grace with Grit (@Nora_TheGreat1) June 11, 2025

So. Much. Truth. Entirely too many medical professionals are following the money rather than their patient's needs. The gender ideology cult is creating lifelong patients with extremely expensive drugs and surgeries, and all these 'doctors' can see is dollar signs. This is not healthcare, and it is an egregious violation of the Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm.

What's even more amazing, J.K. Rowling, who previously had Hendrix blocked, and now unblocked her and reached out.

I know we've had our differences but this is one of the bravest posts I've ever read on here. Welcome home. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 11, 2025

Can you follow me? I'd like to DM you. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 11, 2025

Talk about breaching the divide!

I honestly feel like I’m leaving a cult 🤷‍♂️ Where saying anything outside of the accepted narrative will get a bunch of anime pfps attacking your character. pic.twitter.com/7gu8oWccHC — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) June 9, 2025

BINGO.

As many others have said to Hendrix, we would like to reiterate it: welcome home!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

