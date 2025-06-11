Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran on Nuclear Weapons En Route to Kennedy...
The Atlantic: Army Brass Silent as Trump Crosses 'Dangerous Line' at Fort Bragg
Delegate Stacey Paskett Posts Gross X Post After Treasury Secretary Embarrasses Her
Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him...
Cory Booker Reposts Video of Woman Insisting That We Need Illegals for Slave...
Karoline Leavitt's Truth Nukes Leave Multiple Mushroom Clouds Over Gavin Newsom, Karen Bas...
Woman Peacefully Rams Cops With Motorcycle Because They’re Deporting Her People
Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers...
White House Drops Video of the 'Rallies' Going on in Los Angeles
Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Fantasy: No Cops, Subway Shelters, and a Clown Show Looming...
DOD Confirms Woman in Uniform Protesting Trump Was Discharged in 2020
NY Times' Headline About 'Limited' Impact From Trump's Tariffs Drips With Disappointment
Jesse Kelly, Twitter Troll Extraordinaire, Unleashes Chaos on Unsuspecting Law Enforcement...
Sen. John Kennedy Makes It Clear What Kind of an Intervention Rep. Maxine...

Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOWN

Laura W. | 8:30 PM on June 11, 2025
Twitchy

For anyone who has studied cults, like yours truly, there is ZERO doubt whatsoever that the gender ideology being pushed by the Left (and more than a few Democrats) is one hundred percent a cult, and boy howdy do the followers revile and attack those who leave the cult. Or simply question the cult. Or have doubts and concerns. 

Advertisement

The latest to escape this cult is someone we've actually written about here at Twitchy at least once before. Well, at least peripherally.

'The P*ssed Off Lawyer,' a transgender activist (woman who identified as a man), has 'come out' and is de-transitioning. She recently came under fire for daring to question the tactics of the transgender movement and its supporters, so this news came as a major shock.

As you, Dear Readers, would expect, the leftists entrenched in this cult have been throwing a temper tantrum and responded to Hendrix with viciousness and irrational anger.

Recommended

The Atlantic: Army Brass Silent as Trump Crosses 'Dangerous Line' at Fort Bragg
Brett T.
Advertisement

These are just a few of the, erm, 'nicer' responses Hendrix has received from critics. For obvious reasons, we cannot share a LOT of the  others. In any cult, there is no room whatsoever for questions or critical inquiry. The unfortunate 'heretic' immediately experiences a relentless onslaught of scorn and hatred from current members in the cult. There is no tolerance for daring to question the narrative. 

Also similar to other prominent cults throughout history, there is an unreasonable and irrational fear about everything that exists outside of the cult, i.e. the left's favorite boogeyman: 'ThE fAsCiSt RiGhT.' We've been screeched at for several years now that merely adhering to biological reality is literally a genocide against transgender individuals because, remember, words are literal violence in the minds of these cult members.

Now, she mentions the concept of 'no gatekeeping' here, so it's important to let her explain what this means (language warning): 

Advertisement

The full text reads:

You know what we need to bring back to the trans table? Gatekeeping. I’ve never believed in self-ID. I was just too afraid to say it. Transitioning is a life altering process. Throwing the door open wide and saying stupid sh*t like 'you don’t need gender dysphoria to be transgender' is asking for a disaster.  While I’m at it, I also think that neo-pronouns are absolutely ridiculous.

She is without a doubt entirely correct here. The current 'gender ideology' cult relies almost solely on 'self identification.' Meaning anyone can simply CLAIM that they are transgender, even if they do not suffer from gender dysphoria. The term 'gender dysphoria' is a mental disorder listed in the DSM-V (the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, volume five) and it's when someone experiences distress or discomfort arising from the idea that their 'gender identity' is in conflict with their biological sex.

'Neo-pronouns' are also something that this writer has always found hilariously absurd. You have an entire subset of people who think 'he/him' or 'she/her' are not applicable, so they instead came up with utter nonsense such as 'xe/xir'. It's insanity.

One telling thing she said here needs to be highlighted, though. She says 'I was too afraid to say it.' When you're too afraid of the cult and their reaction to your concerns, that's a huge problem. Groupthink is all that is allowed.

Advertisement

That said, what should be focused on is the enormous outpouring of love and support Hendrix has received from those of us who are called 'TERFs' (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) and 'gender critical' people. Despite our ideological, political, and social differences, its refreshing to see normal people being, well, normal to one another.

Let the haters hate. It's all they have.

Advertisement

So. Much. Truth. Entirely too many medical professionals are following the money rather than their patient's needs. The gender ideology cult is creating lifelong patients with extremely expensive drugs and surgeries, and all these 'doctors' can see is dollar signs. This is not healthcare, and it is an egregious violation of the Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm.

What's even more amazing, J.K. Rowling, who previously had Hendrix blocked, and now unblocked her and reached out.

Talk about breaching the divide!

Advertisement

BINGO.

As many others have said to Hendrix, we would like to reiterate it: welcome home!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Editor’s Note:The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda. Help us continue exposing Democrats’ plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership!

Tags: TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Atlantic: Army Brass Silent as Trump Crosses 'Dangerous Line' at Fort Bragg
Brett T.
Delegate Stacey Paskett Posts Gross X Post After Treasury Secretary Embarrasses Her
Brett T.
Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him - But It’s Not Over Yet
Warren Squire
Karoline Leavitt's Truth Nukes Leave Multiple Mushroom Clouds Over Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and the Dems
Doug P.
Woman Peacefully Rams Cops With Motorcycle Because They’re Deporting Her People
Brett T.
Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran on Nuclear Weapons En Route to Kennedy Center Gala
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Atlantic: Army Brass Silent as Trump Crosses 'Dangerous Line' at Fort Bragg Brett T.
Advertisement