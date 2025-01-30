BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'

We think it's pretty safe to say that the vast majority of reasonable adults in this country are getting sick and tired of the gender ideology cult and all the harm it's done, particularly the harm it's done to our children. Many of you, Dear Readers, are probably familiar with one fairly large trans-activist account that goes by the moniker 'The Pissed Off Lawyer'. She is a female who identifies as a man and is one of the more outspoken transgender activists on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

Well, this woman Diana Alastair, a writer, cop, and feminist, according to her bio, has LAID WASTE to that woman, and it is glorious!

We think you’ve gone and fvcked us all over because you couldn’t settle for being treated like everyone else, that’s how. No, you had to be the center of attention, and to validate your own delusions by sterilizing and mutilating other people’s kids, and removing them from their… pic.twitter.com/kaWh9G8A9h — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜 ✡️⚢ ❌❌ (@sappholives83) January 29, 2025

The full text of her post is long but well worth it. It reads:

We think you’ve gone and fvcked us all over because you couldn’t settle for being treated like everyone else, that’s how. No, you had to be the center of attention, and to validate your own delusions by sterilizing and mutilating other people’s kids, and removing them from their homes. You also destroyed women’s safe spaces, ruined women’s sports, got women raped and murdered, and gave the schools the power to lie to parents about the physical safety of their own children. Now the backlash is coming, and instead apologizing for dragging all of us down with you - because that is absolutely what you are doing - you’re desperately and despicably trying to pin the blame on gays and lesbians who have never wanted anything more than to be tolerated and left the fvck alone to live our lives. Your inappropriate, entitled, and predatory behavior has provoked such overwhelming, incredulous disgust that people who didn’t mind gays - or even trans people - a decade ago now can’t wait to shove us all back in the closet and lock the door forever. And who can blame them? You’ve done an excellent job of ruining the reputation of the entire LGBT community, and of destroying every last bit of the progress that took decades of careful, deliberate inoffensiveness, and respect for the boundaries and values of the rest of society to achieve. Thank you so much. We spent fifty years trying to show straight people that we aren’t just a bunch of degenerate freaks who can’t wait to convert their children, that we don’t want to tear up the social fabric, or spit on their values, and what do you do? You march down streets chanting 'we’re coming for your children'; you force your way into women’s spaces in order to sexually exploit both the spaces and their female occupants; you convince millions of children that they’re 'born in the wrong body,' and need hormones and surgery in order to be themselves - not because you care about their wellbeing, of course, but because you think that the existence of so-called 'trans kids' validates the claims of trans-pretending adults; you demand that that all of society change its definitions of man and woman, male and female, sex and gender, boy and girl; you insist that everyone cater to you, lie to and for you, and put you on a pedestal as the sacred Victim Caste; you demand the perversion of science, you threaten and even attack women at their own events, you urge violence against women at yours, and you commit all manner of perverse, deviant, and unbelievably disgusting sexual acts in women’s spaces — which you film, and then upload to the internet so that the whole world can see how incredibly fvcking sick you are. In short, you come along and bring every fear and every homophobic stereotype they’ve ever believed to loud, demanding, rainbow colored life. You separated mentally unstable children from their parents, preventing them from getting real therapy, and some of those children _died_ — how the fvck did you think people were going to react to that? And now you don’t even have the decency to admit what you’ve done; instead you’re trying to pin this on the people who spent the last decade doing everything we could to undo the damage you have caused, and to stave off the catastrophic results of your unhinged, entitled, predatory actions. If we do get through the next four years without losing the right to marry, or hell, the right to be openly gay, it will be entirely due to the people you deride as 'fascist bootlickers' — the same people who got you your rights in the first place, you ungrateful, greedy gang of petulant children — and their unceasing efforts to mitigate the cataclysm that you have unleashed upon us all with your insanely selfish behavior. * Oh, yeah - and stop claiming to be Romani, you ridiculous, hysterical, culturally appropriative pathological liar. We’ve had this discussion, and I’ve got the receipts — you’re about as much of a Romani as you are a man. #LGBWithoutTheT

Hoo boy, we may need a cigarette after that! Just beautiful. Even J.K. Rowling agreed in a succinct way that only she can.

Bullseye, indeed!

Diana got many comments of support from other X users, and rightly so. This woman was asked by her aunt to pass along a message to Diana.

@sappholives83 I hope you see this.



My 98 year old aunt, who is a lesbian, with her partner for 60+ years, just cried when I read this to her and asked I tell you:



“Thank you. Thank you for remembering everything we (referring to herself and her late partner) did. How hard we… — Twin Mom (@womannoterased1) January 29, 2025

'My 98-year-old aunt, who is a lesbian, with her partner for 60+ years, just cried when I read this to her and asked I tell you: 'Thank you. Thank you for remembering everything we (referring to herself and her late partner) did. How hard we fought. I was beaten and jailed; Pat was given shock therapy. We just wanted to be together, to take care of each other like anyone else. No more, no less. When we could marry and openly be ourselves, I was so thankful. Now, to see what has happened to lesbians, to women and my God to children, it’s like shock therapy but worse all over again. I fear all our progress will be lost, but hearing that gives me hope. Hope these dark days will pass and we learn before we lose it all. Please honey, tell her thank you for remembering what we were fighting for.' She begged me to tell you. So I did. You made her happy today. Thank you.'

Advertisement

all the stupid bullshit the LGBT activist class has done has undone 40+ years of advancement, and the pendulum will come back swinging and hit everyone squarely in the face.



When it does, I hope the blame is correctly placed on the activists and they get absolutely shunned — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 29, 2025

Threatening gay people with “you’re next” isn’t a good way to be a community. LGB without the T!! — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) January 29, 2025

It's almost as if the 'Ts', like the lawyers there, don't want to be a community. They want to be tinpot tyrants.

Epic. Brilliant. Facts. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 30, 2025

Feel however you wish to feel about gay marriage in our great country, but you still have to admit that Diana is 100 percent correct.

Speaking as someone who has been LGBT for 57 years, I wholeheartedly agree!



We just wanted to be treated like everyone else...and unfortunately the Rainbow Woke Trans activists had to go batshit insane. — Eirik Blackwolf (@Eirik_Blackwolf) January 29, 2025

Well said, even though I believe marriage is between one man & one women, but I also believe as a Follower of Christ, marriage is before God, not Government. Essentially, I am not in the business of being in your business. Have a blessed day! — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) January 29, 2025

This writer agrees. Government should not insert itself into the marriage between two consenting adults, that's a massive invasion of privacy. This is between them and whatever God or god, or lack thereof, that they believe in.

Advertisement

Honestly I am conservative and Christian. Its true that I believe homosexuality is a sin but I have also sinned and fell short of the glory of my own God. One thing I do believe is that my constitution promised that your deeply held beliefs would not be infringed. If you believe… — TinFoilTiara☦️ (@Jennife01484701) January 29, 2025

Well said.

THE LGB are done being the host to these parasites. All the damage done to the so called, "LGBTQIA+" falls on the TQIA+. Had I known that fighting for marriage rights and being put in a patty wagon twice for protesting for said rights would lead here, I would have never done it. https://t.co/ZrWa4eb9sr — Mostly peaceful Gaydy (@OGDykeNoQ) January 30, 2025

Seriously one of the greatest tweets of all time...



Diana nails it!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



There's no possible way I could have had a better job at it explaining exactly what she did!!! https://t.co/aqrf3sA6It pic.twitter.com/3Ze0T51Jri — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) January 30, 2025

10000% this. I used to consider myself an “ally” and big supporter of lgbt, until they started going after children and women viciously. https://t.co/IXt43VgQJG — Lori Glascoe (@loriglascoe) January 29, 2025

Personally, as an old lesbian, I'd be quite happy to give up marriage rights if it means never having to encounter another perverted, fetishistic, heterosexual man in a frock claiming he's a lesbian! Predatory rapists the lot of them! https://t.co/pxJSiGbbiE — GardeningDuties (@GardeningDuties) January 29, 2025

Advertisement

Seeing these comments and replies gives us hope that sanity is finally coming back!