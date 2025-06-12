Ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Says He Won’t Seek A Second Chance at His Now-Former Seat

David Hogg says he will not be seeking a second chance at his DNC Vice Chair position. His decision came hours after the DNC voted him out of his leadership seat, a mere 130 days after he was elected.

Hogg announced his decision on X in a sprawling 24-post thread. He says he wants to focus his full attention on his Leaders We Deserve PAC.

I'm not running for the new DNC Vice Chair election:🧵 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2025

After seeing a serious lack of vision from Democratic leaders, too many of them asleep at the wheel, and Democrats dying in office that have helped to hand Republicans an expanded majority, — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2025

it became clear that Leaders We Deserve had to start primarying incumbents and directly challenging the culture of seniority politics that brought our party to this place to help get our party into fighting shape again. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2025

Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters. I need to do this work with Leaders We Deserve, and it is going to remain my number one mission to build the strongest party possible. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2025

So, despite being removed, Hogg will continue trying to primary Democrat incumbents in safe seats because he views them as ineffective.

Posters say Hogg was driven out over diversity issues. In other words, he’s out because he’s white..

