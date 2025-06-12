New Flames: Dems Have a Burning Desire to Run a Pres. Ticket of...
Ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Says He Won’t Seek A Second Chance at His Now-Former Seat

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:23 AM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg says he will not be seeking a second chance at his DNC Vice Chair position. His decision came hours after the DNC voted him out of his leadership seat, a mere 130 days after he was elected.

Here’s more. (READ)

Hogg announced his decision on X in a sprawling 24-post thread. He says he wants to focus his full attention on his Leaders We Deserve PAC.

So, despite being removed, Hogg will continue trying to primary Democrat incumbents in safe seats because he views them as ineffective.

Posters say Hogg was driven out over diversity issues. In other words, he’s out because he’s white..

The Democrat Party is spending $20 million to learn ways to bring young males, especially white ones, back to the Democrat Party. They just fired the youngest, white male in the DNC. Bravo, Democrats!

Tags: DAVID HOGG DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

