New Flames: Dems Have a Burning Desire to Run a Pres. Ticket of Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg in 2028

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:48 AM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Democrats are reportedly rallying behind California Governor Gavin Newsom in hopes of elevating him to the top of the party’s presidential ticket in 2028. They’re hoping to pair him with Pete Buttigieg. That two-some has many commenters on X responding with laughter.

Here’s more. (READ)

‘Choo-choo choose us!’

Commenters say the DEI-obsessed Democrat Party will never go for two men on the ticket, even if one of them checks the ‘gay’ box.

It highlights how shallow the bench is for the Democrats.

Many posters say let them run these two betas since they’ll run into two alpha Republicans.

The Dems’ best will still lose.

Many commenters do not understand the appeal of Newsom and Buttigieg.

We certainly do not understand why Democrats think what’s going on with the LA riots is popular with most Americans. No sane person wants similar violence to engulf their cities or the people who let it spiral out of control to be in power.

