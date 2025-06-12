New Flames: Dems Have a Burning Desire to Run a Pres. Ticket of Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg in 2028

Democrats are reportedly rallying behind California Governor Gavin Newsom in hopes of elevating him to the top of the party’s presidential ticket in 2028. They’re hoping to pair him with Pete Buttigieg. That two-some has many commenters on X responding with laughter.

Here’s more. (READ)

UPDATE: Amid the LA riots, Democrats are now rallying behind Gavin Newsom for their 2028 presidential nominee, making Pete Buttigieg the VP.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Gfs72o0w2F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 12, 2025

Two of the most corrupt people in their party at the top of the ticket.



That’s certainly one way to try and attract voters. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 12, 2025

"The two failed leaders who like trains" is a weird ticket. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 12, 2025

‘Choo-choo choose us!’

Commenters say the DEI-obsessed Democrat Party will never go for two men on the ticket, even if one of them checks the ‘gay’ box.

Ha ha - 2 white guys - the far left base will love it! — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) June 12, 2025

2 white males? Never happen — GoogleJoe (@n3ckf) June 12, 2025

DEI will eventualy rule him not diverse enough. Pete, too. Sorry - you can’t be white and male.



If both were to become trans, then they have a chance. — Feedback (@Feedback_V) June 12, 2025

Won’t meet their diversity requirements if Hogg had to go… shame shame — ChillThePill (@SingleSexSpaces) June 12, 2025

Haha, oh my, I can't stop chuckling. These two and then aoc and then nasty jasmine... are their only hopes? It's glorious. — SuzcoolTT (@SuzcoolTT) June 12, 2025

It highlights how shallow the bench is for the Democrats.

Many posters say let them run these two betas since they’ll run into two alpha Republicans.

Please run them. I’d counter with a ticket of Vance/DeSantis. The debates would be a bloodbath — Joe (@joesrambles3) June 12, 2025

I would love to see a Vance/DeSantis but I suspect it will be Vance/Rubio — wise men still seek him (@viksterluv1) June 12, 2025

I’d be ok with that too — Joe (@joesrambles3) June 12, 2025

Objectively their best shot, but still near zero chance to beat Vance/Rubio. — Crixus (@oldgymbro) June 12, 2025

The Dems’ best will still lose.

Many commenters do not understand the appeal of Newsom and Buttigieg.

I'm sure Newscum's theatrics will fire up the Dem's base, but I don't think it will have that same impact with independents. — Matthew Russell (@m_russell187) June 12, 2025

I don’t understand how Democrats think this is going to make our country better. — 🇺🇸XKimX🇺🇸 (@xxkimcatxx) June 12, 2025

We certainly do not understand why Democrats think what’s going on with the LA riots is popular with most Americans. No sane person wants similar violence to engulf their cities or the people who let it spiral out of control to be in power.