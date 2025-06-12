'DUMPSTER FIRE is Their State Flower' : Riots Move up the West Coast and Into Seattle

As leftists are busy trying to destroy Los Angeles, that same sentiment has made its way up the west coast and into Seattle. While it's not exactly surprising, these areas are known for being pretty far left, it is still noteworthy.

Seattle — Hundreds of masked Antifa and far-left extremists are making their way to a federal building to attack it again like what happened yesterday. The violence is part of a national insurrection against the government and ICE. pic.twitter.com/Lpvvos3QrP — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2025

🚨SEATTLE: Rioters have taken over streets around Federal Building. Just rolled a dumpster into intersection and lit it on fire. And it’s only 9:30 PT. They are now shouting INTIFADA. pic.twitter.com/MO3NOMDjqw — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 12, 2025

Now, we here at Twitchy (along with you, Dear Readers) are old enough to remember when targeting federal government buildings and federal employees was called an insurrection and a dire threat to democracy. But alas, it's (D)ifferent when THEY do it.

When violence hides behind the mask of protest, it’s no longer a movement -



it’s chaos. And chaos must be met with the rule of law. — anill kumar (@anilkum28153268) June 12, 2025

What these 'protesters' do not seem to understand is that we are a country of laws, and some of those laws deal with the proper way to immigrate to this country. If you break those laws, you will be removed from the country. That's just how this works.

Or maybe they do understand this, they just don't care because 'ORANGE MAN BAD' or something.

Either way, the law should absolutely prevail.

Cultism pure and simple👍 — Rusty Taylor (@Rustytaylor54) June 12, 2025

Same radicals, same playbook just new zip codes. Time to treat it like the domestic terror it is. — Pregnant Redhead (@PregnantRedhead) June 12, 2025

I'm tired of these idiots — Cheesehead Snoopy 🌻🇮🇱 🇺🇲🇳🇿🇨🇦🇭🇲🇬🇧 (@WI_politics_now) June 12, 2025

You are not alone.

SMH. Was Seattle ever normal? — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) June 12, 2025

We've heard tales of the olden days...

Dumpster fire is their state flower — JordanRN (@jordanrn96) June 12, 2025

Ok, we giggled at that one.

So “peaceful”. — Karoline (@Kanchitakarola) June 12, 2025

As long as your arson, assault, and destruction of property are 'mostly peaceful' crimes, you're good! Right, Dems?

