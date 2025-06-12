'DUMPSTER FIRE is Their State Flower' : Riots Move up the West Coast and Into Seattle

New Flames: Dems Have a Burning Desire to Run a Pres. Ticket of...
Laura W. | 1:30 AM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Taylor Nitta

As leftists are busy trying to destroy Los Angeles, that same sentiment has made its way up the west coast and into Seattle. While it's not exactly surprising, these areas are known for being pretty far left, it is still noteworthy.

Now, we here at Twitchy (along with you, Dear Readers) are old enough to remember when targeting federal government buildings and federal employees was called an insurrection and a dire threat to democracy. But alas, it's (D)ifferent when THEY do it.

What these 'protesters' do not seem to understand is that we are a country of laws, and some of those laws deal with the proper way to immigrate to this country. If you break those laws, you will be removed from the country. That's just how this works.

Or maybe they do understand this, they just don't care because 'ORANGE MAN BAD' or something.

Either way, the law should absolutely prevail.

DOJ's Opposition to Newsom's Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (And a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
You are not alone.

We've heard tales of the olden days...

Ok, we giggled at that one.

As long as your arson, assault, and destruction of property are 'mostly peaceful' crimes, you're good! Right, Dems?

--------------

