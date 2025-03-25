It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal

For all of this writer's life and longer, the left in America and across the world have been trying to scare everyone with the mythical 'climate change' crisis. In the 70s, the narrative was that we were on the verge of a new ice age. Then, in the 80s, that switched to global warming and that the ozone layer was disintegrating. The goalpost moved once again with Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth in the early 2000s, predicting the global ice caps would be gone and that all of us would be underwater long before today.

Advertisement

None of these predictions came true, of course, but that didn't stop the left. They adjusted the name to 'climate change' and, recently, Bernie Sanders, AOC, John Kerry, and Greta Thunberg have all warned that the Earth will be gone in a decade if we don't tax everyone much harder.

It has always been a scam. But sadly, that scam infected the American military and intelligence apparatus as well in the 21st century, particularly during the Obama and Biden administrations. For the past several years, intelligence briefings have listed 'climate change' among our nation's top security threats.

That all came to an end today when President Trump's DNI Tulsi Gabbard went to Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Maine Democrat Angus King's head nearly exploded when he noticed what was missing from her initial threat assessment. Watch:

'We're focused on the direct threats.' Absolutely. And the climate scam is not one of them.

Kudos to Gabbard also for not sinking to King's level by responding to his snide question, 'Has climate change been solved?'

It didn't deserve an answer. Because nothing needs to be 'solved.'

But she was very clear when she did answer questions. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is focused on serious threats, not on the fever dreams of Al Gore and a Swedish teenager.

Three things NOT in Tulsi's national security assessment for the same reason:



Attack of the Yeti

Emperor Palpatine's new death star

Climate change https://t.co/7QNP4doqa2 — Good Lawgic (@TheFollowingPro) March 25, 2025

HA. Yes, 'climate change' is as fictional of a threat as those other two items listed.

I don't know how she kept from laughing in his face. https://t.co/SPy9UbUr4n — GratefulNana (@Bmorris419) March 25, 2025

She's better at this than we are. Because we would have been laughing our butts off.

Finally, some Common (cussword) Sense in the WH. https://t.co/gwAgE6J9RW — steve (@SteveC76662006) March 25, 2025

We appreciate censoring that cussword. Trust us, we ALL know which one you meant.

Q. Who took "climate change" out of the threat report?



A. A person who is sane and uses common sense. https://t.co/xcP6vpOZ6Z — Dan Curry (@dancurry) March 25, 2025

Gabbard didn't come out and say it in so many words, but we could read between the lines there. She absolutely was the one who had it removed. Because it doesn't belong there and never did.

Why not just say “YES! You’re d**n right I decided not to include climate change as a direct threat to the national security of the United States!” https://t.co/Nm3Q63c3Qe — Michael Flynn Jr (@realmflynnJR) March 25, 2025

While we could have appreciated Gabbard going full Nathan R. Jessup on King, she's far too shrewd for that. She basically did say those words, just much more subtly.

Advertisement

Tulsi has a brain and uses it.



Democrats using climate change to fear monger is over. https://t.co/iSa6ZP3pHA — Ariana Assenmacher (@Assenmacher4CA) March 25, 2025

And the end of the scam could not have come soon enough.

In any case, it's clear that most Democrats never considered it a serious threat based on their recent behavior with one of Elon Musk's products.

The Democrats themselves exposed the Climate Scam when they started firebombing the greenest car manufacturer in the world. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 25, 2025

It was always a scam. Democrats have just taken their masks off now in the second Trump administration.

This was the best and funniest part of the hearing 😂 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 25, 2025

We also enjoyed it when Gabbard destroyed the Democrats' latest 'scandal' by announcing that no classified information was transmitted or exposed during the recent Signal chat that accidentally included a reporter.

How much does this Goon get paid…. by the climate scam groups? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 25, 2025

Oh, we're sure that King's funding includes a lot of 'environmental groups.' Not to mention the funding of countless NGOs who are about to see the spigots get cut off.

Anyone still pushing the climate scam must be made fun of. https://t.co/lmxhVUe6nj — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

Hey, we're happy to oblige. That's kind of what we do here.

Like most of Trump's Cabinet his second time around, Tulsi Gabbard is far smarter, more informed, and more principled than most of the Senators who interrogate her on Capitol Hill.

Angus King may not have realized it, but she was absolutely making fun of him during this clip.

And he deserved it.