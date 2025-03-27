Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet

Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

You’ve probably noticed that Democrats are cussing a lot lately. They never seem to miss a chance to inject profanity into a tirade or even official party promotional material. On Wednesday, the Democrats released the image below from Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. 

Advertisement

We’ve covered up the f-word that was fully visible in the original pic. (READ)

That’s how a lot of commenters feel.

Many posters have noticed that these cuss word outbursts are not isolated but seem to be part of an organized offensive (pun unintended).

What's with the Democrats cursing on camera at every opportunity? Zero decorum, classless, and offensive. These are our elected representatives and most Americans don't appreciate being represented in this manner. Whoever made this call f*%ked up, to put it in their language. This behavior in the House and in public should be addressed by leadership on both sides. It's not ok. And they still have no idea why they lost.

— wowzem (@wowzem1) March 26, 2025

Many posters believe this dirty word campaign is the brainchild of new Vice Chair David Hogg. The Dems want to emulate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

That’s one theory. There’s the possibility the Dems focus-grouped the idea as well. Commenters weigh in.

We noticed the uptick in cussing, too. Three weeks ago Dem senators shot and released individually recorded videos using the same script. They all led off with the s-word. (WATCH)

It looks like this new salty strategy began three to four weeks ago. In that time the Dem Party’s popularity has dropped to 26% according to polling by Rasmussen. Maybe Dems should focus on their party's policies, not so much on their potty mouth.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS POLLING POLLS STRATEGY TAMMY DUCKWORTH

