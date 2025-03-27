Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet

You’ve probably noticed that Democrats are cussing a lot lately. They never seem to miss a chance to inject profanity into a tirade or even official party promotional material. On Wednesday, the Democrats released the image below from Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

We’ve covered up the f-word that was fully visible in the original pic. (READ)

It reminds me how vulgar and hateful Democrats are. So at least there's that. — Kim Hendrix (@kimdhendrix) March 26, 2025

That’s how a lot of commenters feel.

Many posters have noticed that these cuss word outbursts are not isolated but seem to be part of an organized offensive (pun unintended).

What's with the Democrats cursing on camera at every opportunity? Zero decorum, classless, and offensive. These are our elected representatives and most Americans don't appreciate being represented in this manner. Whoever made this call f*%ked up, to put it in their language. This behavior in the House and in public should be addressed by leadership on both sides. It's not ok. And they still have no idea why they lost. — wowzem (@wowzem1) March 26, 2025

Agreed not professional at and considering how much they get paid it’s absolutely ridiculous to act like an uneducated thug — Finn (@DAVServiceDog) March 26, 2025

They are trying to demonstrate their “passion “ and “street cred” .. it’s pathetic — Chuck (@elonismyhero63) March 27, 2025

Many posters believe this dirty word campaign is the brainchild of new Vice Chair David Hogg. The Dems want to emulate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

That’s one theory. There’s the possibility the Dems focus-grouped the idea as well. Commenters weigh in.

99.99999% chance they did a focus group and decided they needed to curse to relate to the voters.

It's evident something came from above bc they have all been swearing like sailors the last week or two. — insearchofpar (@insearchofpar) March 27, 2025

Schiff just dropped the F bomb on a national TV interview. This is not the flex they think. — wowzem (@wowzem1) March 26, 2025

We noticed the uptick in cussing, too. Three weeks ago Dem senators shot and released individually recorded videos using the same script. They all led off with the s-word. (WATCH)

22 democrat Senators were just caught using the same script and clips word-for-word. pic.twitter.com/G48wj0Cv7B — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) March 5, 202

Real inspiring stuff here.. When in doubt, just swear and look as unprofessional as possible. Maybe they'll start using all caps next. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) March 26, 2025

What an uplifting message! Hard to believe they’re at 26% approval. — Ben White (@ape_detective) March 26, 202

It looks like this new salty strategy began three to four weeks ago. In that time the Dem Party’s popularity has dropped to 26% according to polling by Rasmussen. Maybe Dems should focus on their party's policies, not so much on their potty mouth.