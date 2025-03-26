That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again
Jasmine Crockett Defends Taxpayer-Funded NPR and PBS in Profane Rant with Obligatory Fox News Reference

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett went on an uninformed rant in a congressional hearing today defending government-funded left-leaning outlets, PBS and NPR. She seems to think that taxpayer money should support her Democrat Party’s news and television endeavors. She even tossed in an obligatory reference to Fox News (not taxpayer-funded, by the way) to turn her rant up to 11.

Start here. (READ)

JUST IN: Jasmine Crockett has profane meltdown while defending NPR & PBS, tells the room she is going to "skip off real quick.

"The comment came during a DOGE hearing regarding federal funding for NPR & PBS. 

Crockett warned the room she was about to "skip off real quick" before she accused Republicans of wanting to shut down "everybody that is not Fox News."

Here’s Crockett in all her glorious ignorance. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

We agree. She’s like a R-rated Muppet.

We laughed hard at the end since Crockett didn’t know where ‘free speech’ fell within the First Amendment. Commenters noticed, too.

It’s not the government’s responsibility to fund real news outlets or, in the case of NPR, ‘news’ outlets. If it’s government-funded, it’s not journalism.

There appears to be some confusion about whether NPR or PBS should exist.

PBS and NPR should be allowed to exist but should not receive taxpayer money. The government should not be propping either up. If one or both cannot survive in the marketplace on their own merits they should be allowed to fail like any other media outlet.

Crockett doesn’t care how much she is hurting her party right now. Probably, because she doesn’t realize she is. She’s an enigma to some posters.

The Democrat Party, being the leaderless, rudderless blob it is right now, refuses to reign in Crockett. Many Democrats probably think she’s good for the party. She’s not. So we hope they keep letting her be the face of the Dem Party. Her being the ignorant, profanity-spewing mouthpiece of NPR and PBS is a plus.

