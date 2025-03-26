Jasmine Crockett Defends Taxpayer-Funded NPR and PBS in Profane Rant with Obligatory Fox News Reference

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett went on an uninformed rant in a congressional hearing today defending government-funded left-leaning outlets, PBS and NPR. She seems to think that taxpayer money should support her Democrat Party’s news and television endeavors. She even tossed in an obligatory reference to Fox News (not taxpayer-funded, by the way) to turn her rant up to 11.

JUST IN: Jasmine Crockett has profane meltdown while defending NPR & PBS, tells the room she is going to "skip off real quick. "The comment came during a DOGE hearing regarding federal funding for NPR & PBS. Crockett warned the room she was about to "skip off real quick" before she accused Republicans of wanting to shut down "everybody that is not Fox News."

Here’s Crockett in all her glorious ignorance. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Crockett warned the room she was about to "skip off real quick"… pic.twitter.com/TiEuoSs9oO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 26, 2025

She's so cringe. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 26, 2025

We agree. She’s like a R-rated Muppet.

We laughed hard at the end since Crockett didn’t know where ‘free speech’ fell within the First Amendment. Commenters noticed, too.

😂😂😂😂😂



This was definitely the very first time in Jasmine Crockett’s life that she (attempted to) read the First Amendment.



Didn’t realize the establishment of religion clause precedes free speech.



She ran out of time before even getting to free speech 😭



Hilarious FAFO — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 26, 2025

Free speech to Dems apparently means taxpayers subsidizing leftwing propaganda 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2025

It’s not the government’s responsibility to fund real news outlets or, in the case of NPR, ‘news’ outlets. If it’s government-funded, it’s not journalism.

There appears to be some confusion about whether NPR or PBS should exist.

Does she realize that PBS/NPR are taxpayer funded?



So yes, while they have free speech, we also have the freedom to have them shut down for the garbage they spout. — Isaac (@IcedViews) March 26, 2025

I don’t think we have the power to shut them down but their government funding can be stopped — Charles Talbott (@CharlesTalbott) March 26, 2025

Details, details. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2025

PBS and NPR should be allowed to exist but should not receive taxpayer money. The government should not be propping either up. If one or both cannot survive in the marketplace on their own merits they should be allowed to fail like any other media outlet.

Crockett doesn’t care how much she is hurting her party right now. Probably, because she doesn’t realize she is. She’s an enigma to some posters.

Continue to scratch my head over the escalating hood rat impersonations by Lashes Crockett.



What in the world does she think this will do for her party? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 26, 2025

She's not the least bit concerned about the party, she is only concerned about herself. She's preparing for her next big gig either on TV or social media, or her own podcast. She's marketing herself right now. — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) March 26, 2025

The Democrat Party, being the leaderless, rudderless blob it is right now, refuses to reign in Crockett. Many Democrats probably think she’s good for the party. She’s not. So we hope they keep letting her be the face of the Dem Party. Her being the ignorant, profanity-spewing mouthpiece of NPR and PBS is a plus.