James Carville Says the Democrats Have More ‘Talent’ Than Any Political Party He’s Even Seen. Sure, Jim.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

You never know which James Carville is going to show up on TV. Will it be the Carville who is realistic about how horrible his Democrat Party truly is, or the one who sings his party’s praises like a lunatic?

It was the latter on a recent Piers Morgan panel show. (WATCH)

Boy, what a ‘talent’ show that would be!

Commenters are correct. It does come down to what Carville defines as a ‘talent.’ Here are some guesses.

She was smart, so there was no way she was going to stay with the party.

Posters are starting to wonder if Carville is like Batman’s adversary, Two-Face, who just flips a coin to determine what he’s going to say day to day or show to show.

Consistency of a sort would be nice, if he wants to be taken seriously, but that's too much to ask with this nutcase. Carville has always been a loose cannon. His métier is making wild predictions that never come to pass. Remember when he said near the beginning of Trump's second term that Trump's administration was going to "collapse" in 30 days? 

— John Smith (@smith_john45146) August 6, 2025

Just about. Next week, Carville will be telling us about a talent deficit in the Democrat Party and how they need an infusion of new talent if they are going to win the midterms. Keep flipping that coin, Jim.

