James Carville Says the Democrats Have More ‘Talent’ Than Any Political Party He’s Even Seen. Sure, Jim.

You never know which James Carville is going to show up on TV. Will it be the Carville who is realistic about how horrible his Democrat Party truly is, or the one who sings his party’s praises like a lunatic?

It was the latter on a recent Piers Morgan panel show. (WATCH)

James Carville: “I have never seen a political party that has more talent than the current Democrat Party.”



Wild how they just continue to live in an alternate reality. pic.twitter.com/wVCTOi4six — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) August 5, 2025

I'd love to hear his definition of "talent." Considering his career, I assume it means "ability to lie." — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) August 6, 2025

Boy, what a ‘talent’ show that would be!

Commenters are correct. It does come down to what Carville defines as a ‘talent.’ Here are some guesses.

What exactly does he mean by “Talent”? It does take talent to be a convincing liar. But none of the Democrats we know are that talented. We see through their lies so easily. — Mark the Sarcastic! (@OKBoomer60) August 6, 2025

You have to be talented to be able to be wrong on so many issues simultaneously. — Athlonio (@athlonio67) August 6, 2025

Maybe all that talent is driving their ratings to an all time low. — Winston Leg-Thigh (@Motyoj) August 6, 2025

The only talent they ever had in recent years was Tulsi Gabbard and they drove her away. — Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) August 5, 2025

She was smart, so there was no way she was going to stay with the party.

Posters are starting to wonder if Carville is like Batman’s adversary, Two-Face, who just flips a coin to determine what he’s going to say day to day or show to show.

From day to day, Carville doesn't know if he loves his party or is disgusted by the train wreck that it is. He's as phony as the rest of them. — John Smith (@smith_john45146) August 6, 2025

At 19%, what choice does he have other than to jump on the runaway train or be run over? — Jart (@MySubjectTruth) August 6, 2025

Consistency of a sort would be nice, if he wants to be taken seriously, but that's too much to ask with this nutcase. Carville has always been a loose cannon. His métier is making wild predictions that never come to pass. Remember when he said near the beginning of Trump's second term that Trump's administration was going to "collapse" in 30 days? — John Smith (@smith_john45146) August 6, 2025

So true! I heard him saying the Democratic Party needed to get their crap together 🤷🏼‍♀️😂 — Mom Of 3 (@ELM1024) August 6, 2025

Has that guy literally gaslighted everybody throughout his entire political career? — HonestlyAmerica (@olivezas) August 5, 2025

Just about. Next week, Carville will be telling us about a talent deficit in the Democrat Party and how they need an infusion of new talent if they are going to win the midterms. Keep flipping that coin, Jim.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

