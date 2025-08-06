RETURN: National Park Service to Reinstall Confederate Statue Felled by BLM Mob In...
Once Again Demanding Answers: Mahmoud Khalil's Terrorist Support and His Unjustified Prese...
Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Popu...
Scott Jennings Listed Highly Gerrymandered Dem-Run States and a Journo Explained Why That'...
DHS Pulls Up in Penske Trucks to Home Depot: Illegals Scatter, MS-13 Cries,...
Assured Distraction: Elissa Slotkin Says Gerrymandered Blue States Must ‘Go Nuclear’ With...
'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro...
Gov. Maura Healey’s Hypocrisy Exposed: Crying Wolf Over Gerrymandering in a 9-0 Blue...
AP's Report About How 'Survivors of Israel's Pager Attack on Hezbollah' Are Struggling...
VIP
Reminder: Barack Obama Wasn't Always Against 'Undermining Our Democracy' Via Gerrymanderin...
Rick Wilson’s Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy Exposed As Past Tweets Haunt Turncoat Troll
Surprise Praise: Dem Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Gives Kudos for FEMA Improvements Unde...
Cringey Biden ‘Interview’ Flashback Video Shows Why Howard Stern Could Be on Cusp...
Guess Who's Paying for the Runaway Texas Democrats' Attempt to Block GOP Redistricting

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Trips Over Her Own District In Rush to Slam GOP Over 'Undemocratic' Gerrymandering

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on August 06, 2025

As you know, some Democrats in Texas have spotted another "threat to democracy," and their ironic response has been to try and halt the democratic process to prevent Republicans in the state from moving forward with a plan to redraw congressional districts. 

Advertisement

Those Dems then fled to one of the most gerrymandered states in the country in protest, and now the Left would like everybody to believe redistricting is a grave threat to "democracy," but only if Republicans do it.

Here's Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts doing that very thing: 

LOL! 

Do they really think that nobody's going to notice?

Pressley's district looks like one of those cowardly, undemocratic power grabs: 

No kidding:

Recommended

'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

But, as Barack Obama made abundantly clear earlier, it's "D"ifferent when they do it. 

That looks pretty gerrymandered to us, Rep. Pressley.

But, as Lara Logan points out, it was nice of the Dems to help draw attention to all the gerrymandering they've done: 

And may those walls continue to collapse!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thanks so much!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Listed Highly Gerrymandered Dem-Run States and a Journo Explained Why That's 'D'ifferent
Doug P.
Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Population. Wut?
Warren Squire
DHS Pulls Up in Penske Trucks to Home Depot: Illegals Scatter, MS-13 Cries, and Twitter Cheers
justmindy
Once Again Demanding Answers: Mahmoud Khalil's Terrorist Support and His Unjustified Presence in America
justmindy
RETURN: National Park Service to Reinstall Confederate Statue Felled by BLM Mob In 2020
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth Sam J.
Advertisement