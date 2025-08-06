Rep. Ayanna Pressley Trips Over Her Own District In Rush to Slam GOP Over 'Undemocratic' Gerrymandering

As you know, some Democrats in Texas have spotted another "threat to democracy," and their ironic response has been to try and halt the democratic process to prevent Republicans in the state from moving forward with a plan to redraw congressional districts.

Advertisement

Those Dems then fled to one of the most gerrymandered states in the country in protest, and now the Left would like everybody to believe redistricting is a grave threat to "democracy," but only if Republicans do it.

Here's Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts doing that very thing:

What Republicans are doing in Texas is a cowardly, undemocratic power grab meant to silence voters.



They know their policies are deeply unpopular so they want to rig the next election.



Solidarity with Texas Democrats using every tool to fight back. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 5, 2025

LOL!

Do they really think that nobody's going to notice?

You’re from a state where Republicans won 36% of the vote and hold zero seats, Ayanna.



Is that undemocratic? https://t.co/La6MUCDSi8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 6, 2025

Pressley's district looks like one of those cowardly, undemocratic power grabs:

Girlfriend, have you looked at your own district… https://t.co/dxA7JxatpW — ConservativeKittyLady (@ConKittyLady) August 6, 2025

No kidding:

The woman who represents this district wants you to know gerrymandering is a cowardly, undemocratic power grab. https://t.co/XChUXAXsqe pic.twitter.com/JkwayCdsqB — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 6, 2025

But, as Barack Obama made abundantly clear earlier, it's "D"ifferent when they do it.

That looks pretty gerrymandered to us, Rep. Pressley.

But, as Lara Logan points out, it was nice of the Dems to help draw attention to all the gerrymandering they've done:

The best part about the Texas gerrymandering story is how it is exposing all the gerrymandering in Dem states that has gone unchallenged for years. The walls of hypocrisy are collapsing around them all. https://t.co/riYAv0FsEB — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 6, 2025

And may those walls continue to collapse!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thanks so much!