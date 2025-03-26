Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't playing around Wednesday when she confronted a reporter from the United Kingdom. This was more savage than the Revolutionary War. Greene told the reporter to deal with her own country's migrant rapist problem and not worry about the U.S. or the Defense Secretary.

Advertisement

.@RepMTG is NOT putting up with nonsense questions from foreign reporters.



HOLY MOLY. pic.twitter.com/16D7cI9pVF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2025

OMG.



Why does the media in the UK run cover for migrant r*pists?? pic.twitter.com/OogpQqKtdD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2025

That was brutal.

Europe is gone. It can not be saved. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) March 26, 2025

The UK is gone... I have family members moving out as we speak. They have money so they can move out, they feel bad for those who can't afford to move. — Jon Ben WI (@Jon_Ben_WI) March 26, 2025

Excellent question and why doesn't their media care about their own country?🤔 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) March 26, 2025

And If you post anything negative about those migrant r*pe gangs on social media in the U.K. they will literally arrest you for it. — B_Ray4ever (@BRay4ever) March 26, 2025

There's a good chance they will.

Maybe this British reporter would be arrested if she reported honestly about the violent migrant crimes going on in her own country. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia_thinks) March 26, 2025

Great seeing UK media get blasted by everyone they deserve it — Damian (@dglcork) March 26, 2025

Their own country is falling apart...



...don't they have better things to do than lecture MTG on this stuff? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 26, 2025

MTG from the top rope! — Fred (@kfred91) March 26, 2025

Well done MTG. Shout it louder for the complicit layers of our society that have covered it up for decades 🇬🇧 — 💯forthetruth (@rosetintednot) March 26, 2025

"OK, we don't give a crap about your opinion".



Good. This is the way. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) March 26, 2025

The Metropolitan Police will probably try to extradite Greene now and put her in prison for mentioning rape in the same sentence as migrants.

***