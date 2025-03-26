Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK

Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 26, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't playing around Wednesday when she confronted a reporter from the United Kingdom. This was more savage than the Revolutionary War. Greene told the reporter to deal with her own country's migrant rapist problem and not worry about the U.S. or the Defense Secretary.

That was brutal.

There's a good chance they will.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

