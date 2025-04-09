Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't...
U.K. Goes Full 'Minority Report' With Software That Can 'Predict' If Someone Will...
Chris Cillizza Doesn't Think Media Coverup of Biden's Condition Was Intentional Activism
VIP
Democrats Have Created a Culture of Political Violence and They're Doing It On...
Karoline Leavitt Sets Stunned WH Press Straight on Trump's Tariff Strategy ('Art of...
FROZEN: Trump Admin Halts Nearly $2 BILLION to Cornell, Northwestern Pending Civil Rights...
The ERA Is a Dead Law (So Far): Thread Shows Judges Keep Rejecting...
Surprise, Surprise! After Decrying Men in Women's Sports, Liar Newsom Has No Plan...
Chris Matthews Makes History: Dumbest Thing Ever Said on TV?!
'Reap the Whirlwind' Redux: Chuck Schumer Attacks Musk After Being Asked About Tesla...
REPORT: Trump Announces 90-Day Pause and Lowered Tariffs for MOST Nations
Meet a Fan of Trump’s Tariffs: Captain Tyler Merritt
Have a Seat on These Pricey New Chairs and We'll Discuss the Latest...
Watch Blame-Shifting Chuck Schumer Squirm When a CNN Host Reminds Him How Long...

Chuck Schumer Declares the ‘Trump Slump’ Is Upon Us; Market Soars

Brett T. | 4:50 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We've already written about Sen. Chuck Schumer twice today, but the man just keeps giving up new material. Yes, the stock market reacted badly to President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, but we didn't exactly have the "Black Monday" that Jim Cramer had predicted — the stock market would experience a 22 percent crash.

Advertisement

Schumer, backed by the dumbest senator, Mazie Hirono, seemed glad to report that "the Trump slump is upon us now."

More doom and gloom from Schumer.

This is what the Trump slump looks like:

Huh.

Instead of gloating over Tesla's stock price sliding, the anti-Musk alarmists should have been buying stock:

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Sets Stunned WH Press Straight on Trump's Tariff Strategy ('Art of the Deal' Memes FTW)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Maybe Hirono was just a prop to make Schumer look smarter by comparison.

The Capitol is its own little bubble. Maybe Schumer just didn't know.

***

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP MAZIE HIRONO STOCK MARKET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Sets Stunned WH Press Straight on Trump's Tariff Strategy ('Art of the Deal' Memes FTW)
Doug P.
Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't Trust the U.S. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Chris Cillizza Doesn't Think Media Coverup of Biden's Condition Was Intentional Activism
Doug P.
The ERA Is a Dead Law (So Far): Thread Shows Judges Keep Rejecting the ERA As Constitutional
Amy Curtis
U.K. Goes Full 'Minority Report' With Software That Can 'Predict' If Someone Will Turn Criminal
Amy Curtis
Chris Matthews Makes History: Dumbest Thing Ever Said on TV?!
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karoline Leavitt Sets Stunned WH Press Straight on Trump's Tariff Strategy ('Art of the Deal' Memes FTW) Doug P.
Advertisement