Chuck Schumer Declares the ‘Trump Slump’ Is Upon Us; Market Soars

We've already written about Sen. Chuck Schumer twice today, but the man just keeps giving up new material. Yes, the stock market reacted badly to President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, but we didn't exactly have the "Black Monday" that Jim Cramer had predicted — the stock market would experience a 22 percent crash.

Advertisement

Schumer, backed by the dumbest senator, Mazie Hirono, seemed glad to report that "the Trump slump is upon us now."

Chuck Schumer claims "the Trump slump is upon us now" as the stock market SKYROCKETS 📈 pic.twitter.com/m8q0ec6r3l — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 9, 2025

More doom and gloom from Schumer.

This is what the Trump slump looks like:

BREAKING: U.S. STOCKS SKYROCKET. NASDAQ 100 UP MORE THAN 10%, BIGGEST GAIN SINCE OCTOBER 2008 pic.twitter.com/NfKscGunKE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 9, 2025

Huh.

Sorry, Chuck



Wrong again — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 9, 2025

Seriously, it does not get more classic Trump than this. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) April 9, 2025

I can pay off my new Tesla with cash now! Buy the dip! — MrDucks 🇺🇲 (@MrDucks1954) April 9, 2025

Instead of gloating over Tesla's stock price sliding, the anti-Musk alarmists should have been buying stock:

Well, that sure didn't last long. — Matt (@mattfromdublin) April 9, 2025

Of course the super uncorrupted high IQ Mazi Hirono is there. — Bongiggle🇺🇸 (@stillgiggle) April 9, 2025

Maybe Hirono was just a prop to make Schumer look smarter by comparison.

They are honestly becoming comical at this point. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) April 9, 2025

ALL THEY DO IS LIE — Brandon Blake (@blakeconstruct) April 9, 2025

BOUGHT THE DIP BABY — Lesco Brandon (@treygowdyslid) April 9, 2025

Schumer is an imbecile. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2025

They have no idea what to do. — Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) April 9, 2025

Trump is beating these guys so much it sounds like applause. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) April 9, 2025

Imagine giving this speech as everyone in the background is cheering the historic upswing of the stock markets. — Steve (@ncslumdawg) April 9, 2025

The Capitol is its own little bubble. Maybe Schumer just didn't know.

His cluelessness is painful — Andi (@FamFuerst) April 9, 2025

***