'Inverse Cramer Undefeated': That Black Monday at the Stock Market Didn't Happen

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The stock market did react negatively when President Donald Trump announced what he called "Liberation Day," where he showed his chart of reciprocal tariffs. CSNBC's Jim Cramer was livid about the tariffs. Some, including Cramer,  were predicting a "Black Monday" at the stock market today, but it didn't materialize.

We weren't sure how we felt about the tariffs — it felt like a big gamble — but we were reassured when Cramer came out ranting against them. Now we have more than 70 countries approaching the White House to negotiate.

Tags: CRASH MSNBC STOCK MARKET

