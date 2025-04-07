'Inverse Cramer Undefeated': That Black Monday at the Stock Market Didn't Happen

The stock market did react negatively when President Donald Trump announced what he called "Liberation Day," where he showed his chart of reciprocal tariffs. CSNBC's Jim Cramer was livid about the tariffs. Some, including Cramer, were predicting a "Black Monday" at the stock market today, but it didn't materialize.
S&P closes down 0.23%. NASDAQ +0.1%. Quiet day.— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 7, 2025
CNBC's Jim Cramer predicted a 1987 "Black Monday" style crash on Wall Street today.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2025
NASDAQ closed HIGHER today. pic.twitter.com/KYWfgxmvsZ
Cramer predicted a 22% crash today pic.twitter.com/29UYhFQ6IR— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2025
Lesson: Never bet against Inverse Cramer— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2025
Inverse Cramer is Nancy Pelosi’s financial advisor.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 7, 2025
He saved us.— Nick Richitt (@HCTechBanker) April 7, 2025
Jim Cramer is literally never correct.— Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 7, 2025
The streak continues— Dad Czar (@DadCzarCool) April 7, 2025
When this guy gives you advice, do the opposite. Best investing strategy there is.— JJ Bailey (@Triad_Trends) April 7, 2025
Wish there was a Jim Cramer of sports betting.
Inverse Cramer is a confirmed legit metric— SNX 🇺🇸 (@soonernationx) April 7, 2025
I feel like Cramer just predicts what he wants to happen, not what he thinks will happen.— Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) April 7, 2025
How does he keep his job or is it the reverse Cramer that they’re looking for?— Rick Monroe and The Hitmen (@rickmonroe) April 7, 2025
I used to watch this guy 10 years ago. Wow, what happened?— USA Made 71 (@KevinK1098336) April 7, 2025
Always do the opposite of what Cramer says— 🇺🇸Duke🇺🇸 (@Duke3God) April 7, 2025
Your retirement accounts will thank you
We weren't sure how we felt about the tariffs — it felt like a big gamble — but we were reassured when Cramer came out ranting against them. Now we have more than 70 countries approaching the White House to negotiate.
