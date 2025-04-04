Inverse Cramer Never Fails! Always Wrong CNBC Host Is BIG MAD About Trump Tariffs (That's GOOD News)

There's a lot of debate and discussion around President Trump's tariff plan, and this writer isn't sure how to feel about everything.

That being said, seeing Jim Cramer come out against the tariffs gives her a sense of optimism because Jim Cramer is never right about anything.

And he's livid about the tariffs:

🚨 BREAKING: Jim Cramer is P***ED with Trump’s tariffs



THE ECONOMY IS SAVED BOYS! WE’RE SO BACK!!! 🎉🥳🍾 pic.twitter.com/qmktupW4pb — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 3, 2025

Only time will tell if the tariff plan works.

Always bet on inverse Cramer unless you have access to Pelosi's insider trader tips. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 3, 2025

Man, we wish we could get some of Pelosi's trader tips.

LOL. No, we don't, because we'd end up in prison since we're not the former Democratic Speaker of the House.

I’m convinced these people don’t fear the tariffs or even think they’re bad. They fear Trump being right. They absolutely want zero success for Trump, America, or this administration. — Mrs. Jensen (@MrsJensen_13) April 3, 2025

This is definitely part of it.

A guy with a remarkable anti-track record 🤩 — Taki (@TakiVan1) April 4, 2025

You could set your watch by how wrong Cramer is.

You'll never find a better endorsement of Trump's policies than this. — David Shaker (@DavidShaker274) April 4, 2025

Truth.

Why is a CNBC guy on CNN? https://t.co/zD42rUegZa — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 4, 2025

He was the best CNN could find?

Seals the deal. This means it’s the golden age boys. https://t.co/6A9hzbv1Ec — Faris Sheikh (@trixmasta) April 4, 2025

It's certainly reassuring.

Reverse Cramer never fails! 🎉🥳 https://t.co/BseCJFqZry — Mike Shaw (@MikeShawTV) April 4, 2025

Never fails.