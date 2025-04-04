The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With...
Biased Media Clowns Chime In on Transgender Fencing Brouhaha With Incredibly Sexist Headli...
Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump...
Elie Mystal Continues His Insanity Calling to Replace Our Constitution Like They Did...
NC Court Rules 65K Voters Have Fifteen Days to Prove Eligibility In Contested...
Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at...
USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling F...
VIP
Sorry AIN'T Cuttin' It! Rahm Emanuel Says Democrats Made Mistakes on COVID but...
Sunny Hostin Wagers Many Trump Voters Now Wish Harris Had Won (We'll Take...
Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No,...
WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar...
And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We...
For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public...
Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt...

Inverse Cramer Never Fails! Always Wrong CNBC Host Is BIG MAD About Trump Tariffs (That's GOOD News)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

There's a lot of debate and discussion around President Trump's tariff plan, and this writer isn't sure how to feel about everything.

That being said, seeing Jim Cramer come out against the tariffs gives her a sense of optimism because Jim Cramer is never right about anything.

Advertisement

And he's livid about the tariffs:

Only time will tell if the tariff plan works.

Man, we wish we could get some of Pelosi's trader tips.

LOL. No, we don't, because we'd end up in prison since we're not the former Democratic Speaker of the House.

This is definitely part of it.

Recommended

The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With Twisted Legal Reasoning
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You could set your watch by how wrong Cramer is.

Truth.

He was the best CNN could find?

It's certainly reassuring.

Never fails.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CNBC CNN DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With Twisted Legal Reasoning
Amy Curtis
Biased Media Clowns Chime In on Transgender Fencing Brouhaha With Incredibly Sexist Headline
Amy Curtis
USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling Female Fencer
Amy Curtis
Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump Tariffs
Amy Curtis
NC Court Rules 65K Voters Have Fifteen Days to Prove Eligibility In Contested Supreme Court Race
Amy Curtis
Elie Mystal Continues His Insanity Calling to Replace Our Constitution Like They Did In South Africa
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With Twisted Legal Reasoning Amy Curtis
Advertisement