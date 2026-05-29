Did NOT Have 'FURIOUS Democrats' Talking Smack About the Biden Family on Our BINGO Card but ... POPCORN

Well, well, well, we have certainly seen a lot from the Biden Crime Family as of late, from Jill claiming she thought her husband was having a stroke and yet did not take him to the ER (she took him to the Waffle House) to Hunter Biden sitting down with nutjob Candace Owens, they've been front and center.

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The timing couldn't be better for the midterms ... for Republicans.

Gosh, we should probably thank the Bidens for showing up and reminding Americans just how awful they and the Democrats who supported them when they were convenient really are.

Knowing Democrats are unhappy about it makes it even better:

EXPOSE: Democrats are quietly furious that the Bidens won’t go away.



Just as the party tries to turn the page to the midterms, the Biden orbit keeps yanking it back to 2024:



— Jill’s memoir reveals she feared Joe was having a stroke on the debate stage



— Hunter resurfaces for… pic.twitter.com/N5jyEjQpuI — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) May 29, 2026

Post continues:

... for a two-hour sit-down with Candace Owens — Joe sues DOJ to keep his Robert Hur interview tapes buried “Why are we still talking about this?” one Democrat vents. The answer, per POLITICO: because the Bidens won’t stop talking.

Gosh, that's a shame.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Obama wanted a puppet…



But the puppet has other puppeteers now. Jill and Hunter need the $$$$.



Hilarious. — ThinkingWTH? (@Nanwonderswhy) May 29, 2026

The Biden's have a lot to say. I hope they keep talking. Real crimes were committed by the Bidens and the Democrat establishment. THAT is why they want the Bidens to shut up. — mini_schnauzer (@RickGamache) May 29, 2026

They’re going to try and run Hunter. — Lady (@lovingit111) May 29, 2026

Now THAT would be a hoot.

Tee hee.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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