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Game OVER! Greg Gutfeld Has Jill Biden's Number Big Time

Did NOT Have 'FURIOUS Democrats' Talking Smack About the Biden Family on Our BINGO Card but ... POPCORN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Well, well, well, we have certainly seen a lot from the Biden Crime Family as of late, from Jill claiming she thought her husband was having a stroke and yet did not take him to the ER (she took him to the Waffle House) to Hunter Biden sitting down with nutjob Candace Owens, they've been front and center.

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The timing couldn't be better for the midterms ... for Republicans.

Gosh, we should probably thank the Bidens for showing up and reminding Americans just how awful they and the Democrats who supported them when they were convenient really are.

Knowing Democrats are unhappy about it makes it even better:

Post continues:

... for a two-hour sit-down with Candace Owens

— Joe sues DOJ to keep his Robert Hur interview tapes buried

“Why are we still talking about this?” one Democrat vents.

The answer, per POLITICO: because the Bidens won’t stop talking.

Gosh, that's a shame. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

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Now THAT would be a hoot.

Tee hee.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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