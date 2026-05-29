'Gayer Version of Beto' James Talarico DEFENSIVE Over the Whole Being a VEGAN Thing and We're Here FOR IT

We've seen Democrats defensive over many things in the several decades we've been covering them here at Twitchy. But full disclosure, seeing a Democrat whine because people think he's a vegan ... that's a new one.

Advertisement

Then again, this particular Democrat is trying to run in Texas, and even he knows that turning his nose up at beef is a stupid move.

Ultimately, James Talarico created the vegan rumor all on his own.

Maybe if he thought about that, he wouldn't be so whiny and defensive about it:

Ken Paxton is throwing everything he has at us.



He’s called me a radical leftist. He’s called me a fake Christian. He’s even called me a vegan!



I’m an 8th generation Texan — I've been eating BBQ since before Ken Paxton’s first indictment. pic.twitter.com/9u56dX8mLQ — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 29, 2026

Aww, you know how we know it really hurt Talarico? Because brought up the Paxton indictment without telling the whole story. Unfortunately for Tiny James, Texas are smarter than he gives them credit for and are more than familiar with what happened to Paxton.

But hey, nice try, lil fella.

Um, because he's on tape bragging publicly about running a "meatless" campaign to help fight climate change.



The amount of water the media is going to carry on behalf of Talarico will set records. pic.twitter.com/9q9i3a5QnX — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 29, 2026

Yes, the whole vegan thing came from James promising he'd run a meat-free campaign. Womp womp.

Being okay with trooning kids and open borders is radically left, you gayer version of Beto. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) May 29, 2026

Oof.

You are literally all of those things, and a charlatan.



You believe that there are more than two biological sexes, and that men can become women.



You’re Temu Beto — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) May 29, 2026

Oof again.

You hold ribs with a napkin, son, dismissed — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) May 29, 2026

Yeah, son. Dismissed.

============================================================

Related:

Holy TONE-DEAF, Batman! Ben Rhodes PANTSED for Trying to Accuse Susan Collins of 'Sending Platner to War'

Martina McBride's OWN Old Tweets TORPEDO Her 'Nonpartisan' Excuse for Ditching America's 250th Birthday

Deep Blue Dem Candidate Drops Truth Bomb on Boys in Girls’ Sports (GASP!) and Cue the Lefty IMPLOSION

WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's a LOTTA (Deserved) Backfire

E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day HURTS Her Case More (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.