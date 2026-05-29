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'Gayer Version of Beto' James Talarico DEFENSIVE Over the Whole Being a VEGAN Thing and We're Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

We've seen Democrats defensive over many things in the several decades we've been covering them here at Twitchy. But full disclosure, seeing a Democrat whine because people think he's a vegan ... that's a new one.

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Then again, this particular Democrat is trying to run in Texas, and even he knows that turning his nose up at beef is a stupid move.

Ultimately, James Talarico created the vegan rumor all on his own.

Maybe if he thought about that, he wouldn't be so whiny and defensive about it:

Aww, you know how we know it really hurt Talarico? Because brought up the Paxton indictment without telling the whole story. Unfortunately for Tiny James, Texas are smarter than he gives them credit for and are more than familiar with what happened to Paxton.

But hey, nice try, lil fella.

Yes, the whole vegan thing came from James promising he'd run a meat-free campaign. Womp womp.

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Oof.

Oof again.

Yeah, son. Dismissed.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS CLIMATE CHANGE MEDIA BIAS JAMES TALARICO

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