Karoline Leavitt Sets Stunned WH Press Straight on Trump's Tariff Strategy ('Art of the Deal' Memes FTW)

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

As we told you earlier, President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs and "substantially lowered reciprocal tariffs" for most countries, with a notable exception: China. 

"Art of the Deal in progress":

Well isn't that an interesting turn!

The stock market shot back up as well on that news, and Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to the press outside the White House later on. 

Gathered media were apoplectic (but when aren't they when Trump's in office?): 

Here's the full quote from Leavitt via our team at @Townhallcom: 

"Many of you in the media clearly missed The Art of the Deal. You clearly failed to see what President Trump is doing here. You you tried to say that the rest of the world would be moved closer to China, when in fact, we've seen the opposite effect. The entire world is calling the United States of America, not China, because they need our markets, they need our consumers, and they need this president in the Oval Office to talk to them." 

"That's exactly why more than 75 countries have called, because the United States of America is the best place in the world to do business. And the president has shown great courage, as the Secretary just said, in choosing to retaliate against China even higher!"

"The Art of the Deal" memes are now becoming a thing after this news. 

Chairman Xi's current status:

LOL!

Where is this all headed? Stay tuned!

