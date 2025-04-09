Karoline Leavitt Sets Stunned WH Press Straight on Trump's Tariff Strategy ('Art of the Deal' Memes FTW)

As we told you earlier, President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs and "substantially lowered reciprocal tariffs" for most countries, with a notable exception: China.
BREAKING: President Trump issues a 90-day pause on tariffs "and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period of 10%," except for China.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2025
The president has raised tariffs on China to 125%, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/XNBKA6uH7S
"Art of the Deal in progress":
🚨 PAUSE.. 125%— Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) April 9, 2025
Art of the Deal.. in progress pic.twitter.com/ZohWVnHlaH
Well isn't that an interesting turn!
Come to the table to negotiate you get rewarded. 💥— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 9, 2025
Pretty much.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2025
He's pinning the entire world against China.
That was the play the whole time.
The stock market shot back up as well on that news, and Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to the press outside the White House later on.
Gathered media were apoplectic (but when aren't they when Trump's in office?):
Reporters start SCREECHING after Karoline Leavitt lays down the FACTS on Trump's tariff strategy!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 9, 2025
"For DECADES, Republicans and Democrats have said that these unfair trade practices are ripping off the American people, are ripping off our country, but NOBODY has EVER done… pic.twitter.com/AWniUlqd7E
🔥BOOM: LEAVITT DROPS THE HAMMER ON THE MEDIA!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 9, 2025
"Many of you in the media clearly missed The Art of the Deal. You clearly failed to see what President Trump is doing here. You you tried to say that the rest of the world would be moved closer to China, when in fact, we've seen the… pic.twitter.com/eY676007nW
Here's the full quote from Leavitt via our team at @Townhallcom:
"Many of you in the media clearly missed The Art of the Deal. You clearly failed to see what President Trump is doing here. You you tried to say that the rest of the world would be moved closer to China, when in fact, we've seen the opposite effect. The entire world is calling the United States of America, not China, because they need our markets, they need our consumers, and they need this president in the Oval Office to talk to them."
"That's exactly why more than 75 countries have called, because the United States of America is the best place in the world to do business. And the president has shown great courage, as the Secretary just said, in choosing to retaliate against China even higher!"
"The Art of the Deal" memes are now becoming a thing after this news.
April 9, 2025
Chairman Xi's current status:
April 9, 2025
LOL!
China just got Art of the Deal'd pic.twitter.com/4oRmorRHwc— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 9, 2025
Where is this all headed? Stay tuned!
