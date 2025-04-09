REPORT: Trump Announces 90-Day Pause and Lowered Tariffs for MOST Nations

President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, as well as a lowered reciprocal tariff, a week after his Liberation Day tariff plan was announced:

Advertisement

BREAKING: President Trump issues a 90-day pause on tariffs "and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period of 10%," except for China.



The president has raised tariffs on China to 125%, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/XNBKA6uH7S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2025

Except for China, where he raised tariffs to 125%.

More from CNBC:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for at least some countries. Trump also said in a social media post that he was raising the tariffs imposed on imports from China to 125% 'effective immediately' due to the 'lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.'



Trump credited his decision to pause the full effect of tariffs on the fact that 'more than 75 Countries' have contacted U.S. officials 'to negotiate a solution' to trade concerns that he raised in imposing the new duties.

We'll see how the markets react now.

Come to the table to negotiate you get rewarded. 💥 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 9, 2025

That's what President Trump wanted all along.

The market rn pic.twitter.com/XzzXUeskcI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

Heh.

China could avoid this by coming to the negotiating table like other countries did.



It is that simple. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 9, 2025

Of all the countries, China probably has the most leverage in negotiations, and may never negotiate.

Guess we'll find out.

This is cool because it will give other nations an opportunity to capitalize on China's stubbornness. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2025

Maybe.

Literally just took this snapshot. pic.twitter.com/TOyJMwq3FL — Tesla the Man - Explained (@TeslaExplained) April 9, 2025

There we go.

How stupid does Carney & by association, Canada, look now, by issuing retaliatory 25% tariffs?



Canada's stands alone w/China & was completely unnecessary, as it was largely exempt from any tariffs to begin w/.



Carney's elbows are up b/c he "knows how the world works"🙄 https://t.co/Ex54MF3VQo — Kiki (@whykikiasks) April 9, 2025

Oh, Canada.

We are officially in a tariff war with China. https://t.co/sQYdIs9x0n — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) April 9, 2025

Seems that way.

But we'll see what happens and how this plays out.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.