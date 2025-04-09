REPORT: Trump Announces 90-Day Pause and Lowered Tariffs for MOST Nations

President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, as well as a lowered reciprocal tariff, a week after his Liberation Day tariff plan was announced:
BREAKING: President Trump issues a 90-day pause on tariffs "and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period of 10%," except for China.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2025
The president has raised tariffs on China to 125%, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/XNBKA6uH7S
Except for China, where he raised tariffs to 125%.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for at least some countries.
Trump also said in a social media post that he was raising the tariffs imposed on imports from China to 125% 'effective immediately' due to the 'lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.'
Trump credited his decision to pause the full effect of tariffs on the fact that 'more than 75 Countries' have contacted U.S. officials 'to negotiate a solution' to trade concerns that he raised in imposing the new duties.
We'll see how the markets react now.
Come to the table to negotiate you get rewarded. 💥— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 9, 2025
That's what President Trump wanted all along.
The market rn pic.twitter.com/XzzXUeskcI— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025
Heh.
China could avoid this by coming to the negotiating table like other countries did.— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 9, 2025
It is that simple.
Of all the countries, China probably has the most leverage in negotiations, and may never negotiate.
Guess we'll find out.
This is cool because it will give other nations an opportunity to capitalize on China's stubbornness.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2025
Maybe.
Literally just took this snapshot. pic.twitter.com/TOyJMwq3FL— Tesla the Man - Explained (@TeslaExplained) April 9, 2025
There we go.
How stupid does Carney & by association, Canada, look now, by issuing retaliatory 25% tariffs?— Kiki (@whykikiasks) April 9, 2025
Canada's stands alone w/China & was completely unnecessary, as it was largely exempt from any tariffs to begin w/.
Carney's elbows are up b/c he "knows how the world works"🙄 https://t.co/Ex54MF3VQo
Oh, Canada.
We are officially in a tariff war with China. https://t.co/sQYdIs9x0n— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) April 9, 2025
Seems that way.
But we'll see what happens and how this plays out.
