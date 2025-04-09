'Reap the Whirlwind' Redux: Chuck Schumer Attacks Musk After Being Asked About Tesla...
REPORT: Trump Announces 90-Day Pause and Lowered Tariffs for MOST Nations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:50 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, as well as a lowered reciprocal tariff, a week after his Liberation Day tariff plan was announced:

Except for China, where he raised tariffs to 125%.

More from CNBC:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for at least some countries.

Trump also said in a social media post that he was raising the tariffs imposed on imports from China to 125% 'effective immediately' due to the 'lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.'



Trump credited his decision to pause the full effect of tariffs on the fact that 'more than 75 Countries' have contacted U.S. officials 'to negotiate a solution' to trade concerns that he raised in imposing the new duties.

We'll see how the markets react now.

That's what President Trump wanted all along.

Heh.

Of all the countries, China probably has the most leverage in negotiations, and may never negotiate.

Guess we'll find out.

Maybe.

There we go.

Oh, Canada.

Seems that way.

But we'll see what happens and how this plays out.

