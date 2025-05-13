Lovely ‘Ladies’ Film Dance Party in the Women’s Restroom

Not Duped: Nicolle Wallace Purposely Used Deceptively Edited Video of Biden to Push...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 13, 2025
ImgFlip

It's apparently not enough for men dressed as women to use the women's restroom. They have to film dance party videos of themselves invading women's spaces. Remember how that trans woman flashed his fake boobs on the White House lawn and said he just got carried away in a "moment of trans joy"? Apparently, these fetishists get the same thrill from using the women's restroom.

This is in the United Kingdom, where the Supreme Court ruled that women are adult females.

Yeah, we've heard enough stories about trans women taking video cameras into the women's restroom. That's not normal.

"… by women."

That's because it's a mental illness.

Yep … they get a sexual thrill invading women's spaces.

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER

