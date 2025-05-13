Lovely ‘Ladies’ Film Dance Party in the Women’s Restroom

It's apparently not enough for men dressed as women to use the women's restroom. They have to film dance party videos of themselves invading women's spaces. Remember how that trans woman flashed his fake boobs on the White House lawn and said he just got carried away in a "moment of trans joy"? Apparently, these fetishists get the same thrill from using the women's restroom.

Men enter the women’s restroom to film cringe videos.



pic.twitter.com/gYPc8U6laX — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 13, 2025

A bunch of blokes dancing in women’s bathrooms.



Won’t be seeing this anymore. 😏 pic.twitter.com/fQsfedWPc8 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025

This is in the United Kingdom, where the Supreme Court ruled that women are adult females.

“We just want a place to pee”

And dominate the entire room.

And ensure women KNOW they’re in there taking up their space.

And film videos & take photos. — Brian ✝️🇺🇸 (@PsyD_Brian) April 17, 2025

Yeah, we've heard enough stories about trans women taking video cameras into the women's restroom. That's not normal.

Until women collectively reject this and empower men to forcefully arrest these perverts and weirdos, they’re going to suffer.



I know it’s mean to say and I don’t care because it’s true. The trans idiocy regarding women is supported and tolerated by women and can only be stopped… https://t.co/a57VJO8Eg4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 13, 2025

"… by women."

I will never understand this wild fascination with women's restrooms. — ChristyCornell (@LoriBal34682344) May 13, 2025

That's because it's a mental illness.

Because it's not just they have to pee. They want to intrude on women's spaces! It doesn't give them their euphoria boner if women don't know they're there! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 13, 2025

Creeps and weirdos doing creepy weird things. Women don’t film themselves in the restroom, just fyi. — shannon s watts (@shannonswatts1) May 13, 2025

Looks like ringling bros exploded in a bathroom... — 💯SethC💯 (@CrystalSeth) May 13, 2025

To be clear. Men who would wear women's clothing only do this in women's restrooms. Men aren't dancing in the men's room. — Congrats! 👏 (@mckinleyta) May 13, 2025

This is why I know it's just a fetish. Otherwise, they wouldn't be so fixated on women's bathrooms — James (@jrpbsp) May 13, 2025

Yep … they get a sexual thrill invading women's spaces.

