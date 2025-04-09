Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't Trust the U.S. (WATCH)

Every time this writer hears 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin speak, it boggles her mind that Sunny is a lawyer. There wa a time this writer thought lawyers had to be smart, but Sunny has disabused her of that notion.

Today, Sunny had a deep thought about why other countries can't trust the United States.

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin: Other countries can’t trust the US, because Americans might elect a dictator every four years.



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2ljxXXgpbo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

This writer would love to hear what Sunny's 'solution' to this problem is because she's essentially saying that we voters can't be trusted to pick our leaders, since Sunny doesn't like some of our choices.

Sounds like Sunny hates democracy — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 9, 2025

No other way to interpret this, really.

How can anyone be this stupid after having graduated school?



It speaks volumes about our education system — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) April 9, 2025

Some of the stupidest people you'll ever meet are those with advanced degrees.

Sunny Hostin loves the sound of her own voice but she clearly isn’t listening to what she is saying.



Elect a dictator….give me a break. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 9, 2025

Right. A dictator cutting the waste and size of government, who will leave office in four years after an election.

Words mean things and Sunny should know this -- she actually does, but she hopes 'The View' audience is too stupid to realize the game she's playing.

Let them keep talking, they are helping Conservatives every day with their clown act — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 9, 2025

They do themselves no favors.

So that’s why we need to elect the people she likes right? — tom seckinger (@Citizendivided) April 9, 2025

Correct.

Only Sunny's preferred candidates can win and are never dictators.

Anytime I see a Sunny Hostin clip https://t.co/yriblSDPZp pic.twitter.com/tqS9jTWAyS — Cliff (@CliffBoyce_) April 9, 2025

That's the whole of 'The View', honestly.

About three functioning brain cells between the lot of them.

Quiet Part/Out Loud:

America can't have Democracy because we might not do what our anointed Narrators tell us to do.

And, weirdly, what they've been telling us to do for the last three decades has mostly enriched themselves and their patrons The Lords at the expense of the rest… https://t.co/1kfLWmf6SG — Narrocracy (@narrocracy) April 9, 2025

She always says the quiet part out loud.

Cause she's a dim bulb.

Can someone encourage stupid women to zip it? She makes women look like morons. Stop speaking for women, Sunny. https://t.co/ajSllZjYz1 — Vicki 🇺🇲 (@NoWarningShot_) April 9, 2025

As a woman, this writer wants morons like Sunny to keep talking because it makes the Left look terrible, and there are plenty of smart, articulate women who can prove Sunny wrong.