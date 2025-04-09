U.K. Goes Full 'Minority Report' With Software That Can 'Predict' If Someone Will...
Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't Trust the U.S. (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 09, 2025
Meme

Every time this writer hears 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin speak, it boggles her mind that Sunny is a lawyer. There wa a time this writer thought lawyers had to be smart, but Sunny has disabused her of that notion.

Today, Sunny had a deep thought about why other countries can't trust the United States.

WATCH:

This writer would love to hear what Sunny's 'solution' to this problem is because she's essentially saying that we voters can't be trusted to pick our leaders, since Sunny doesn't like some of our choices.

No other way to interpret this, really.

Some of the stupidest people you'll ever meet are those with advanced degrees.

Right. A dictator cutting the waste and size of government, who will leave office in four years after an election.

Words mean things and Sunny should know this -- she actually does, but she hopes 'The View' audience is too stupid to realize the game she's playing.

They do themselves no favors.

Correct.

Only Sunny's preferred candidates can win and are never dictators.

That's the whole of 'The View', honestly.

About three functioning brain cells between the lot of them.

She always says the quiet part out loud.

Cause she's a dim bulb.

As a woman, this writer wants morons like Sunny to keep talking because it makes the Left look terrible, and there are plenty of smart, articulate women who can prove Sunny wrong.

