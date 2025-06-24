No Way Jose’! JD Vance Trolls Dems on Bluesky by Posting About Trump’s Iran Nuclear Site Bombings

Vice President JD Vance is trolling Democrats on Bluesky over President Donald Trump successfully using the U.S. military to hit nuclear facilities in Iran. He’s also taking a jab at Democrat Senator Alex ‘José’ Padilla in the process.

Check out his post. (READ)

President Trump just said to Iran's nuclear program: no way jose — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) June 23, 2025 at 8:36 PM

JD trolling Padilla to the max — DrMojo 👾 (@DrMetaMojo) June 24, 2025

This is too good of a troll — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 24, 2025

It truly is.

We’ve only included one Dem Bluesky user’s post because the rest are filled with profanity and sexual references. They are not handling Vance’s post well at all.

JD dropped “no way José” and the libs are scrambling like he just violated the Geneva Convention with a dad joke. Chef’s kiss. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 24, 2025

They'll say that the term "No way, Jose" is racist against Latinx Folx. — Hammock Enjoyer 🌴😎🌴 (@PeninsulaBoy217) June 24, 2025

Yes, they will.

And here it is.

Isn’t that the racist slur you called a US Senator? Because of course you did — Knowledge Explorer (@knowledge-explorer.bsky.social) June 24, 2025 at 12:04 AM

JD is throwing a fiesta for Jose on BlueCry 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjrwB8Nb3v — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 24, 2025

It’s so bad they’re wiping their tears with tortillas.

If you’re looking for people with a sense of humor or open minds, Bluesky is not the place for you.

I just went on liked his post and got blocked immediately by several. So funny!!! — Suzie (@cardart4) June 24, 2025

Hahaha! I should probably make a Bluesky account someday and see how many hours it lasts — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 24, 2025

I think you have to submit your vax passport to create an account. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 24, 2025

Nah, it’s just as easy as X.

Commenters say Vance thrives off the engagement he gets when he posts on Bluesky.

Love how he also allows everyone to reply, he’s definitely getting a kick out that sht 😂 — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) June 24, 2025

They want to close his account so bad.... 😂😂 — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) June 24, 2025

I thought he got banned, guess they must’ve reinstated him but will probably be short lived 😂 — M_G (@MG555MG555) June 24, 2025

He is hands down the best VP of all time. — Michele (@mlo_crmb) June 24, 2025

So this just lets us know that the 8 years of President Vance are going to be just as exciting and hilarious as what we have with DJT🤣🫡😂 — esther (@3stherfr33bird) June 24, 2025

Vance’s account was initially shut down, but it was quickly reinstated. He should keep his Bluesky account active if he becomes President. For trolling purposes, of course.