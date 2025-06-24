DHS Debunks KTLA's Disgusting Spin on Migrant Arrest
No Way Jose’! JD Vance Trolls Dems on Bluesky by Posting About Trump’s Iran Nuclear Site Bombings

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 AM on June 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Vice President JD Vance is trolling Democrats on Bluesky over President Donald Trump successfully using the U.S. military to hit nuclear facilities in Iran. He’s also taking a jab at Democrat Senator Alex ‘José’ Padilla in the process.

Check out his post. (READ)

President Trump just said to Iran's nuclear program: no way jose

— JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) June 23, 2025 at 8:36 PM

It truly is.

We’ve only included one Dem Bluesky user’s post because the rest are filled with profanity and sexual references. They are not handling Vance’s post well at all.

Yes, they will.

And here it is.

Isn’t that the racist slur you called a US Senator? Because of course you did

— Knowledge Explorer (@knowledge-explorer.bsky.social) June 24, 2025 at 12:04 AM

It’s so bad they’re wiping their tears with tortillas.

If you’re looking for people with a sense of humor or open minds, Bluesky is not the place for you.

Nah, it’s just as easy as X.

Commenters say Vance thrives off the engagement he gets when he posts on Bluesky.

Vance’s account was initially shut down, but it was quickly reinstated. He should keep his Bluesky account active if he becomes President. For trolling purposes, of course.

