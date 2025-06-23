Harry Sisson Says the Ceasefire Trump Is Celebrating Is a Problem He Created

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump on Truth Social announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" in the coming hours.

Here's Vice President J.D. Vance on Fox News:

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance says HOURS AGO he knew President Trump was going to be soon announcing a total ceasefire between Israel and Iran.



"The draft - I read the draft 2 minutes before we went on the air, it was a little different from what the president showed me a couple of… pic.twitter.com/LbG6nmLHMA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 23, 2025

The post continues:

… of hours ago." "I knew he was working the phones as I was on the way over here." "He's always working."

You mean not just between his lucid hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.?

Peace through strength. "Our bombs were bigger than their bombs." pic.twitter.com/ZdOqro9Nab — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 23, 2025

Some are already telling the Nobel Committee to hand Trump the Peace Prize now. We wondered how Democrats would manage to spin this, and Gen Z influencer Harry Sisson gave it a try.

Trump has announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He is, once again, celebrating fixing a problem he created. The Trump cycle is:



1. Create a problem

2. Fix the problem

3. MAGA celebrates him



Every single time. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 23, 2025

Ceasefire is great news, don’t get me wrong. But we just never had to be in this position. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 23, 2025

Don't get him wrong … he thinks the ceasefire is great news. It's just that Trump created the problem in the first place.

Can I just say, very simply, you're an imbecile. — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) June 23, 2025

Iran started it by first striking Israel in April of 2024 you arrested development halfwit. https://t.co/MSvHz9gq72 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2025

What problem exactly did he create? — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) June 23, 2025

He didn’t create a problem. He bombed them into submission. There’s a difference! — Sam (@TasmanianSam) June 23, 2025

Harry is sad the war isn't continuing.



He wants it to go on and on and on.



Poor Harry. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 23, 2025

Just take the big L loser. — Mel (@Natureheals2111) June 23, 2025

Destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities is “creating a problem”? — Levi (@TheRealLevi___) June 23, 2025

Looks like he made you look like fools again.



Stay mad. pic.twitter.com/EH6uTlmz2P — Based and Biased (@based_biased) June 23, 2025

So much cope from this beta. You love to see it. — Ken (@kenlovesuuu) June 23, 2025

Well, look at that. All the left's fear-mongering about Trump dragging us into WWIII was just that—fear-mongering. Instead, we had a quick 12-day conflict that ended without chaos. The truth is clear: Trump brought stability and peace. When will you admit it? I’m waiting. — EST. 2019 (@5555Staker) June 23, 2025

Right. Because he gave Iran nuclear facilities, enriched uranium, and began exchanging ballistic missiles with them.



Cope. — Flyover Focus (@FlyoverFocus) June 23, 2025

Maybe Sisson is too young to remember the Obama administration, the "Iran deal," and the pallets of cash. Or then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voting to facilitate the transfer of uranium to Iran.

You are an idiot.



Guess all was well between Iran and the world last week. — WarthogSpec (@warthogspec2021) June 23, 2025

"A ceasefire is good, but we'd never have been in the position if it weren't for Trump" is a hot take. Does the DNC still pay Sisson's agency to post this crap?

