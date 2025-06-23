Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defyin...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Laments Small Businesses Bearing the Cost of Trump's...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Lectures Trump on ‘Lives at Risk’ While Standing Behind a Planned...
Scott Jennings: Iran’s 'Flaccid' Response Signals Their Surrender and Validates Trump’s St...
VIP
Cyclists Defend Gangs of 'Youths' Blocking Traffic With Their Bikes
New York Times 'Family' Beat Reporter Goes After Secretary Sean Duffy, Family, Faith
VIP
Florida AG Investigates Trans TikTok Influencer for Filming in Disney Women’s Bathrooms
Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack
'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Ir...
Report: Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65 Million on 'Gender Treatments'
Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
Fetterman Drops Truth Bomb: AOC’s Impeachment Tantrum Is a Clown Show Going Nowhere...
SCOTUS Rules 6-3 That Trump Can Deport to Third-Party Countries
Oops! Democrats Cry Over Missed Calls on Iran Strike, But Jeffries Ghosted the...

Harry Sisson Says the Ceasefire Trump Is Celebrating Is a Problem He Created

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 23, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump on Truth Social announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" in the coming hours.

Advertisement

Here's Vice President J.D. Vance on Fox News:

The post continues:

… of hours ago."

"I knew he was working the phones as I was on the way over here."

"He's always working."

You mean not just between his lucid hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.?

Some are already telling the Nobel Committee to hand Trump the Peace Prize now. We wondered how Democrats would manage to spin this, and Gen Z influencer Harry Sisson gave it a try.

Recommended

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Don't get him wrong … he thinks the ceasefire is great news. It's just that Trump created the problem in the first place.

Advertisement

Maybe Sisson is too young to remember the Obama administration, the "Iran deal," and the pallets of cash. Or then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voting to facilitate the transfer of uranium to Iran.

"A ceasefire is good, but we'd never have been in the position if it weren't for Trump" is a hot take. Does the DNC still pay Sisson's agency to post this crap?

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HARRY SISSON IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defying Supreme Court
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New York Times 'Family' Beat Reporter Goes After Secretary Sean Duffy, Family, Faith
Gordon K
Scott Jennings: Iran’s 'Flaccid' Response Signals Their Surrender and Validates Trump’s Strategy
Warren Squire
Cyclists Defend Gangs of 'Youths' Blocking Traffic With Their Bikes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles Grateful Calvin
Advertisement