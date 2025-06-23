Harry Sisson Says the Ceasefire Trump Is Celebrating Is a Problem He Created

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump on Truth Social announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" in the coming hours.
Here's Vice President J.D. Vance on Fox News:
🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance says HOURS AGO he knew President Trump was going to be soon announcing a total ceasefire between Israel and Iran.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 23, 2025
"The draft - I read the draft 2 minutes before we went on the air, it was a little different from what the president showed me a couple of… pic.twitter.com/LbG6nmLHMA
The post continues:
… of hours ago."
"I knew he was working the phones as I was on the way over here."
"He's always working."
You mean not just between his lucid hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.?
Peace through strength. "Our bombs were bigger than their bombs." pic.twitter.com/ZdOqro9Nab— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 23, 2025
Some are already telling the Nobel Committee to hand Trump the Peace Prize now. We wondered how Democrats would manage to spin this, and Gen Z influencer Harry Sisson gave it a try.
Trump has announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He is, once again, celebrating fixing a problem he created. The Trump cycle is:— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 23, 2025
1. Create a problem
2. Fix the problem
3. MAGA celebrates him
Every single time.
Ceasefire is great news, don’t get me wrong. But we just never had to be in this position.— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 23, 2025
Don't get him wrong … he thinks the ceasefire is great news. It's just that Trump created the problem in the first place.
Can I just say, very simply, you're an imbecile.— Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) June 23, 2025
Iran started it by first striking Israel in April of 2024 you arrested development halfwit. https://t.co/MSvHz9gq72— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2025
What problem exactly did he create?— 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) June 23, 2025
He didn’t create a problem. He bombed them into submission. There’s a difference!— Sam (@TasmanianSam) June 23, 2025
Harry is sad the war isn't continuing.— Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 23, 2025
He wants it to go on and on and on.
Poor Harry.
Just take the big L loser.— Mel (@Natureheals2111) June 23, 2025
Destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities is “creating a problem”?— Levi (@TheRealLevi___) June 23, 2025
Looks like he made you look like fools again.— Based and Biased (@based_biased) June 23, 2025
Stay mad. pic.twitter.com/EH6uTlmz2P
So much cope from this beta. You love to see it.— Ken (@kenlovesuuu) June 23, 2025
Well, look at that. All the left's fear-mongering about Trump dragging us into WWIII was just that—fear-mongering. Instead, we had a quick 12-day conflict that ended without chaos. The truth is clear: Trump brought stability and peace. When will you admit it? I’m waiting.— EST. 2019 (@5555Staker) June 23, 2025
Right. Because he gave Iran nuclear facilities, enriched uranium, and began exchanging ballistic missiles with them.— Flyover Focus (@FlyoverFocus) June 23, 2025
Cope.
Maybe Sisson is too young to remember the Obama administration, the "Iran deal," and the pallets of cash. Or then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voting to facilitate the transfer of uranium to Iran.
You are an idiot.— WarthogSpec (@warthogspec2021) June 23, 2025
Guess all was well between Iran and the world last week.
"A ceasefire is good, but we'd never have been in the position if it weren't for Trump" is a hot take. Does the DNC still pay Sisson's agency to post this crap?
***
